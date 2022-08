Where is the best place to watch and stream The Well Digger's Daughter right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Daniel Auteuil Kad Merad Sabine Azéma Jean-Pierre Darroussin Nicolas Duvauchelle. Geners: Drama Romance. Director: Daniel Auteuil. Release Date: Apr 20, 2011. About. It's the beginning of the WWII....

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO