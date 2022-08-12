ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Perseid Meteor Shower 2022: 6 photos shared by skygazers

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Lh09_0hETigpd00

The annual Perseid meteor shower peaked overnight, offering stunning light displays in the night sky, according to the American Meteor Society.

Social media users shared their photos of suspected meteors with the hashtags #perseid, #perseids and #perseidmeteorshower. Here are some of our favorites:

1. Colorado

Photo by @larsleberphotography, Instagram

2. Croatia

Photo by @majakraljikwx, Instagram

3. Bedfordshire, United Kingdom

Photo by @DawnSunrise1, Twitter

4. Helsinki, Finland

Photo by @jannehir, Twitter

5. Elan Valley, Wales, United Kingdom

Photo by @tacevlad, Instagram

6. Sweden

Photo by @navmou, Instagram

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Fatherly

The Perseid Meteor Shower Is About To Dazzle The Sky

There are some events that astronomers always mark off in their calendars, and one of the best sky shows is just a few weeks away. If you’re a fan of fun shooting stars, meteors, or cool things you can see in space, the Perseid Meteor Shower won’t disappoint. Here’s what you need to know.
ASTRONOMY
People

Everything to Know About 2022's Perseid Meteor Shower, Including When It Peaks and How to Watch

It's time to point your eyes to the sky once again because the Perseid meteor shower is upon us, which according to NASA is considered "the best meteor shower of the year." Not only do the shooting stars produce approximately 50 to 100 meteors per hour, but the super fast, bright balls leave "wakes" of light and color in their trail as they streak across Earth's atmosphere.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perseids#Meteor#Cox Media Group#Linus Company Meta#Colorado Photo#Croatia Photo#Majakraljikwx#United Kingdom Photo#Dawnsunrise1#Finland Photo#Jannehir#Sweden Photo
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
Country
Finland
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Guardian

Get a garden chair out and enjoy the meteor shower

The main meteor shower of the year for northern skywatchers has arrived. The annual Perseids meteor shower lasts for more than five weeks, starting on 17 July and lasting until 24 August, but it peaks on the night of 12-13 August. Under pristine observing conditions, this reliable meteor shower can...
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Shark Filmed Strolling On Land Like It’s No Big Deal

If you’re scared of sharks, you can always not go in the ocean. If you’re really scared of sharks, however, there are a few islands you should avoid as well, because there are places they sometimes come onto land. Footage of one doing just that has gone viral, although it’s probably too small and cute to put you off a visit. It’s not the first time something like this has been documented, but it’s still an amazing sight.
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Mysterious, Never-Before-Seen Diamonds Found In Ancient Canyon Diablo Meteorite

The extreme temperatures and pressures produced when a space rock slams into the Earth can create distinctive materials, such as the shocked quartz used to identify the remains of such events. Arizona's Canyon Diablo contains diamonds with unusual structures, but scientists have been misinterpreting what makes them special. Very different...
ASTRONOMY
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
6K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy