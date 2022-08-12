Bus operators plan to axe hundreds of routes unless Government funding introduced to keep services running during the pandemic is continued, according to metro mayors.Four Labour mayors representing areas across northern England warned that “many communities” will have no public transport if the Bus Service Recovery Grant is not renewed when the package ends in early October.Half of routes will be affected “in some form” with many losing “all services” after 7pm, they claimed in a joint letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.I’ve written to @BorisJohnson & @grantshapps urging they take immediate...

TRAFFIC ・ 12 HOURS AGO