Deadline

Nexstar Says Average CW Viewer Is 58, And Internet Can’t Stop Laughing

During a call with analysts today, executives from Nexstar Media Group revealed how they hope to turn the CW into more of a cost-conscious broadcast network that appeals to a broader audience. Turns out the CW is a lot closer to that goal than anyone might have imagined. The reality, according to Nexstar President and COO Tom Carter, is that the average CW viewer is 58 years old — which he thinks is why the broadcast network is also the lowest rated among all five. Since the CW is home to such teen faves as Riverdale, All American and The Flash, news...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Well Digger's Daughter Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream The Well Digger's Daughter right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Daniel Auteuil Kad Merad Sabine Azéma Jean-Pierre Darroussin Nicolas Duvauchelle. Geners: Drama Romance. Director: Daniel Auteuil. Release Date: Apr 20, 2011. About. It's the beginning of the WWII....
