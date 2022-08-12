Read full article on original website
Mysterious Ferrari Formula 1 Car Spotted Again On Czech Highway
Formula 1 is back in the Czech Republic, and no we're not talking about a Grand Prix schedule in the nation located in Central Europe – something that has never happened before. We're talking about the infamous Formula 1 car that's being driven on public roads. A few years...
David Coulthard Spotted Driving Aston Martin Valkyrie In Monaco
The Aston Martin Valkyrie and Mercedes-AMG One are two of the most exotic hypercars right now – not only because of their faint population but also because having the capability to buy one isn't a guarantee that you'll be allowed to do so. However, there's one man who can buy both, and he has been spotted recently while behind the wheel of a Valkyrie.
Tastefully Upgraded Bronco Selling At No Reserve On Bring a Trailer
This Bronco is a high-riding offroader with a ton to offer to any enthusiast with a love for rolling in the dirt. The Ford Bronco has long been regarded as the United States greatest offroader and dirt-track racer for any enthusiast with a passion for classics. Under the hood you could find some pretty good options ranging from big to small V8 engines. On top of that, the suspension systems also had a lot of aftermarket support and were easy to work on. Of course, this all combined to the perfect vehicle for Ford to brand as America’s most capable utility automobile. So what makes this particular one such a great example of how Ford was able to corner the market on offroading and SUV technology?
SkySports
Ferrari: No changes needed despite F1 errors as Charles Leclerc faces mammoth Max Verstappen task
Leclerc is now 80 points behind Verstappen in the standings and while he has made his own unforced errors, Ferrari have cost the Monegasque around a century of points through unreliability and strategy blunders. The Hungarian GP was the latest of those, as Leclerc fell from the race lead back...
motor1.com
UK: How Storm Eunice delayed Mercedes’ F1 porpoising alarm
Mercedes only got a full grasp of how severe its porpoising issues were in Formula 1 pre-season testing after Storm Eunice impacted its first 2022 car shakedown at Silverstone. Mercedes gave its W13 car a maiden run-out at Silverstone back in February when the UK was being hit by Storm...
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
What vehicles are being recalled in August 2022? Jeep, Toyota, BMW, Ford among car recalls
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including vehicles from Jeep, Toyota.
motor1.com
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spied for the last time ahead of debut
The Great Wall of China, the cooling pond of Chernobyl, Bingham Canyon Mine, and the Greenhouses of Almería are some of the few things on Earth you can see from space. Well, prepare to add the Porsche 911 GT3 RS' rear wing to the list as the track-focused machine has been spotted at the Nürburgring with a hardcore aerodynamic package. It looks as though the prototype had little to no camouflage on its aggressive coupe body.
Take A Taxi Ride In Red Bull's Two-Seater F1 Car
The Red Bull F1 team has more money than most, which is why it converted a pre-2006 naturally aspirated V10 car into a two-seater. It's the only way to fully experience what F1 drivers go through during a race. The car is currently on a world tour, which started with...
Here Are 5 Collector Cars Currently Going Down in Value
It seems like the price of everything is sky high right now, and that certainly applies to classic cars, too. However, even as the market remains strong for collector cars and classics, some are trending down a bit. If you’ve got one of these classics, you’re in for a bit of a dip. Furthermore, if you’re looking for a chance to buy low and sell high, these vehicles might be the right choice!
Porsche Confirms F1 Future With New F1nally Trademark
It's no longer a secret that Audi and Porsche will join the F1 grid in some capacity in 2026 when the new regulations come into play. There are several rumors, most of which are the worst-kept secrets in F1 history. Audi is set to buy the Alfa Romeo team and will slowly transform it over the next four years, while Porsche has been tied to Red Bull from the start. An announcement about the deal was expected to occur at the Austrian Grand Prix earlier this year, but it was delayed due to the 2026 engine regulations not being finalized yet.
