NME
First Aid Kit announce new album ‘Palomino’ and 2022 UK tour
First Aid Kit have announced details of their fifth album, titled ‘Palomino’, and a new UK tour – find all the details below. The Swedish sisters – Klara and Johanna Söderberg – returned last month with the single ‘Angel’, their first new music in three years.
NME
Kula Shaker announce one-off London show for December
Kula Shaker have announced details of a one-off show in London that they’ll play in December. With the gig, the four-piece will cap off a year in which they released their most recent album ‘1st Congregational Church of Eternal Love and Free Hugs’ and returned to touring for the first time since 2016.
BBC
Eurovision: Excitement as Leeds and Sheffield battle to host 2023 event
Eurovision fever has been evident on the streets of Yorkshire after Leeds and Sheffield made the shortlist to host next year's song contest. Spice Girls star Mel B threw her weight behind the bid by her home city of Leeds and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard gave his backing to Sheffield.
NME
Central Cee announces first-ever Australian headline shows
Central Cee has announced two headline shows along the Australian east coast, tying in with his debut appearance in the country for this year’s Listen Out festival. The London-native rapper will perform at Melbourne’s Forum Theatre on Thursday September 22, a day before he plays that city’s edition of Listen Out alongside Trippie Redd, Roddy Rich, Disclosure, Tove Lo, bbno$ and more. Similarly preluding the Sydney edition of Listen Out (slated for Saturday October 1), Cee will play his own show at the Enmore Theatre on Wednesday September 28.
BBC
Robert Page: Wales to sign up manager 'in forthcoming weeks', says FAW president
Wales manager Robert Page is close to agreeing a new "long-term" deal, says Football Association of Wales (FAW) president Steve Williams. Page, 47, has led the team to their first World Cup finals in 64 years. He took charge when Ryan Giggs stepped away, temporarily at first, in November 2020...
Oxford Street stabbing: Man knifed to death in broad daylight attack near shopping hotspot
A man has been stabbed to death in broad daylight near London’s Oxford Street.Police, paramedics and an air ambulance rushed to Poland Street in the capital’s busy Soho area shortly after 11.30am on Monday, following reports of a stabbing.But the victim, whose identity remains unconfirmed, was pronounced dead at the scene less than an hour after the emergency services were first called, the Metropolitan Police said.This is despite the first paramedic arriving within seven minutes, according to the ambulance service.A man has been arrested, Scotland Yard said, and Sadiq Khan’s office later confirmed that London’s mayor was in “close contact”...
BBC
FAW 'open minded' over Cymru Premier reforms
Football Association of Wales president Steve Williams says the governing body will be "open minded" over potential reforms to the Cymru Premier. The Cymru Premier was launched as the League of Wales - Welsh football's first national league - 30 years ago. Clubs and fans will be consulted as part...
BBC
'I don’t see Brighton letting Caicedo go'
Journalist Luke Edwards doesn't believe Brighton will be interested in selling Moises Caicedo this summer. Manchester United have reportedly joined a list of clubs interested in signing the defensive midfielder, who joined the Seagulls for £4m in February 2021. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Caicedo was one...
NME
Reading & Leeds “saddened” that Måneskin and Jack Harlow pulled out to play MTV VMAs
Reading & Leeds Festival organisers have said that Måneskin and Jack Harlow pulled out of this year’s festival to play an awards ceremony. This year’s R+L falls on the same weekend that both acts will be performing at the MTV Video Music Awards. Harlow had been due...
Meltdown: Man United feels heat after 4-0 loss at Brentford
Temperatures soared in England on Saturday and no one was feeling the heat more than Manchester United’s latest manager, Erik ten Hag. On another humiliating day for a massive club in freefall, United conceded four goals in the first 35 minutes and was swept aside in a 4-0 loss at Brentford in the Premier League. It’s two matches, two losses so far for Ten Hag, the Dutchman who arrived from Ajax in a bold offseason appointment as United’s fifth manager in nine years and looked shell-shocked in the dug-out as the goals poured in at Brentford Community Stadium. It was understandable, too. United had never gone into halftime of a Premier League match trailing 4-0. Never before in the Premier League had United conceded so many goals so quickly.
NME
Live music and hospitality sectors call for urgent action on rising energy prices
Five organisations representing the UK hospitality sector have penned an open letter to the UK government calling for urgent action on rising energy prices. The letter highlights the “rocketing energy prices” in the UK that are forecast to become “a matter of existential emergency” later this year.
NME
Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr. has died, aged 55
Frederick Waite Jr, the original drummer for British-Jamaican reggae band Musical Youth, has died at the age of 55. His passing was confirmed by the band on social media, writing in a statement that “we have lost a musical legend, who inspired many young musicians over the last 40 years”.
NME
Beyoncé hints at ‘Renaissance’ visuals in new “teaser” video for ‘I’m That Girl’
Beyoncé has shared a second preview for the visual element to her latest album, ‘Renaissance’, dropping a teaser for its opening track, ‘I’m That Girl’. Much like last week’s “cliquebait” video for ‘Break My Soul’, the new clip features shots of Bey in highly stylised and visually compelling outfits, surrounded by fittingly lavish set pieces. This one offers a little more content, though – while the ‘Break My Soul’ clip ran for less than 40 seconds before cutting to a black screen, the visual part of the clip for ‘I’m That Girl’ runs for just under two minutes.
NME
George Ezra says he may step away from the limelight at the end of his current tour
George Ezra has said in a new interview that he is considering stepping away from the limelight following the conclusion of his current tour. The singer/songwriter is touring in support of his third studio album ‘Gold Rush Kid’, having already played a huge headline show in London’s Finsbury Park this summer as well as a surprise set at this year’s Glastonbury.
NME
(G)I-DLE’s Shuhua briefly collapses onstage during Mexico City concert
(G)I-DLE member Shuhua briefly collapsed on stage mid-performance at the girl group’s recent Mexico City concert. On August 12, the five-member act performed in the Mexican capital as part of the South American leg of their ongoing ‘Just Me ( )I-DLE’ world tour. As seen in a video shared by media personality Pamela Lima on Twitter, the idol suddenly hunched over during the final chorus of ‘My Bag’ before sitting down on stage. Although Shuhua appeared to wave off her bandmates as she began to get up, member Yuqi quickly helped her backstage, leaving the remaining members of (G)I-DLE to wrap up the song.
'We Need To Be Awake' - Fulham Draw | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Jurgen Klopp let his feelings known to the press yesterday regarding Liverpool's opening day point-dropping match against Fulham.
'It's Nonsense From Jurgen Klopp' - Pundit Critical Of Liverpool Manager's Interview
A former England international has criticised Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his post-match comments after his team drew 2-2 with Fulham last weekend.
BBC
One-Day Cup: Hampshire beat Lancs to maintain winning Group B start, while Middx top Group A
Hampshire won a 13th successive game in all competitions as the T20 Blast winners repeated last month's Edgbaston triumph against Lancashire to maintain their 100 per cent One-Day Cup start. On a day of nine centurions, six 300-plus scores and three double-century stands, the Hants-Lancs Group B table-topper served up...
Liverpool In Talks To Extend £10m Deal For Sleeve Sponsor
Since 2020, Liverpool have played with the Expedia logo on the sleeve of their shirts - something which may continue with a new multi-million-pound deal, as confirmed by CEO Billy Hogan.
Bowel cancer checks at record high after Deborah James death, says NHS
NHS England credits James’s campaign to raise awareness for surge in number of people referred for checks
