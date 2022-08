COLORADO SPRINGS — Pasta lovers, mark your calendars! Colorado Springs’ first Old Spaghetti Factory has an opening date! The Old Spaghetti Factory features affordable, delicious 3-course meals that include soup or salad, freshly baked bread, an entrée, and dessert. Their pasta specialties are sure to entice, with Spaghetti with Mizithra Cheese & Browned Butter, homemade […]

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO