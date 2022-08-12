Read full article on original website
Jason Sowder
3d ago
I could not disagree with this more. Total generalization. The constitution is not a living breathing document it was never intended that way nor should it ever be.
4
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Heritage proudly supports Ichiskin language, too
To the editor — I would like to thank the Yakima Herald-Republic for the articles celebrating Dr. Virginia Beavert’s work in revitalizing the Ichiskin language at the Northwest Indian Language Institute in Oregon. As a university that is located within the Yakama Nation, Heritage University recognizes Dr. Beavert’s birthday every year and we value her contributions.
8-year-old Yakima girl wants to use lemonade stand profits to help the homeless
YAKIMA, Wash. — More than 100 kids are bringing their own unique spin on a classic summer drink to SOZO Sports Complex on Saturday as part of the Lemonade Day festival for young entrepreneurs. One of those proud young business owners, 8-year-old Elleanna Modest, is hoping to raise enough...
‘It’s a way of healing’: Bikers deliver memorial ribbon for fallen Naches firefighter’s family
NACHES, Wash. — Naches volunteer firefighter Blake Nelson was just 35 years old when he died of complications due to COVID-19 last fall, but made an immeasurable impact on his family, friends and his community. Nelson is remembered by his fellow firefighters as a man who put others before...
Yakima Herald Republic
Things have changed in Tieton, a small town that brings together agriculture, artists and families
From a bench in Tieton City Park, John Kobli had a 360-degree view of the town square that holds a million memories. A lifelong resident of Tieton, the 71-year-old could point to any spot in the area and recall what used to be there. That orange barn-like structure that now...
Yakima Herald Republic
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter — but people keep moving there
Many parts of Washington will see more severe heat waves in coming decades, but that isn't stopping an influx of new residents from moving to those communities. New projections from a New York-based research group predict Benton and Franklin counties — home to the Tri-Cities and among the fastest-growing Washington counties in the past decade — could see heat waves above 90 degrees last nearly twice as long as they currently do. The number of days above 100 in those areas is likely to double, according to the models.
ncwlife.com
Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question
“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
Tri-Cities losing the doctor who brought it through the COVID pandemic
Those who work with her said she “exudes compassion.”
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley Births: Aug. 14, 2022
Gonzalez — To Tahis Gonzalez Jarquin and David Largaespada Vargas of Yakima, a daughter, Hannah Valentina Largaespada Gonzalez, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 11:08 a.m. on July 27, 2022. De La Cruz — To LaCrissa Marie Lewis-Strong and Bernabe De La Cruz of Wapato, a daughter, Melody Star De...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley Memorial, MultiCare officials extend timeline for merger discussions
Discussions about the potential merger of Yakima Valley Memorial hospital with the MultiCare Health System are continuing longer than originally estimated. A statement issued Friday by Lori Meyers, external communications director with Tacoma-based MultiCare, said officials with the two health care providers continue to consider the merger. “MultiCare Health System...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley news in review
The following stories first appeared in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s eEdition. To access the eEdition, go to replica.yakimaherald.com. Suspect in 2021 Sunnyside drive-by sentenced on manslaughter charge. Victor Javier Ramos’ family wanted to see one of the men responsible for his killing spend as much time as possible behind bars....
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Mabton High School built during city's prosperity
It’s obvious to anyone looking at Mabton’s old high school that it has seen better days. With boarded-up windows and graffiti-tagged walls, the building sits in a weed-choked lot surrounded by chain-link fencing meant to deter vandals and trespassers. It looks like the epitome of urban blight, despite attempts to try to repurpose the building.
Motorcycle Rider Dies After Yakima Crash
A 73-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Yakima Saturday. Yakima Police say the man was riding eastbound in the 1400 block of West Lincoln Avenue when a delivery vehicle stopped in front of him. Witnesses say the man crashed while trying to change lanes. Witnesses told police they...
COVID takes a turn in Tri-Cities. Here’s the latest on infections and deaths
CDC revises COVID community ratings for Tri-Cities area.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Marijuana Licenses – August 2022
Marijuana licenses for Benton and Franklin counties are public record and are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. Sapphire Meadows, 15505 Webber Canyon Road, Suite F, Benton City. License type: cannabis producer tier 2. Application type: change of corporate officer.
nbcrightnow.com
Federal jury indicts Toppenish woman on drug trafficking charges
SPOKANE, Wash. — A federal grand jury has charged Susen Ann Gorst, 34-year-old woman from Toppenish, with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Gorst was being investigated for fentanyl dealing by...
Yakima Herald Republic
Jean’s Cottage Inn reopens in Union Gap
UNION GAP — After being closed for most of July to install a new floor and do a bit of remodeling, longtime local restaurant Jean’s Cottage Inn has reopened to serve up its breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites. The eatery, at 3211 Main St. in Union Gap, resumed...
Yakima Herald Republic
Barreled developer discusses updated plans for Yakima Valley surf park
An early rough ride for a proposed surf park north of Moxee has reached calmer waters since Yakima County officials green-lighted the project following a long and contentious approval process earlier this year. But that doesn’t mean Joey Lawrence and others developing Barreled on an 80-acre site near East Norman...
