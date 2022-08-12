Read full article on original website
Titusville Herald
Mobile FEMA centers open in Kentucky for flood victims
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — New FEMA mobile disaster recovery centers opened on Sunday to assist Kentucky flood survivors. The new centers are at the Magoffin County Health Department in Salyersville and the Owsley Recreation Center in Booneville. The centers will be open on Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will reopen on Aug. 21 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Aug. 22-23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box...
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Columbus Dispatch. August 14, 2022. Editorial: Unwelcomed in Ohio. Leaders working to make state less attractive, not more. “Ohio. Find it Here” road signs welcome visitors at most of our state’s borders. The slogan developed by Columbus-based Cult Marketing was meant to “show how activities and attractions in...
North Dakota recreational pot measure approved for ballot
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota have succeeded in bringing the matter to a public vote in November. The group, New Approach North Dakota, submitted more than the required 15,582 valid petition signatures to get a measure on the November general election ballot, Secretary of State Al Jaeger announced Monday. Supporters submitted 26,048 signatures, and 23,368 were deemed valid, he said.
Louisiana’s longest working civil servant may set record
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — When Roland Babin joined the Louisiana highway department in 1955 on a road construction crew, the Chevy Bel Air was the most popular ride, Bill Haley and His Comets were rocking around the clock and America liked Ike. “I started as a rodman (setting up...
New commander of Tennessee State Guard taking post Oct. 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A new commander of the Tennessee State Guard has been appointed. Retired U.S. Army Col. Kevin Stewart will assume command during a ceremony on Oct. 1 at Nashville's Joint Force Headquarters. Stewart was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee, said Tennessee's adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Jeff...
Trial starts in challenge to new Montana voting laws
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A trial began Monday in Billings in a challenge to three state laws that the Montana Democratic Party, tribal organizations and youth advocacy groups argue were aimed at making voting more difficult for Native Americans, young voters, the elderly and people with disabilities. District Court...
Widow of man who died at WI vet's home sues state, others
UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) — The widow if a man who died at a Wisconsin veterans nursing home is suing the state as well as some of the facility's employees who she said failed to properly care for her husband. Luane Krall, in her lawsuit, said staff failed to...
Reincarceration order dropped for 18 Minnesotans
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Corrections has dropped its order that 18 prisoners who were released from prison to protect their health during the coronavirus pandemic report back to prison. The state had ordered the 18 to return to prison by Monday. But, a Ramsey...
Coast Guard responds to small oil spill near San Juan Island
SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to a diesel spill off the west coast of Washington state's San Juan Island after a 49-foot (15-meter) fishing vessel sank with an estimated 2,600 gallons (9,854 liters) of fuel on board. A Good Samaritan rescued all five crew members...
Program teaches special needs kids to swim, surf
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — In 2018, local high-schooler Nicole Grippa started volunteering to teach special needs children how to swim at the Ormond Family YMCA as part of a program she created called Chasing Dreams. Four years later, Grippa, 22, is a college student at the University of Colorado–Boulder,...
Woman killed in crash with Florida officer
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities are investigating an officer-involved crash that killed a civilian driver early Sunday. Coconut Creek police arrived at the 4 a.m. crash to find one of its officers was involved. The department then turned the investigation over to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.
Single-A Florida State League Glance
Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m. Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m. St. Lucie at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m. Jupiter at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m. Clearwater at Daytona, 7:05 p.m. Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m. Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m. St. Lucie at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m. Jupiter at Dunedin, 6:30...
Arizona Team Stax
Team Totals.229.307375449386017919128462395935581969. Team Totals53614.12114114261005.1941511460117347831.
