Read full article on original website
Related
The "Never Have I Ever" Cast Took A Costar Test, And They're Truly The Best On-Screen Love Triangle Ever
Never have I ever...loved a cast so much!
When Will Episodes of 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Be Released on Disney+?
"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is Marvel's newest Disney+ Show starring Tatiana Maslany in the title role, and it is part of the final stage of Phase 4 of the MCU.
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
She-Hulk Video Q&A: Tatiana Maslany Talks Orphan Black VFX Comparisons, Previews a 'Tension' With Daredevil
Tatiana Maslany previously played a gaggle of clones on Orphan Black, brilliantly navigating the digital magic needed to make that tricky team-up happen. How did her experience transforming into a 6-foot-7, green She-Hulk compare? Speaking with TVLine in the video Q&A above (ahead of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s anticipated premiere thisThursday on Disney+), the Emmy winner notes that “Orphan Black certainly prepared me for a sense of, ‘How do you move through a very technical blocking and a technical performance requirement, but also have spontaneity and be in the moment and be present?’ That was definitely a great training ground for this.” But...
Twitter Considers the ‘I’m That Girl’ Official Teaser Horse ‘Gagged’ at Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Era
Beyoncé will always be 'that girl.' Here's what the Bey Hive is saying about Beyoncé's latest release from 'Renaissance' — the 'I'm That Girl' official teaser.
Princess Anne Slammed for 'Cold' Response to Diana's Baby News in Old Clip
Viewers of HBO's "The Princess" have reacted with shock at Anne's "very shady" and "aggressive" response to a question about the birth of Prince William in 1982
Blake Lively Started Celebrating Her Birthday With Star Wars And Pixar At Disneyland, But Where’s Ryan Reynolds?
Blake Lively has been in a celebratory mood as her birthday is only a few days away. As part of her pre-birthday celebration, Lively decided to take a moment and celebrate herself at the happiest place on Earth – Disneyland. Of course, she enjoyed her time being surrounded by Star Wars characters and Pixar icons, as seen on social media. But something seemed off as followers asked where her husband, Ryan Reynolds, was?
RELATED PEOPLE
Bride Slammed for Meltdown Over Pregnant Guest: 'Ruined Her Engagement'
Commenters were stunned after learning how a forced pregnancy announcement wreaked havoc on the bride's engagement party.
MultiVersus Season 1: Black Adam and Stripe From Gremlins Release Date
The first season of the platform-based brawler MultiVersus will add two new characters in the coming weeks.
Man Stumbles Upon Black Widow With Whole Mouse in Web: 'Crime Scene'
"Burn the house down. Just burn it!" suggested one viewer of the now-viral image.
First Disney and Marvel Games Showcase Date and Time Announced
The first ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase will debut as part of the D23 Expo 2022 event in September.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Hilarious' Unauthorized Production of 'Hamilton' Goes Viral: '#Scamilton'
"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has spoken out about the "illegal" play.
'Five Days' Creator and Cast Avoided Glorifying Disaster in Katrina Drama
Carlton Cuse, Vera Farmiga and Cherry Jones spoke to Newsweek about their new Apple TV+ show, "Five Days at Memorial."
'Claim to Fame' Fans Spot 4 Clues Keke Palmer's Sister Loreal Wins Show
"Claim to Fame" viewers think that Keke Palmer's sister Loreal, who goes by L.C. on the show, is the winner of the Kevin and Frankie Jonas-hosted series.
Adele Reveals She Canceled Vegas Residency Because It Had 'No Soul'
Adele said that she agonized over the decision and had been awake for 30 hours before posting her tearful announcement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Depp Fans Accuse Amber Heard of Staging 2020 Black Lives Matter Photo
"It's obvious to her everything is a PR move," one person wrote on Twitter.
Who Was Piko Preston? Social Media Star Dead at 43
Piko Preston posted humorous videos on TikTok, where he had a large following.
Couple Sell Everything They Own To Buy Their Dream Trailer Park
The couple say that their bank balance is at the lowest it has ever been after their purchase of the park.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
937M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0