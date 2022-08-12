ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Tennis-Andreescu feels in 'great place' in climb back to the top

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r54Gj_0hETe4zu00

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu feels she is on the right track to finding her way back to the top echelons of the sport again after struggling with injuries and mental health issues in the past two years.

In 2019, Andreescu won in Indian Wells and the Canadian Open at home before going on to lift her maiden Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows.

The 22-year-old Canadian rose to a career-best ranking of fourth the same year but later struggled with injuries, never able to recover reprise the same form again.

Andreescu, who has slipped to 53rd in the rankings, returned to the Tour in Stuttgart in April after a lengthy break to deal with mental health issues and revealed that she was close to quitting tennis.

"I think it's getting there," she said on Thursday, after going down to China's Zheng Qinwen in the third round of the Canadian Open in Toronto. "I definitely don't think I'm there yet. But I just got to keep grinding.

"If I continue to just give my best and stay really committed to this. Because I really, really want this. Especially after so much time off, taking time for myself and all those like really rough moments."

"I just feel like I'm in a great place right now. And even just me talking now I feel like last year, for instance, would be more negative. But I just, I feel so great."

Zheng, 19, is also having a breakthrough 2022. She was ranked 143rd in the world at the start of the season but cracked the top-50 in June following a run to the fourth round of the French Open in Paris.

Andreescu had plenty of encouraging words for her opponent.

"I think she's playing top-10 level right now. She's playing really, really good. I'm super happy for her," Andreescu said.

"When I was her age ... I remember just being super fearless. The players don't know you that well as well. And you kind of go out there, play fearless, no pressure. And that's what she's doing. Honestly, I think she can win the tournament if she continues like that."

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Bradley Perrett

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Serena Williams is given a blockbuster draw against US Open champion and British teen sensation Emma Raducanu in first round of Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati... as 23-time Grand Slam champion edges ever closer to retirement

Serena Williams will not have an easy time in the last non-major tennis event of her competitive career, after drawing defending US Open-champion Emma Raducanu in the Cincinnati Masters first round, beginning this weekend. This comes just days after 23-time major winner Williams said she would retire following this year's...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Canadian Open#Mental Health Issues#Indian#Grand Slam
Golf Digest

Will Zalatoris' fiancee asked him one of the biggest deal-breaker questions in golf

Will Zalatoris has dealt with his share of anguish in an otherwise impressive PGA Tour season. Among his eight top-10s are three runners-up, including at two majors—the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Incredibly enough, he’s still searching for his first victory, and he’s going to get another shot at hoisting a trophy on Sunday in the final round FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis after shooting a five-under-par 65 on Saturday.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

John McEnroe Makes Opinion On Novak Djokovic Situation Very Clear

The US Open will begin two weeks from Monday. As of now, Novak Djokovic will not be allowed to compete in the Grand Slam event. Djokovic, a three-time US Open champion, can not enter the United States for tournaments because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19. He's been adamant about not taking the shot, so unless the U.S. government changes its travel policy in the coming days, Djokovic will have to stay home.
TENNIS
ESPN

Serena Williams' opening match in Cincinnati pushed to Tuesday

MASON, Ohio -- Serena Williams' opening match in the Western & Southern Open has been rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday. The 40-year-old Williams, preparing to retire, is set to face 19-year-old Emma Raducanu, the defending US Open champion. A spokesperson for the tournament said the change was "on account of a number of factors related to scheduling."
MASON, OH
Reuters

Golf-British Open champion Smith to miss BMW Championship with hip injury

Aug 15 (Reuters) - British Open champion Cameron Smith has withdrawn from this week's BMW Championship due to a hip injury, the PGA Tour announced on Monday. The Aug. 18–21 event at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware is the second of three tournaments in the FedEx Cup Playoffs after Will Zalatoris won the first at the St. Jude Championship in Memphis.
GOLF
Reuters

Tennis-Hurkacz to meet Carreno Busta in Montreal final

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Hubert Hurkacz battled back from a set and a break down to beat Casper Ruud 5-7 6-3 6-2 on Saturday and reach the Canadian Masters final. He will meet Pablo Carreno Busta in Sunday's title clash after the Spaniard battled nearly three hours to eke out a 7-5 6-7(7) 6-2 victory against Briton Dan Evans in the second semi-final.
TENNIS
WWD

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France

After two years and three lockdowns, the French, and their summer style, have flocked to the island of Corsica. Known for its turquoise waters, local rosé and stylish seaside villages, the mountainous isle 146 miles southeast from Nice is a Mediterranean vacation classique — and style-spotting on the island in 2022 does not disappoint. Outside of Paris, pre-COVID-19 French street style was traditionally chic, but reserved. The more flamboyant looks were saved for the streets of the fashion capital. But everything has changed since the pandemic and this summer, buttoned-up looks have given way to a more playful approach to style...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Reuters

Soccer-Willian leaves Corinthians after death threats

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazil forward Willian has left local side Corinthians after receiving death threats, the former Arsenal and Chelsea player said. The 34-year-old went on a free transfer to Corinthians last summer, but the return has been everything but pleasant for the winger who has 70 caps for the Brazilian national team since his debut in 2011.
PREMIER LEAGUE
golfmagic.com

Patrick Reed makes hole-in-one in Asian Tour International Series event

Patrick Reed ventured on to the Asian Tour this week for the International Series event in Singapore. He came tied 31st, eight shots behind winner Nitithorn Thippong. Having controversially signed for the LIV Golf Tour, Reed is looking to subsidise the weeks when he can no longer play on the PGA Tour after being suspended.
GOLF
Reuters

Reuters

549K+
Followers
349K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy