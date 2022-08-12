ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

W. Virginia announces settlement with Rite Aid over opioid crisis allegations

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WKKg7_0hETk6PG00

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has announced that they have reached a multi-million-dollar settlement with Rite Aid to resolve a lawsuit accusing the pharmacy chain of contributing to the state's opioid crisis.

The Republican attorney general said Thursday that the state and the drug company have agreed to a settlement that may total as much as $30 million.

"Money will not bring back the lives lost from this epidemic, but we are looking for accountability," Morrisey said in a statement.

"With this settlement and other settlements, we will provide significant help to those affected the most by the opioid crisis in our state."

The settlement resolves a lawsuit brought against Rite Aid by the Morrisey accusing it of contributing to the oversupply of opioids in the state by failing to maintain effective controls.

The lawsuit said the company's failure inflicted "significant losses" on its patients, including for their past and current medical costs. It also states its negligence resulted in loses to rehabilitation bills, drug overdose medication naloxone expenses and to cover medical examiners.

The lawsuit is one of thousands filed throughout the country seeking recompense for the lives and funds lost due to the ongoing opioid crisis.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at 81.4 overdose deaths per 100,000 people, West Virginia has by far highest drug overdose mortality rate in the country with Kentucky having the second highest at 49.2.

The lawsuit is also one of several the state has brought over the opioid crisis with many still being litigated.

Morrisey has largely opted out from participating in a coalition of state attorneys general working together to achieve mass settlements from drug companies, and has pursued litigation on his own.

The state has previously secured settlements, including a $99 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson in April and a $37 million deal with McKesson Corp in 2019, among others.

The money gained from settlements, including that announced Thursday, is distributed throughout the state based on a memorandum of understanding signed by cities and counties on how such dollars would be used to abate the opioid crisis.

Comments / 3

Related
wtae.com

Pennsylvania's acting health secretary responds to indictments of nursing home officials

PITTSBURGH — In the wake of indictments against top nursing home officials, the state health secretary said her priority is keeping nursing home residents safe. The CEO and four other top officials at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center were indicted on federal health care fraud charges. The nursing homes, themselves, were also charged.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
WOWK 13 News

Top 5 most expensive areas in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – According to the most recent statistics from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, West Virginia is one of the least expensive places to rent an apartment. The Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $800. The report says that in order to afford this level of rent and utilities without […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
wtae.com

Two western Pennsylvania health care facilities indicted in health care fraud case

Two western Pennsylvania rehabilitation centers have been indicted in a health care fraud case. Five individuals, including the CEO of the two indicted facilities, are also facing indictment. The two facilities are Brighton Rehab in Beaver County as well as the Mount Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. U.S. Attorney Cindy...
PennLive.com

2 Pa. nursing homes accused of health care fraud

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania fabricated records of staff time and residents’ conditions to defraud state and federal agencies, prosecutors alleged Tuesday in announcing criminal charges. Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS 42

Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Morrisey
wfxrtv.com

Gov. Justice declares state of emergency for West Virginia jails

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency concerning financial and staffing problems at West Virginia’s county jails. The governor says many jails are critically short-staffed on corrections officers because neighboring states offer much higher pay. He says the legislature needs to provide more funding for pay raises.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case

The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Opioid Overdose#Mckesson Corp#Republican
UPI News

Police in Ohio searching for wallaby on the loose

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio said they are on the hunt for a wallaby spotted wandering loose on multiple occasions in recent days. The Brewster Police Department said a member of the public reported seeing a baby kangaroo on the loose in Stark County on Thursday, and police later learned the animal was actually a wallaby, a smaller cousin of the kangaroo.
STARK COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
UPI News

Oregon couple's winning lottery ticket shredded by dogs

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Oregon Lottery officials said they were able to reconstruct an $8 winning scratch-off ticket that was torn to shreds by the winner's dogs. Lottery officials said they received a letter from Salem residents Nathan and Rachael Lamet explaining their $3 Pharaoh's Gold Crossword ticket had been ripped to bits by Apple and Jack, their Alaska klee kai dogs.
SALEM, OR
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
421K+
Followers
62K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy