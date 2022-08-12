Read full article on original website
IGN
Nintendo Switch Games on Sale for $39.99
Good news, Nintendo Switch owners: select first-party Switch games are currently on sale for $39.99. That’s $20 off their MSRP, which is about the best you can hope for when it comes to discounts on games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Mario Golf: Super Rush. The deals are available on both physical and digital versions of most of the games, and at various retailers. You want links? Keep on scrolling.
CNET
'Impossible' Super Mario Bros. World Record Has Been Broken ... Again
A Super Mario Bros. speedrunner seemingly did the impossible by beating his own "impossible" world record in the classic NES game. Twitch streamer Niftski completed Super Mario Bros. in 4:54 and 798ms on Sunday. This edges out his previous record 4:54 and 881ms set last December by 3ms, or five frames.
Islets indie action-adventure game launches August 24th
Indie action adventure game Islets will soon be launching on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles later this month and will be available to play from August 24, 2022 onwards. Created by indie games developer Kyle Thompson and published through Armor Games Studios the adventure game.
IGN
Smash Boats - Nintendo Switch Co-Op and Party Trailer
The Nintendo Switch version of the action game Smash Boats is getting an update, featuring a new couch co-op mode for up to 4 players and 3 new party games. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with the upcoming update, available on August 18, 2022.
Hogwarts Legacy Will Not Debut On The Nintendo Switch Until February 2023
“Hogwarts Legacy will debut on February 10, 2023, for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. The release day for the Nintendo Switch will shortly be made public. The crew is eager for you to participate, but we require a bit more time in order to provide the finest playing experience. Chandler Wood,...
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
Gamespot
MultiVersus Season 1 Begins August 15 With A New Battle Pass, Morty To Follow
What began as an indefinite delay has turned into a short one-week wait, as MultiVersus Season 1 has been confirmed for a August 15 start date. The official MultiVersus Twitter account announced the Season 1 start date, while also confirming that the first new character of the season--Morty Smith from Rick and Morty--will debut eight days later on August 23.
Final Fantasy 14's latest patch 'Buried Memory' arrives August 23
Check out the Island Sanctuary in the new trailer.
ComicBook
Far Cry 6 Going Free for Limited Time
Ubisoft is making Far Cry 6 completely free to play for a limited period of time across all platforms. The latest entry in the long-running Far Cry series hasn't even been out for a full year, but Ubisoft is already greatly lowering the barrier of entry needed to play the game. And in addition to being available for no cost, Far Cry 6 is also getting a steep discount to make this promotion even better.
Some of your old favs show up in a new Jagged Alliance 3 gameplay trailer
Today's THQ Nordic Digital Showcase included another look at Jagged Alliance 3, which we haven't seen since last year. (opens in new tab) It's a bit of recap of what we saw last year, but there's also a few minutes of new gameplay footage that evokes the old series pretty heavily. In it, we can see the mercenaries shooting bursts, single shots, firing on the run, and diving from cover to cover.
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Shattering Spectreglass launches on PC and Xbox
Mario Rodriguez from games developer Gearbox Software has taken to the official Xbox news blog to announce more about the fourth Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Mirror of Mystery Shattering Spectreglass. Providing gamers with a window into Vesper’s memories which are plagued by visions of Redmourne the Trivern. Within Shattering...
Metal Slug Tactics delayed until 2023
Here we have yet another game delay. You will now have to wait until next year to check out Metal Slug Tactics, according to publisher Dotemu and developer Leikir Studio. “Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma are tinkering away to make Metal Slug Tactics as explosive as possible on release, but the squad needs a bit more time in the shop to prepare for the battles ahead,” Dotemu wrote in a tweet. “See you in 2023!”
HHW Gaming: Microsoft Confrims What We Knew All Along, PS4 Outsold The Xbox One
We now have a good idea of just how bad the PS4 was whooping the Xbox One's butt in sales. The post HHW Gaming: Microsoft Confrims What We Knew All Along, PS4 Outsold The Xbox One appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Gamespot
Multiversus Season 1 Gets A New Release Date | GameSpot News
Multiversus’ season 1 launch gets a new date, new announcements from THQ Nordic, and Sonic Frontiers is sticking to its release among a sea of delays. All this on today’s GameSpot News. What began as an indefinite delay has turned into a short one-week wait, as MultiVersus Season...
ComicBook
Predator: Hunting Grounds Announces Prey DLC Pack
Predator: Hunting Grounds has gotten some new life via a Prey DLC pack. Predator: Hunting Grounds was released in 2020 on PlayStation 4 and PC, but it received a lot of mixed reviews. It takes the formula of games like Friday the 13th and puts players in the shoes of either a group of soldiers or a Predator, giving you the chance to wield the advanced weaponry of the incredibly advanced alien warrior. Sadly, the game hasn't had the most supportive player base, likely due to the mixed response to the title. As of right now, there are only 190 players playing Predator: Hunting Grounds on Steam with an all-time peak of 388 players, which is exceptionally low for any game.
Gamespot
AEW: Fight Forever's Wacky Minigames Shown Off In New Trailer
A new trailer for AEW: Fight Forever has been revealed by THQ Nordic, showcasing a brief slice of gameplay and a few of the odd minigames that players can take part in. Presented by AEW commentator Tony Shiavone and former AEW Women's champion Dr. Britt Baker (DMD), the core gameplay showed off some of the attacks that players will be able to pull off.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro unveiled
Samsung has unveiled its latest smartwatches at its Samsung Unpacked press event, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a choice of a 44mm or a 40mm case and the galaxy Watch pro has a titanium case that measures 45mm.
How the world of Horizon Forbidden West was created
Bo de Vries Studio Communications Lead, Guerrilla has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the world of Horizon Forbidden West and how it was created. Be warned that the behind-the-scenes feature contains major spoilers for the storyline and many gameplay elements of Horizon Forbidden West, so click away now if you have not yet played the game and would like to keep its secrets intact. To get the most out of this in-depth article, Guerrilla recommends that gamers complete the The Sea of Sands quest line prior to reading the article on the PlayStation blog.
Spider Man Remastered PC tech review by Digital Foundry
Now that the highly anticipated Spider Man Remastered PC game has arrived, Digital Foundry have wasted no time doing a technical review of the PC port providing a comparison when playing the game on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. The talented team over at Nixxes Software have been responsible for the port from a station to PC and as you would expect have included plenty of visual optimizations specifically for PC not available on the PlayStation.
The Verge
That Harry Potter prequel game is delayed again
Hogwarts Legacy, the Harry Potter prequel game, has been delayed a second time according to a tweet from the game’s official Twitter account. This delay pushes the game from its 2022 launch date to February 10th, 2023. Back in January of last year, developer Portkey Games stated that the delay was to ensure the game received “the time it needs.” Today’s statement echoes that sentiment as the developers are once again saying the game needs more time.
