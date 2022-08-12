ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, IN

wzdm.com

Sports Calendar for Monday, 8/15

Vincennes Lincoln plays at Terre Haute South. JV is at 6pm. South Knox will host Sullivan. JV also begins at six. Boys soccer action has Lincoln hosting Evansville Central at 6:30 while South Knox visits Evansville Christian at. 6:15. Girls action has Rivet hosting North Knox at five. Tennis action...
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Sunday Sports Recap

The Cal Ripken 10-Year-Old World Series concluded Saturday at Joe Bilskie Sr. Field. In the World Series Bracket, Marlton, NJ held off Julington Creek, FL 4-3. Meanwhile, in the Iron Man Bracket, Milton, MA defeated Campbellville, KY 6-2. In High School Volleyball, Vincennes Rivet won in straight sets against Shakamak...
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Home Team Friday Preview: Jasper Wildcats

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) It didn’t take Jasper long to win the SIAC championship. In only their second year in the conference, the Wildcats ran the table and won the title. Year three will bring new challenges. The Wildcats lost multiple key players to graduation, but will still have a bullseye on the back of their […]
JASPER, IN
wzdm.com

Isaiah 1:17 House In Place and Open

After a couple of years of preparation, the Isaiah 1:17 House is now officially open in Vincennes. The house is a stopover location for children removed from their homes for legal reasons. Isaiah 1:17 House director Jacqueline Cunningham knows the process has been a jumble of emotions. Cunningham says a...
VINCENNES, IN
Knox, IN
Knox, IN
Petersburg, IN
Vincennes, IN
Vincennes, IN
wzdm.com

Names Released in Evansville Explosion

The coroner has released the names of the people killed in an explosion that rocked a neighborhood in Evansville Wednesday afternoon. 43 year-old Charles Hite, 37 year-old Martina Hite, and 29 year-old Jessica Teague were all killed. A fourth person was hurt and taken to a hospital. They are the extent of the victims.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wzdm.com

Daviess County Road Offers Limited Access This Week

The Daviess County Highway Department advises a contractor for the highway department will limit access to County Road 650 South. That will be from the Martin County line to the town of Alfordsville, then west to Highway 257. The road will be open, and workers will be directing traffic. The...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Isaiah 117 House hosts grand opening in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Isaiah 117 House holds itself to the standard of making sure kids feel loved when they need it most. They provide shelter, toys, clothes, and whatever else they might need at a moment's notice. The Isaiah 117 House is a Tennessee-based organization that cares...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This 3 Story Indoor Playground in Indiana is Reminiscent of Discovery Zone

You're going to want to take the kids to visit this indoor playground in Indiana. Going to Discovery Zone was one of my favorite things to do as a kid. Once it closed down, it devastated us 90's kids. We all wish that we had something like that again to take our kids to, right? There are several places in Indiana that are similar to Discovery Zone that has opened within the past ten years or so. Places like Smiley Indoor Waterpark, Kid's Planet, and Jak's Warehouse, all offer so much for families to do indoors. Recently, we got some great news here in Evansville that a new indoor playground, similar to Discovery Zone, called Deep Blue Indoor Play will be opening soon. However, there is yet another massive indoor playground for families to enjoy in Indiana that you have got to check out for yourself.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
inkfreenews.com

Barn Destroyed Sunday Morning North Of Sidney

SIDNEY — Firefighters and tankers from eight fire departments responded to a barn fire north of Sidney. The highway, from CR 650S to CR 725S, was closed to traffic. The barn was located at 6778 S. SR 13, Sidney. Sidney Fire Department was notified of the fire around 8:20...
SIDNEY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Robert “Bob” Giltner York

Robert “Bob” Giltner York, 81, passed away peacefully August 3, 2022 in Gonzales, La. Bob was born on August 9, 1940 in Vincennes, Indiana and was the son of Giltner H. and Mary Jane (McClary) York. He was married for 46 years to his adoring wife Mrs. Feona Janelle (Martin) York.
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

J Gumbo’s set to make its return to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – J Gumbo’s on Wabash Avenue will open up soon with a new owner. Terre Haute native Adam Dalton took over the restaurant over the summer and said some light remodeling was done inside the building. Many of customers’ favorite foods will remain on the menu, as the restaurant has planned […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wzdm.com

INDOT to Close SR-356 Monday

The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 356 is scheduled to be closed east of Alford in Pike County Monday for a culvert replacement project. Work is expected to take a day to complete, depending on the weather. The official detour will be State Road 57 to State Road...
PIKE COUNTY, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Principal Welcomes Students Back to School with Hilarious Backstreet Boys Parody Song [WATCH]

If there were a list of the coolest principals around, I have to think Mike Allen would be near the top if not on the top of that list. While I don't know anyone who works at or sends their kids to Evansville Christian School, I get the impression there's rarely a dull moment when he's around based on the videos he's posted on the school's Facebook page over the years, including the newest one he posted earlier this week welcoming his students and faculty back to the building for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
EVANSVILLE, IN

