Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wzdm.com
Sports Calendar for Monday, 8/15
Vincennes Lincoln plays at Terre Haute South. JV is at 6pm. South Knox will host Sullivan. JV also begins at six. Boys soccer action has Lincoln hosting Evansville Central at 6:30 while South Knox visits Evansville Christian at. 6:15. Girls action has Rivet hosting North Knox at five. Tennis action...
wzdm.com
Sunday Sports Recap
The Cal Ripken 10-Year-Old World Series concluded Saturday at Joe Bilskie Sr. Field. In the World Series Bracket, Marlton, NJ held off Julington Creek, FL 4-3. Meanwhile, in the Iron Man Bracket, Milton, MA defeated Campbellville, KY 6-2. In High School Volleyball, Vincennes Rivet won in straight sets against Shakamak...
Home Team Friday Preview: Jasper Wildcats
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) It didn’t take Jasper long to win the SIAC championship. In only their second year in the conference, the Wildcats ran the table and won the title. Year three will bring new challenges. The Wildcats lost multiple key players to graduation, but will still have a bullseye on the back of their […]
wzdm.com
Isaiah 1:17 House In Place and Open
After a couple of years of preparation, the Isaiah 1:17 House is now officially open in Vincennes. The house is a stopover location for children removed from their homes for legal reasons. Isaiah 1:17 House director Jacqueline Cunningham knows the process has been a jumble of emotions. Cunningham says a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why Was a Boeing 757-200 Aircraft Parked at Tri-State Aero in Evansville, Indiana All Week?
I drive past the runway for the Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero, Inc several times a week. On Monday I noticed a giant aircraft parked near Tri-State Aero. I usually see different private jets or little prop planes, but this one seemed like it could hold an entire city.
wzdm.com
Names Released in Evansville Explosion
The coroner has released the names of the people killed in an explosion that rocked a neighborhood in Evansville Wednesday afternoon. 43 year-old Charles Hite, 37 year-old Martina Hite, and 29 year-old Jessica Teague were all killed. A fourth person was hurt and taken to a hospital. They are the extent of the victims.
hoosieragtoday.com
Greene County’s Red Frazier Bison Ranch Presents Unique Dishes at the Indiana State Fair
When’s the last time you’ve had bison meat? You can try several unique bison dishes from an Indiana bison farm while you’re visiting the Indiana State Fair. “Give bison meat a try. Give us a try,” says Zack Martin, owner of Red Frazier Bison Ranch near Bloomfield in Greene County.
Indiana Bison farm one of this year's featured farmers at the Indiana State Fair
On approximately 320 acres across the rolling hills of Greene County, Indiana you will find the Red Frazier Bison Ranch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wzdm.com
Daviess County Road Offers Limited Access This Week
The Daviess County Highway Department advises a contractor for the highway department will limit access to County Road 650 South. That will be from the Martin County line to the town of Alfordsville, then west to Highway 257. The road will be open, and workers will be directing traffic. The...
Golf fundraiser remembers the Delphi Daughters
For the sixth year, community members came together to make sure Liberty German and Abigail Williams are not forgotten.
WTHI
Isaiah 117 House hosts grand opening in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Isaiah 117 House holds itself to the standard of making sure kids feel loved when they need it most. They provide shelter, toys, clothes, and whatever else they might need at a moment's notice. The Isaiah 117 House is a Tennessee-based organization that cares...
This 3 Story Indoor Playground in Indiana is Reminiscent of Discovery Zone
You're going to want to take the kids to visit this indoor playground in Indiana. Going to Discovery Zone was one of my favorite things to do as a kid. Once it closed down, it devastated us 90's kids. We all wish that we had something like that again to take our kids to, right? There are several places in Indiana that are similar to Discovery Zone that has opened within the past ten years or so. Places like Smiley Indoor Waterpark, Kid's Planet, and Jak's Warehouse, all offer so much for families to do indoors. Recently, we got some great news here in Evansville that a new indoor playground, similar to Discovery Zone, called Deep Blue Indoor Play will be opening soon. However, there is yet another massive indoor playground for families to enjoy in Indiana that you have got to check out for yourself.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
Barn Destroyed Sunday Morning North Of Sidney
SIDNEY — Firefighters and tankers from eight fire departments responded to a barn fire north of Sidney. The highway, from CR 650S to CR 725S, was closed to traffic. The barn was located at 6778 S. SR 13, Sidney. Sidney Fire Department was notified of the fire around 8:20...
wamwamfm.com
Robert “Bob” Giltner York
Robert “Bob” Giltner York, 81, passed away peacefully August 3, 2022 in Gonzales, La. Bob was born on August 9, 1940 in Vincennes, Indiana and was the son of Giltner H. and Mary Jane (McClary) York. He was married for 46 years to his adoring wife Mrs. Feona Janelle (Martin) York.
J Gumbo’s set to make its return to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – J Gumbo’s on Wabash Avenue will open up soon with a new owner. Terre Haute native Adam Dalton took over the restaurant over the summer and said some light remodeling was done inside the building. Many of customers’ favorite foods will remain on the menu, as the restaurant has planned […]
14news.com
Dispatch: Teen girl injured after getting hit by car in Oakland City
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a 14-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle in Gibson County on Friday. Officials say it happened in Oakland City on East Morton Street, somewhere between South Gibson Street and South Lincoln Avenue. The girl’s condition is unknown at this time. We...
Richmond Hill gas explosion investigator comments on Weinbach explosion
Brad Byrd spoke to Troy Riggs, the chief investigator on the Richmond Hill Subdivision gas explosion in Indianapolis, to ask what jumps out to him after seeing footage of the Weinbach Avenue explosion.
wzdm.com
INDOT to Close SR-356 Monday
The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 356 is scheduled to be closed east of Alford in Pike County Monday for a culvert replacement project. Work is expected to take a day to complete, depending on the weather. The official detour will be State Road 57 to State Road...
wzdm.com
Three Killed in West Virginia Plane Crash; Plane Departed Daviess Co., IN Airport
Three people were killed Thursday when a small plane flying from Daviess County, Indiana to Myerstown, Pennsylvania crashed in northern West Virginia. The single-engine plane went down in a wooded area in the Marion County community of Metz, about 90 miles south of Pittsburgh. No word yet on the identities...
Indiana Principal Welcomes Students Back to School with Hilarious Backstreet Boys Parody Song [WATCH]
If there were a list of the coolest principals around, I have to think Mike Allen would be near the top if not on the top of that list. While I don't know anyone who works at or sends their kids to Evansville Christian School, I get the impression there's rarely a dull moment when he's around based on the videos he's posted on the school's Facebook page over the years, including the newest one he posted earlier this week welcoming his students and faculty back to the building for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Comments / 0