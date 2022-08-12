Milwaukee Police shot and wounded a man following a foot chase Thursday night after they say he was spotted with a gun in his waistband. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said on the scene near South 19th Street and Greenfield Avenue, the chase started after patrol officers spotted the 30-year-old Milwaukee man engaged in a hand-to-hand drug transaction. Surveillance video obtained by WISN 12 News showed two men in front of a gas station when police drive up, get out of their squad car, and approach the men. One of them walks away and begins to run as officers run after him. Witnesses told 12 news the man ran down an alley and was shot as police ordered him to stop. Reporter Courtney Sisk asked Chief Norman if the man had the gun in his hand when he was shot. “That is unknown at this time. We’re still involved in the investigation. It’s still fluid,” said Chief Norman. Officers recovered the suspect’s gun and found him to be carrying illegal narcotics. Police swarmed the neighborhood after the shooting, but neighbors say they wouldn’t mind seeing a lot more officers in the neighborhood on a regular basis. “You see people out here, a decent amount of crack cocaine and heroin. People are just going nuts out here,” said Joe Tachka, who works in the neighborhood and says open drug dealing and drug use are rampant, even during the daylight hours. Tachka said he regularly finds syringes and other evidence of drug activity. “Oh, I feel bad because like there’s a family over there with kids, there’s a lot of children around here. Just yesterday I picked up a few needles on the ground. It’s just sick. It’s disgusting,” said Tachka. He said even the high-profile shooting and arrest might not make a difference. “To be honest I don’t think so. It might slow it down a little bit but they’re still out and about.” Milwaukee Police said the wounded man was released from the hospital and is now in custody awaiting formal charges. The officer, who is also 30 years old, has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal investigation into the shooting. No officers were injured.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO