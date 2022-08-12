A Seminole man dies after a horrific crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck. Around11:30 pm a 911 came into the Brownfield Police Dept., which dispatched BRMC EMS and Brownfield Fire & Rescue to the 100 Block of Seagraves Rd. According to Brownfield Police Cheif Tony Serbantez, witnesses of the accident said Cornelius Loewen of Seminole Texas lost control of his red and black 2014 Yamaha motorcycle after leaving the intersection of Buckley & Lubbock Rd going southbound. Loewen’s motorcycle veered into the northbound lanes where he struck a white 2016 Peterbilt semi-truck with a trailer head-on.

BROWNFIELD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO