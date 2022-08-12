ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Worcestershire's at-risk bus services saved in new deal

Bus services in parts of Worcestershire that were at risk of being cut are to continue until at least March, the county council says. In June, passengers were warned they could lose almost all services unless more people started using them. Operator Diamond said all but one of its routes...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

‘Hundreds’ of bus routes to be axed unless pandemic funding continues – mayors

Bus operators plan to axe hundreds of routes unless Government funding introduced to keep services running during the pandemic is continued, according to metro mayors.Four Labour mayors representing areas across northern England warned that “many communities” will have no public transport if the Bus Service Recovery Grant is not renewed when the package ends in early October.Half of routes will be affected “in some form” with many losing “all services” after 7pm, they claimed in a joint letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.I’ve written to @BorisJohnson & @grantshapps urging they take immediate...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Avanti West Coast: MP in plea to reconsider suspending rail service

An MP says he will write to a rail operator asking it to reconsider a decision to suspend a direct service from London to Shropshire. Travellers from Shrewsbury, Wellington and Telford Central were advised to use connecting services from Wolverhampton, ahead of Avanti West Coast introducing a reduced timetable on Sunday.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Berkshire Council#Safer Streets
BBC

Bus Service Recovery Grant: Mayors fear funding cut will see routes lost

Hundreds of bus routes will be cut unless funding brought in to support services during the pandemic continues, four mayors have said. Liverpool City Region, North of Tyne, South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire's Labour mayors said many people will have no public transport unless the Bus Service Recovery Grant is renewed.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Train station plans approved

Plans for a train station at Doncaster Sheffield Airport have been approved by the Department for Transport (DfT). It would link the airport with the Lincoln to Sheffield line. However, the plans hinge on the airport remaining open, with owners Peel stating in July the site "may no longer be...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Last homeowner on abandoned Birmingham street agrees to sell

The last homeowner on an abandoned street has agreed to sell after living on the empty estate for three years. Carl Harris, 65, accepted a final offer of £275,000 from Birmingham City Council for his semi-detached home on Gildas Avenue in Kings Norton. The area has been earmarked for...
REAL ESTATE
BBC

Councillors to debate if rave near Devizes can take place

Councillors are to meet to decide if a dance music event which might attract 1,000 people can take place in a rural location. The organisers of the Kaleidoscope Arts Festival want to hold the event near the Wiltshire village of Erlestoke in September. The festival is being advertised as a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

North Yorkshire Moors Railway: Steam trains stopped after trackside fires

A steam railway has suspended its trains after sparks from a locomotive caused trackside fires. The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has stopped its steam services just days after a temporary ban imposed due to hot weather was lifted. North Yorkshire Fire Service said it had tackled three fires on...
TRAFFIC
BBC

A1(M) road bridge near Doncaster closes for a month

A road bridge crossing a motorway in South Yorkshire has closed to traffic for a month. The Alverley Road Bridge above the A1(M) near Doncaster will undergo essential waterproofing works. It carries Broomhouse Lane over the carriageways between junction 35 for Wadworth and junction 36 at Warmsworth. National Highways warned...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Cameron House guests tried to save trapped family

Hotel guests to be physically stopped from going back into a burning building to save a young family during the Cameron House fire, an inquiry heard. Darren Robinson, the hotel's night manager, told a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) the group of men tried to go back for a couple and their baby who were trapped in their room.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

'Severe weather' cancels West Midlands Railways services

Rail commuters faced further travel chaos as West Midlands Railways cancelled services and blamed the weather. Passengers were advised there were no trains were running between Lichfield Trent Valley and Birmingham New Street. The rail operator cited "severe weather" as the reason for the cancellations which lasted until about 09:00....
TRAFFIC
BBC

Avanti West Coast: Direct trains from Shropshire to London reinstated

Direct trains between Shropshire and London are running despite plans to suspend the service. Avanti West Coast announced plans last week to halt trains from Sunday due to "severe staff shortages". But on Sunday a train ran to the English capital, although the reverse was cancelled. Services also ran on...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Broomfield blaze 'one of the largest field fires we had ever seen'

A number of homes were evacuated as crews in Essex tackled "one of the largest field fires we had ever seen". The county's fire service said the blaze across 91 acres (37 hectares) off Hollow Lane, Broomfield, Chelmsford, took hold at about 13:50 BST on Friday. An outbuilding was damaged...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Great British Railways: Deadline approaches for public vote

The deadline is approaching for the public to vote which town or city should be the home of the new body that will run Britain's railways. Birmingham, Crewe, Derby, Doncaster, Newcastle-upon-Tyne and York are all in the running to host the Great British Railways (GBR) headquarters. The public vote closes...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Avanti West Coast: Train drivers’ union boss attacks government ahead of strike

On the eve of another strike by train drivers working for nine rail firms, the general secretary of their union has attacked the government – implying the deeper dispute involving Avanti West Coast is politically motivated.As the inter-city train operator prepares to cut hundreds of services each day after Saturday’s strike, Mick Whelan, leader of Aslef, told The Independent: “I do wonder if somebody wanted to create the situation that we’re in now.”Ministers say the sharply reduced scheduled is “unavoidable” and blames coordinated action by train drivers. Avanti West Coast links London Euston with the West Midlands, northwest England, north...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy