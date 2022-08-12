Read full article on original website
Fluffy Butt
2d ago
Omg!!!! I can’t imagine losing my children like that. So sad!!!!! RIP and I hope they recover the lost child. 🙏
hawaiinewsnow.com
Elderly man hospitalized with critical injuries following Kaneohe house fire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A house fire early Saturday morning left an elderly man critically injured on Oahu’s windward side. According to EMS officials, the 72-year-old man was burned and hospitalized for further care. HFD officials said they were called out just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday. They were dispatched to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police arrest attempted murder suspect accused of attacking woman in Waianae
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said they have arrested a man accused of attempted murder on Sunday afternoon. Authorities said 43-year-old Oscar Kanoa was taken into custody for allegedly attacking a woman in Waianae on Friday just past 9 p.m. Police said the victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported...
hawaiinewsnow.com
19-year-old allegedly tied to deadly December shooting arrested; bail set at $1M
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a 19-year-old accused of fatally shooting another man at the Waianae Boat Harbor in December last year. Sunday morning, 19-year-old Zaysten Vincent appeared in the police arrest logs under a second-degree murder offense, along with two firearms crimes. HNN previously reported Vincent was...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Crews investigate late-night house fire in Makiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating a large house fire Friday night in Makiki. The fire started about 10:30 p.m. at 2345 Makiki Heights Dr. Some 43 firefighters responded, initiating an “aggressive fire attack” and searching for any occupants. Crews on-scene were subsequently able to confirm that two...
Kaneohe Bay Air Show draws traffic: ‘It was crazy’
The Blue Angels are on the Islands and they are drawing a crowd. Officials said about 11,000 vehicles entered Kaneohe Marine Corps Base on Saturday, Aug. 13 and expected similar numbers on Sunday, Aug. 14.
Two safe after blazing house fire in Makiki
Two people were displaced after a fire in Makiki that started on Friday, Aug. 12, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.
Man accused of assaulting officer in Waikiki is indicted
According to the Honolulu Prosecutor's Office, James Spivey was indicted on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Police arrest woman in Aiea for terroristic threatening
The suspect, a 32-year-old female and a victim, a 32-year-old male got into an argument on Wednesday, Aug. 10 around 11:35 p.m., according to the Honolulu Police Department.
Traffic expected as students move into UH Manoa
The University of Hawaii at Manoa said that there may be traffic delays around the UH Manoa campus as they are expecting about 3,500 students move in.
Family of woman killed in hit-and-run on H2 talks
A family pleads for help to find the person who killed 25-year-old Aria Ronquillo on the H2 freeway. Her father, Dennis Ronquillo, still can't believe she's gone.
Illegal gambling room robbed at gun point
The Honolulu Police Department reported a robbery in the Honolulu area on Monday, August 8 around 11:55 p.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police investigating after person intentionally hit by car, attacked by group of people
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation in Chinatown following a string of incidents. Authorities said someone was intentionally struck by a vehicle and then attacked by a group of people. It happened just before 10 p.m. Monday along North Beretania Street. The Honolulu Police Department...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police charge woman suspected of stealing elderly woman’s purse outside dialysis facility
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police confirmed a suspect has been charged Friday in connection with a purse snatching in Salt Lake last week. Police arrest records identified the suspect as 22-year-old Ahjaline Hyde. She was arrested along Kaonohi Street just before noon Wednesday. According to HPD, she faces two charges...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Grand jury indicts suspect accused of assaulting officer in Waikiki gun scare
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The man who sparked panic in Waikiki last week has been indicted by a grand jury, said officials on Friday. Authorities said 27-year-old James Spivey has been charged with first-degree assault after allegedly assaulting a law enforcement officer while he was being apprehended. According to prosecutors, Spivey was...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man convicted of setting fire to his ex-wife’s workplace, threatening employees with gun
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 41-year-old man has been found guilty on multiple charges after setting his ex-wife’s workplace on fire and threatening employees with a gun in 2019. An Oahu grand jury on Thursday found Casey Asato of arson, terroristic threatening and reckless endangering. On Feb. 21, 2019, Asato...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mysterious object washed up on the shore of Kahala Beach over the weekend. City officials said plans are underway to remove a giant rusted metal cylinder. Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it came from. HNN...
5 people sent to hospital after fatal crash in Waianae
The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a fatal accident in Waianae that left a 38-year-old man dead.
KITV.com
2 arrested for armed hold up at illegal Honolulu game room
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two men were arrested after allegedly holding up an illegal game room at gunpoint on Monday. The incident happened just before midnight on Aug. 8. According to police, the two men entered the establishment and demanded money and property from the people inside. Afterward the men ran off.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Thanks to these Waikiki fourth graders, Rocky’s famous new pup has a name!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waikiki Elementary School students were tasked with a big job: Name Hawaiian monk seal Rocky’s new pup. After much deliberation, they arrived at ... Koalani. Earlier this month, fourth grade students conducted a haku inoa ― a name weaving exercise ― accounting cultural and scientific information...
A preview to the Kaneohe Bay Air Show
They flip, they tumble, and make the ground rumble.
