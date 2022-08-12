Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
WISN
Couple on honeymoon finds their Kia stolen from Milwaukee parking garage
MILWAUKEE — Thieves targeting a Milwaukee parking garage are leaving some customers with their parking slip and car keys but no car. WISN 12 News heard from at least two people outside the parking structure at 9thStreet and Juneau Avenue who went to retrieve their car, only to find it missing from the garage that they thought was secure.
101 WIXX
Man Arrested After Robbing Oshkosh Area Business
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Oshkosh police are investigating a robbery after a man entered multiple businesses Friday afternoon, demanding money. The 28-year-old man claimed to have a weapon and allegedly received cash from one of the businesses before running away. He robbed the area business in the 2000 block of Witzel Avenue around 2 p.m., according to police.
wearegreenbay.com
WATCH: Suspect uses sledgehammer, steals embroidery machine in Calumet County burglary
HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an unknown suspect that entered a business in the Village of Harrison, caused damage, and stole an embroidery machine. Deputies say that the burglary took place on July 30 around 10 p.m., and are seeking the...
Ghost guns on the rise in Wisconsin as federal government prepares to act
On Aug. 24, new federal regulations will take effect to reduce the proliferation of untraceable, privately assembled firearms. Popularly known as “ghost guns,” these firearms have become steadily more common in Wisconsin. Their cryptic nature brings new challenges for law enforcement, particularly in states with loose gun laws.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
101 WIXX
Gunshots Fired in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Fond du Lac Police Department responded to a report of gunshots being fired outside an apartment complex Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the Forest Mall Apartments at 10:13 for a report of two gunshots. Police say a 17 year old male...
WISN
Dodge County man helped find photos of troops killed in Vietnam for Wall of Faces
After 21 years, there is now a face to every name of a U.S. service member killed in the Vietnam War. "So, there's 58,281 men and women who are honored by the Wall," said Tim Tetz, of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. For decades, the nonprofit Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund...
Six people shot in separate incidents overnight in Milwaukee
MPD said it's investigating several shootings that happened overnight. A total of six people were shot in five separate incidents, spanning from 10:50 p.m. until 3:10 a.m. Saturday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officer injured, squad smashed: video
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a man outside District 7 after he allegedly smashed police squad car windows and hit an officer in the head on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged 33-year-old Julius Neylon with felony battery, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine mom strangled, shot at; man charged with 17 counts
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other charges, stemming from a July 18 altercation and shooting. Prosecutors accuse 18-year-old Damarion Taylor of strangling the mother of his child, later shooting at a car that she, her father and their child was in.
wtmj.com
The Mall is back in Court
What was the pride of Milwaukee in the 1970s has now become an eye sore. The Northridge Mall on the corner of Highway 100 and Highway 181 that has stood abandoned for nearly 20 years is set to return to court starting Monday. The city has tried several times to...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Suspect Accused of Biting Milwaukee Cops Was Out on $350 Bail
The police union president has highlighted the biting attack to call for stronger staffing levels in the MPD. The case also highlights how court backlogs caused by COVID policy decisions and low bail amounts are continuing to imperil public safety in Milwaukee. Alonzo Northern III, the suspect accused of viciously...
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Oak Creek
The driver of a motorcycle died in a crash near Ace Industrial Drive and College Avenue Sunday evening, Oak Creek police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 58
Motorcycle accident leaves one dead in Oak Creek
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating a motorcycle accident that left one dead in Oak Creek. According to officials, it happened near the 2200 block of E. College Avenue at 5:58 p.m. today, on Aug. 14. When police and fire crews arrived, the driver of the motorcycle...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | New restaurant prepping to open August 24 in Washington County, WI
West Bend, WI – The last update was in May 2022 when owners Tracy and Rebecca Serwatt were standing in the middle of their lower-level building with the entire place gutted to the studs. Now the opening of the new Copper River Bar and Grill, LLC, 111 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI is a little more than a week away.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
WATCH moments before police shot a man on Milwaukee’s southside
Milwaukee Police shot and wounded a man following a foot chase Thursday night after they say he was spotted with a gun in his waistband. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said on the scene near South 19th Street and Greenfield Avenue, the chase started after patrol officers spotted the 30-year-old Milwaukee man engaged in a hand-to-hand drug transaction. Surveillance video obtained by WISN 12 News showed two men in front of a gas station when police drive up, get out of their squad car, and approach the men. One of them walks away and begins to run as officers run after him. Witnesses told 12 news the man ran down an alley and was shot as police ordered him to stop. Reporter Courtney Sisk asked Chief Norman if the man had the gun in his hand when he was shot. “That is unknown at this time. We’re still involved in the investigation. It’s still fluid,” said Chief Norman. Officers recovered the suspect’s gun and found him to be carrying illegal narcotics. Police swarmed the neighborhood after the shooting, but neighbors say they wouldn’t mind seeing a lot more officers in the neighborhood on a regular basis. “You see people out here, a decent amount of crack cocaine and heroin. People are just going nuts out here,” said Joe Tachka, who works in the neighborhood and says open drug dealing and drug use are rampant, even during the daylight hours. Tachka said he regularly finds syringes and other evidence of drug activity. “Oh, I feel bad because like there’s a family over there with kids, there’s a lot of children around here. Just yesterday I picked up a few needles on the ground. It’s just sick. It’s disgusting,” said Tachka. He said even the high-profile shooting and arrest might not make a difference. “To be honest I don’t think so. It might slow it down a little bit but they’re still out and about.” Milwaukee Police said the wounded man was released from the hospital and is now in custody awaiting formal charges. The officer, who is also 30 years old, has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal investigation into the shooting. No officers were injured.
One dead, one injured following shooting in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine homicide: 15-year-old boy arrested
RACINE, Wis. - A 15-year-old Racine boy was arrested Saturday, Aug. 13 for first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Racine boy. The shooting happened on Friday, Aug. 12 near Case Avenue and De Koven Avenue. Police were dispatched to the scene around 8:30 p.m.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing is are looking for full-time tow truck operators. Requirements include a good driving record, excellent customer service, the ability to work outdoors year-round, a valid driver’s license, and at least 21 years old for insurance purposes. Responsibilities...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex to close, transition services
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Behavioral Health Services (BHS) announced on Monday, Aug. 15 the Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex and Psychiatric Crisis Services (PCS), located for more than 40 years at 9455 W. Watertown Plank Road in Wauwatosa, will permanently close its doors Sept. 9, transitioning services to the new Mental Health Emergency Center, Granite Hills Hospital and other community-based services.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee double shooting; woman dead, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Saturday night, Aug. 13 near Buffum and Clarke. It happened around 10:34 p.m. One person is dead and another was wounded as a result of the shooting. Police say a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained fatal gunshot injuries and...
Comments / 0