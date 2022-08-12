Read full article on original website
MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Custer County. At 1109 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from 23 miles south of Terry to 16 miles north of. Volborg. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind...
Fire burning near Big Horn County line quickly grows overnight
BRIDGER, Mont. - A fire that sparked east of Bridger has quickly grown. The Deep Draw Fire was discovered Friday around 8:09 pm and is burning near the Big Horn/Carbon County line, the Montana Fire Info website shows. Carbon Alert reports resources from across Carbon County, DNRC and the Bureau...
Billings Mustangs score early and often in rout of Idaho Falls Chukars
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The Billings Mustangs scored early and often to rout the Idaho Falls Chukars 11-3 in Pioneer Baseball League play Sunday. Billings jumped out 5-0 after a half inning of play en route to its third straight victory over the Chukars. The Mustangs won the six-game...
RiverStone Health in search of hospice volunteers
The following is a release from RiverStone Health:. BILLINGS, Mont. – RiverStone Health Hospice, Yellowstone County’s first and longest-serving hospice, is seeking volunteers. Our hospice volunteers are compassionate adults who assist our patients and families with non-clinical needs, such as home visiting, phone calls, shopping, running errands or making deliveries. Our volunteers may visit patients in their own homes or at the RiverStone Health Hospice Home. They also may assist with office work or help with our annual fundraising golf tournament in June or the Tree of Lights memorial in November.
Red Lodge couple adopts new rescue while on vacation
BILLINGS, MT- Perry and Sue Roberts, a married couple living in Red Lodge, went on vacation in Idaho two weeks ago, and came back with Sage, a stray dog they found while out and about. "We left her for a week at the local animal shelter, and when nobody claimed...
Suspect taken to hospital following officer-involved shooting in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A person has been taken to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting Friday night. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports the incident began as a disturbance between two people on 6th St. W. A suspect drew a firearm on officers, and an officer fired and struck the...
