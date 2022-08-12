Cast: Michael J. Nelson Trace Beaulieu Jim Mallon Kevin Murphy John Brady. The mad and evil scientist, Dr. Clayton Forrester, has created an evil little scheme that is bound to give him world global domination but first things first. He plans to torment Mike Nelson and the robots by sending them a real stinker of a film to watch called, "This Island Earth." He is convinced that this movie will drive them insane. Will this be the ultimate cheese that breaks the boys' spirits?

SCIENCE ・ 4 HOURS AGO