WY WFO RAPID CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Campbell and. west central Weston Counties through 945 PM MDT... At 900 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15. miles northwest of Rochelle, or 17 miles east of Wright, moving east.
MT WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Deer. Lodge, southeastern Granite, north central Silver Bow and south. central Powell Counties through 1000 AM MDT... At 911 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. West Valley, or near Anaconda,...
MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Lewis and. Clark, northwestern Meagher, south central Teton and western Cascade. Counties through 700 PM MDT... At 631 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from near Augusta to 9...
Montana exchange program celebrates 25th anniversary of U.S.-Vietnam relations
MISSOULA, Mont. - The United States and Vietnam celebrate the 25th anniversary of restored relations this year, and part of the celebration took place right here in Montana. The U.S. Embassy in Vietnam sponsored a high school exchange program and collaborated with the Mansfield Center at the University of Montana because of Mike Mansfield's legacy and strong ties to Asia.