Buy A Cosworth F1 Engine And Make A 20,000 RPM Coffee Table
Gearheads get all hot around the color when you mention Cosworth. This plucky British engineering firm has built enormously successful F1 powertrains and engines for road cars. Its customers include Lotus, Jaguar, McLaren, Williams, and Gordon Murray Automotive. The Cosworth V12 in the rear of the T.50 sounds glorious, revving...
motor1.com
Dodge Viper with Hellcat Redeye swap sounds evil at the drag strip
Within two generations and three decades, the Dodge Viper has always been powered by a V10 engine. That has always been a part of the nameplate's appeal. But the folks from YouTube's Throtl beg to differ with their latest build. In a project that started three weeks ago, the guys shoehorned a Hellcat Redeye V8 Hellcrate engine under the bonnet of a 2021 Viper. The supercharged 6.2-litre V8 is, of course, good for 807 bhp (602 kilowatts) and 717 pound-feet (972 Newton-metres) of torque. Meanwhile, the transmission was also updated from a T56 to a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission.
MotorAuthority
Rare Aston Martin DB AR1 combines V-12 with 6-speed manual, and can be yours
Aston Martin and Zagato have enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship since their first collaboration, the now iconic DB4 GT Zagato first unveiled in 1960. Over the ensuing decades the duo has coined several such collaborations, including the DB7 Zagato unveiled at the 2002 Paris International Motor Show and limited to 99 examples.
topgear.com
Stoffel Vandoorne wins Formula E title as Mercedes leaves the sport
Belgian finishes second in Seoul to wrap up the drivers’ championship. Mercedes picks up teams' title. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Stoffel Vandoorne has won the 2021/22 FIA Formula E World Championship after finishing second...
motor1.com
Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV rendering shows future EV flagship
Mercedes-Benz has already confirmed that it plans to put Maybach badges on some of its most exclusive EQ electric vehicles, and the most opulent and expensive of them all will probably be the version based on the EQS SUV unveiled in mid-April. This is the EQS for buyers who want to look down at other motorists and they will certainly be able to do that if their flashy two-tone SUV is adorned with Maybach logos.
Commonwealth champion Eilish McColgan battles to European 10,000m silver
Eilish McColgan followed up her 10,000 metres Commonwealth title with European Championships silver as she finished second behind Turkey’s Yasemin Can in Munich.The Scot got the better of Israel’s Lonah Chemtai Salpeter towards the end but could not catch Can, crossing the line 8.48 seconds behind in a time of 30mins 41.05secs.McColgan was seeking further glory after securing a first major title with her gold earlier this month at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where she also claimed 5,000m silver.The 31-year-old told BBC Sport: “I’m pleased. I’m obviously disappointed – I would have loved to have become European champion tonight....
Top Speed
This Green and Black Ford Mustang Boss 302 is Downright Mesmerizing
Few American automotive slogans carry the weight and heritage of "Boss". Indicative in the name, this was not any standard Mustang. The story goes that the original designer would reply "the boss’s car" when asked what he was working on. The result was an American icon with pedigree and...
motor1.com
Aston Martin: CFD data shows F1 rear wing does not hurt rules intent
Aston Martin says simulation data it gave to the FIA proved that its radical rear wing idea did not scupper the intent of Formula 1's 2023 rules to improve racing. The Silverstone-based squad caused a stir at the Hungarian Grand Prix when its AMR22 appeared fitted with a unique solution on the rear wing endplate.
fordauthority.com
Ford Trucks Suffer From Distinct Axle Noise Due To Specific Issue: Video
Seasoned Blue Oval technician, Brian, known by his YouTube alias Ford Tech Makuloco, has had plenty of Ford trucks end up in his bay presenting strange issues that need solving. Trucks with the Ford 5.4L V8 Triton engine under the hood are common customers of his, and he’s made plenty of videos regarding necessary roller follower maintenance requirements, as well as how to diagnose ticking noises, why only Motorcraft spark plugs should be used, and discussing why aftermarket parts can be problematic. Now, yet another Ford F-Series pickup ended up in his shop, this time giving off a mysterious axle noise that a dealership claimed to be unable to diagnose.
