NME
‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Bower shares brooding new single ‘I Am’
Stranger Things star Jamie Bower has shared a brooding new track titled ‘I Am’, marking his fourth stand-alone single for 2022. Released last Friday (August 12) after being announced the week prior, ‘I Am’ is a dark and twangy country-rock song, with its lyrics and accompanying music video making several references to death and religion. Bower first made mention of the song during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he also comedically recited the lyrics to Lizzo‘s ‘About Damn Time’ using the voice of his Stranger Things character, Vecna.
Mike Releases Disco! Vinyl, Shares New “Alarmed!” Video: Watch
Mike is releasing his 2021 album Disco! on vinyl for the first time. The LP is available at the online shop for his label 10k. To accompany the vinyl release, Mike has shared the music video for his Disco! standout “Alarmed!,” featuring Tigrayan rapper Sideshow. The visual was filmed in Dublin, Ireland by FindJordy, and follows the two rappers through the city as they ride around in cars, hang out in alleyways smoking, and trade verses over the beat. Check it out below.
How Faith No More turned a cheesy 70s hit into the easy listening song it’s OK for metal fans to like
Fans hated Faith No More’s cover of The Commodores’ Easy at first, but it became one of their biggest hits and helped get their career back on track
NME
Beyoncé hints at ‘Renaissance’ visuals in new “teaser” video for ‘I’m That Girl’
Beyoncé has shared a second preview for the visual element to her latest album, ‘Renaissance’, dropping a teaser for its opening track, ‘I’m That Girl’. Much like last week’s “cliquebait” video for ‘Break My Soul’, the new clip features shots of Bey in highly stylised and visually compelling outfits, surrounded by fittingly lavish set pieces. This one offers a little more content, though – while the ‘Break My Soul’ clip ran for less than 40 seconds before cutting to a black screen, the visual part of the clip for ‘I’m That Girl’ runs for just under two minutes.
NME
Watch Danny Dyer star in video for Kate Nash’s new single ‘Wasteman’
Danny Dyer stars in Kate Nash’s new video for ‘Wasteman’, in which he goes on a mission through the streets of London – scroll down the page to watch it now. The song mixes garage and piano melodies as its creator urges listeners to dump partners who aren’t good for them.
The AC/DC Song Angus Young Regrets: ‘Who in Their Right Mind Would Want This to Go Out?’
In a 2020 interview with Vulture, guitarist Angus Young revealed the AC/DC song that he regrets releasing the most along with his favorite songs by the band.
NME
BLACKPINK’s Rosé on her “empowering” solo music: “It is still in the process of defining itself”
BLACKPINK’s Rosé has shed some light on the exploratory creative process she’s undertaking for her solo material. Variety released its annual Power of Young Hollywood Impact Report on August 10, which named the K-pop idol as one of the most influential stars of the past year. Speaking with the outlet upon receiving the honour, Rosé discussed her solo music and her experience being a part of BLACKPINK.
thebrag.com
Thelma Plum releases hometown ode EP, ‘Meanjin’
Singer-songwriter Thelma Plum has released her highly-anticipated EP Meanjin, self-described as a love letter to her titular hometown. The EP sees Thelma reflect on her youth spent in Meanjin, and much of the material was written “in between lockdowns and floods.”. It contains the acclaimed ‘Backseat of My Mind’,...
This video of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Shawn Crahan proudly watching their sons killing it onstage is wholesome AF
Iowa metallers Vended, featuring Corey Taylor and Shawn 'Clown' Crahan's offspring, are touring Europe for their first time with Slipknot, and their daddies couldn't be more proud
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
Teddy Ray, Comedian Featured on ‘Wild N’ Out’ and ‘All Def Comedy,’ Dies at 32
Teddy Ray, a Los Angeles born-and-bred comedian, has died. He was 32 years old. Ray’s death was confirmed by Comedy Central on Friday evening. “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer,” the network wrote. “He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.” Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community. pic.twitter.com/45xrqIL4QM — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) August 13, 2022 Ray was best known as a stand-up comedian who had appeared on many prominent television and internet comedy series. His first TV gig was an appearance on BET’s “Comic View. He then appeared on multiple standup series...
NME
Megan Thee Stallion drops raunchy video for ‘Her’ from new album ‘Traumazine’
Megan Thee Stallion has shared a black and white video for ‘Her’ from her new album ‘Traumazine’. The Houston rapper, who surprise announced her new record just a day before it was released last week, recently performed the track in New York’s Central Park. Now,...
People Are Sharing Their "F This Job, I Quit" Moments, And WOW, WOW, WOW
I'm fuming for these people.
Queen’s Brian May ‘Got a Bit Emotional’ Over Ozzy Osbourne + Tony Iommi Onstage Reunion
Queen guitarist Brian May, a fervent rock music fan on top of being a pro rock musician, admitted to getting a little "emotional" while watching the Black Sabbath members Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunite to play classic Sabbath material at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England on Monday (Aug. 8).
NME
Watch Rage Against The Machine perform ‘Fistful Of Steel’ live for the first time since 1997
Rage Against The Machine performed their 1992 track ‘Fistful Of Steel’ live for the first time since 1997 in New York City over the weekend – you can watch fan-shot footage of the performance below. The four-piece played the final show of their five-night residency at New...
NME
Reading & Leeds “saddened” that Måneskin and Jack Harlow pulled out to play MTV VMAs
Reading & Leeds Festival organisers have said that Måneskin and Jack Harlow pulled out of this year’s festival to play an awards ceremony. This year’s R+L falls on the same weekend that both acts will be performing at the MTV Video Music Awards. Harlow had been due...
NME
NIKI’s short film ‘But I’m Letting Go’ to stream on Amazon Prime
NIKI’s recently-premiered short film, ‘But I’m Letting Go’, will soon be streaming on Amazon Prime. The Indonesian singer-songwriter recently took to Instagram to announce that the short film, which coincides with the release of her newly released sophomore album ‘Nicole’, will be shortly released on the e-commerce giant’s streaming platform this Thursday (18 August).
Billie Joe Armstrong Entered Rehab After His Meltdown During a Green Day Performance: ‘I’m Not F–king Justin Bieber’
During a Green Day performance in 2012, lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong ended up going to rehab after having a public meltdown.
NME
Bella Poarch drops EP ‘Dolls’, shares video for sinister new track ‘Living Hell’
Bella Poarch has released her EP ‘Dolls’ today (August 12), as well as a new music video for her track, ‘Living Hell’. Listen to the EP and watch the new video below. The new EP includes previously released tracks ‘Build A Bitch’, ‘Inferno’ as well as title track ‘Dolls’. New single, ‘Living Hell’ also features on the EP as well as tracks ‘Villain’ and ‘No Man’s Land’, which features Grimes.
