Premier League MW2 | Previews & Predictions

By Jim Nichol-Turner
 3 days ago

Matchweek 2 of the 2022-23 Premier League season kicks off tomorrow - let’s have a look at the games ahead and who I think will come out on top.

Aston Villa v Everton (SAT 12.30pm)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KEvhu_0hETk2sM00

IMAGO / Sportimage

The first game of the weekend is at Villa Park and it's "Gerrard v Lampard". Aston Villa got off to a poor start to the season after they lost 2-0 to newly-promoted Bournemouth last weekend. With new signings under the belt and a desire to get their campaign properly underway - Villa Park should be rocking for this game.

Frank Lampard's Everton also started off their season with a defeat, losing 1-0 at home to Chelsea. However, the difference was the quality of opposition - adding into the fact that Everton put in a much more spirited performance than Aston Villa, they will certainly be the happier of the two sides going into this game.

I think it'll be close, but I reckon Aston Villa get their first win of the season.

Prediction: 2-1

Arsenal v Leicester City (SAT 3pm)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dmfdf_0hETk2sM00

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

This is a fascinating game. With transfer rumours circulating over a potential move for Youri Tielemans from Leicester City to the Gunners - I wonder how he'll fair at the Emirates.

Arsenal are the clear favourites for this tie. Leicester City have had a pretty non-existent transfer window in terms of recruitments, and have let go of Kasper Schmeichel to Ligue 1 club Nice.

I'm expecting another Arsenal win here. I think they'll be too strong for Leicester on the day.

Prediction: 2-0

Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle United (SAT 3pm)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S2dPP_0hETk2sM00

IMAGO / PA Images

I think Newcastle will struggle here. They would be the favourites for an encounter like this, but Brighton have the tendency to be stubborn and they'll still be joyous after their 2-1 win at Old Trafford last weekend.

Newcastle play with a lot of fun - I'm not expecting many dull games involving the Magpies this season.

I think this game will be a draw, however.

Prediction: 1-1

Manchester City v Bournemouth (SAT 3pm)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fly2W_0hETk2sM00

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

I think the question here will be about how many Pep Guardiola's side will put past Bournemouth.

Despite Bournemouth getting off to a strong start with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa - they're almost destined to lose here against Manchester City.

I don't think there'll be too much doubt in the mind of anyone on either side - and they could rack up the goals tomorrow afternoon.

Prediction: 5-0

Southampton v Leeds United (SAT 3pm)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18qoot_0hETk2sM00

IMAGO / PA Images

Southampton got off to the worst possible start to the season as they suffered the heaviest loss of any side in Matchweek 1 last weekend, losing 4-1 to Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds United grabbed an impressive 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road and looking stable under Jesse Marsch.

Either side are more than capable of getting a positive result, but I really fear for Southampton this season. I think they'll suffer another loss.

Prediction: 1-3

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham (SAT 3pm)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12J0FW_0hETk2sM00

IMAGO / News Images

Neither of these sides won last weekend but Fulham will be the happier side from last weekend's results. Newly-promoted and forcing title-contenders Liverpool to a draw is very impressive.

Wolves would've been the favourites to beat Leeds United and Bruno Lage's team may have expected a push for European football this season, but an unexpected 2-1 loss may have temporarily halted these expectations.

It's too early in the season to see what both of these sides are truly capable of, but I'm going for a draw here.

Prediction: 1-1

Brentford v Manchester United (SAT 5.30pm)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=050qqe_0hETk2sM00

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

What a shambles for Manchester United last weekend at Old Trafford. An abysmal way to begin their new era under Erik ten Haag with a 2-1 loss to Brighton.

Brentford will be pleased with their point that they earned after fighting back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

On paper, this is a huge banana skin for Manchester United with fans dreading the trip down to London already. I think they'll bounce back though - I'm backing a win for Manchester United.

Prediction: 0-2

Nottingham Forest v West Ham United (SUN 2pm)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VTeAe_0hETk2sM00

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Newly-promoted Nottingham Forest didn't get off to the best starts to their campaign last weekend, losing 2-0 away to Newcastle United.

West Ham United also lost 2-0, but to Manchester City so they can easily be forgiven.

I think this game presents itself as an opportunity for Nott'm Forest to establish themselves in the Premier League this season - beating a side like West Ham would be huge. Unfortunately for them, I don't think they'll quite beat them. I'm going for a draw here. Jesse Lingard could prove to be important in this game.

Prediction: 2-2

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (SUN 4.30pm)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hz4Om_0hETk2sM00

IMAGO / PA Images

Get the popcorn at the ready. It's "Tuchel v Conte" and I think it'll be a fantastic game of football. Tottenham haven't won at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League since 2017-18 and they'll be looking to further establish themselves this season.

We're still not sure what to expect from Chelsea this season with some people predicting they'll miss out on the top four.

I think we could very well see an Antonio Conte masterclass this weekend. I'm going for a Tottenham win and I think Heung-min Son will score.

Prediction: 1-2

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (MON 8pm)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30uhn7_0hETk2sM00

IMAGO / Colorsport

The final game of Matchweek 2 is at Anfield for Monday Night Football . Liverpool didn't get off to the best start last weekend after drawing 2-2 to Fulham in a somewhat absent-minded performance which also saw the injury to Thiago.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side are back at Anfield under the lights and I don't think they'll disappoint. Thiago's injury has spurred on continued speculation over the signing of a midfielder which has crowded Liverpool news this week, but there doesn't seem to be any sign (yet!) of a transfer acquisition.

Crystal Palace will be hoping to bounce back after losing 2-0 on the opening evening of the Premier League to Arsenal but will have it very tough at Anfield.

No surprises here, I'm backing Liverpool for a very comfortable win and I've got a feeling Luis Diaz will have a good night.

Prediction: 3-0

