‘Only flush when absolutely necessary’: Provincetown declares sewer emergency
"Any restaurant or food service business in this service area will need to cease operations immediately." Provincetown declared a sewer emergency on Thursday, urging residents and businesses in a portion of the town to “drastically reduce flow” into the wastewater system while repairs are underway on the downtown sewer system.
BBC
Worcestershire's at-risk bus services saved in new deal
Bus services in parts of Worcestershire that were at risk of being cut are to continue until at least March, the county council says. In June, passengers were warned they could lose almost all services unless more people started using them. Operator Diamond said all but one of its routes...
‘Hundreds’ of bus routes to be axed unless pandemic funding continues – mayors
Bus operators plan to axe hundreds of routes unless Government funding introduced to keep services running during the pandemic is continued, according to metro mayors.Four Labour mayors representing areas across northern England warned that “many communities” will have no public transport if the Bus Service Recovery Grant is not renewed when the package ends in early October.Half of routes will be affected “in some form” with many losing “all services” after 7pm, they claimed in a joint letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.I’ve written to @BorisJohnson & @grantshapps urging they take immediate...
BBC
Avanti West Coast: MP in plea to reconsider suspending rail service
An MP says he will write to a rail operator asking it to reconsider a decision to suspend a direct service from London to Shropshire. Travellers from Shrewsbury, Wellington and Telford Central were advised to use connecting services from Wolverhampton, ahead of Avanti West Coast introducing a reduced timetable on Sunday.
BBC
Bus Service Recovery Grant: Mayors fear funding cut will see routes lost
Hundreds of bus routes will be cut unless funding brought in to support services during the pandemic continues, four mayors have said. Liverpool City Region, North of Tyne, South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire's Labour mayors said many people will have no public transport unless the Bus Service Recovery Grant is renewed.
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Train station plans approved
Plans for a train station at Doncaster Sheffield Airport have been approved by the Department for Transport (DfT). It would link the airport with the Lincoln to Sheffield line. However, the plans hinge on the airport remaining open, with owners Peel stating in July the site "may no longer be...
BBC
Last homeowner on abandoned Birmingham street agrees to sell
The last homeowner on an abandoned street has agreed to sell after living on the empty estate for three years. Carl Harris, 65, accepted a final offer of £275,000 from Birmingham City Council for his semi-detached home on Gildas Avenue in Kings Norton. The area has been earmarked for...
BBC
Councillors to debate if rave near Devizes can take place
Councillors are to meet to decide if a dance music event which might attract 1,000 people can take place in a rural location. The organisers of the Kaleidoscope Arts Festival want to hold the event near the Wiltshire village of Erlestoke in September. The festival is being advertised as a...
BBC
Luan Braha: Staffordshire car wash owner plotted to smuggle and drug children
A car wash owner plotted to smuggle people into the UK inside lorries - and planned to drug children to keep them quiet. Luan Braha, of Boss car wash in Silverdale, Newcastle-under-Lyme, has been jailed for eight years for his bid to traffic Albanians from Belgium. He was found guilty...
BBC
North Yorkshire Moors Railway: Steam trains stopped after trackside fires
A steam railway has suspended its trains after sparks from a locomotive caused trackside fires. The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has stopped its steam services just days after a temporary ban imposed due to hot weather was lifted. North Yorkshire Fire Service said it had tackled three fires on...
BBC
Doncaster: Vulcan XH558 to be moved from South Yorkshire home
One of the last Cold War Vulcan bombers is set to be moved from its current home in South Yorkshire. Plans for a new hangar for the historic aircraft at its Doncaster Sheffield Airport base were scrapped in February when not enough money was raised. The Vulcan to the Sky...
Woman fuming after £1,100 Center Parcs holiday was ruined by bird poo
A mum has been left livid after her family holiday to Center Parcs was ruined by bird poo. Daniela Sponder said the week-long stay set them back £1,100 but after being left ‘disgusted’ with the situation, they won’t be returning. The 35-year-old was looking forward to...
The best UK cities and towns for a staycation are named by Which? York and Cambridge get top ratings... while Ipswich and Hastings are ranked bottom
The best cities and towns in the UK for a weekend staycation break or day trip have been ranked by Which?, with York the number one big city, Cambridge the highest-ranking medium-sized city, and Wells first in the small city ranking. At the other end of the table, Aberdeen is...
BBC
A1(M) road bridge near Doncaster closes for a month
A road bridge crossing a motorway in South Yorkshire has closed to traffic for a month. The Alverley Road Bridge above the A1(M) near Doncaster will undergo essential waterproofing works. It carries Broomhouse Lane over the carriageways between junction 35 for Wadworth and junction 36 at Warmsworth. National Highways warned...
BBC
Cameron House guests tried to save trapped family
Hotel guests to be physically stopped from going back into a burning building to save a young family during the Cameron House fire, an inquiry heard. Darren Robinson, the hotel's night manager, told a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) the group of men tried to go back for a couple and their baby who were trapped in their room.
BBC
'Severe weather' cancels West Midlands Railways services
Rail commuters faced further travel chaos as West Midlands Railways cancelled services and blamed the weather. Passengers were advised there were no trains were running between Lichfield Trent Valley and Birmingham New Street. The rail operator cited "severe weather" as the reason for the cancellations which lasted until about 09:00....
BBC
Avanti West Coast: Direct trains from Shropshire to London reinstated
Direct trains between Shropshire and London are running despite plans to suspend the service. Avanti West Coast announced plans last week to halt trains from Sunday due to "severe staff shortages". But on Sunday a train ran to the English capital, although the reverse was cancelled. Services also ran on...
BBC
Broomfield blaze 'one of the largest field fires we had ever seen'
A number of homes were evacuated as crews in Essex tackled "one of the largest field fires we had ever seen". The county's fire service said the blaze across 91 acres (37 hectares) off Hollow Lane, Broomfield, Chelmsford, took hold at about 13:50 BST on Friday. An outbuilding was damaged...
BBC
Great British Railways: Deadline approaches for public vote
The deadline is approaching for the public to vote which town or city should be the home of the new body that will run Britain's railways. Birmingham, Crewe, Derby, Doncaster, Newcastle-upon-Tyne and York are all in the running to host the Great British Railways (GBR) headquarters. The public vote closes...
Avanti West Coast: Train drivers’ union boss attacks government ahead of strike
On the eve of another strike by train drivers working for nine rail firms, the general secretary of their union has attacked the government – implying the deeper dispute involving Avanti West Coast is politically motivated.As the inter-city train operator prepares to cut hundreds of services each day after Saturday’s strike, Mick Whelan, leader of Aslef, told The Independent: “I do wonder if somebody wanted to create the situation that we’re in now.”Ministers say the sharply reduced scheduled is “unavoidable” and blames coordinated action by train drivers. Avanti West Coast links London Euston with the West Midlands, northwest England, north...
