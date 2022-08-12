Read full article on original website
Double Murder Was Fueled by Tragic Snowmobile Accident, Cops Say
Wisconsin police say they have solved a 30-year-old double murder that had its roots in long-simmering rage over a tragic snowmobile accident two decades earlier than that. DNA connected foundry worker Tony Haase to the 1992 stabbing deaths of Timothy Mumbrue, his girlfriend Tanna Togstad, and her dog, according to a criminal complaint.
wtaq.com
radioplusinfo.com
Police shoot and kill Wisconsin man after domestic dispute
APPLETON, Wis. — Police in Appleton, Wisconsin, shot and killed a man after responding to a domestic disturbance call, authorities said Saturday.The shooting happened after officers were confronted by an armed man when they were called to a home in Appleton on Friday night, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release.Officers tried to negotiate with the man but later shot him, the department said. He died at an Appleton hospital.No officers were hurt during the confrontation.A firearm was recovered at the scene and body camera footage captured the shooting, according to the Justice Department's news release.The Appleton police officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, which is policy after a shooting.Authorities did not release any additional information.
wtaq.com
Judge Increases Woman’s Bond After Child Died of Fentanyl Poisoning
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tyana Putzlocker asked a judge Friday to reduce her $10,000 cash bond on charges filed after her toddler apparently died after finding illicit drugs while the parents were napping – but instead the bond was increased to $25,000. Putzlocker and Derrick Young are...
seehafernews.com
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
wtaq.com
Oshkosh Police Investigating Downtown Death
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An investigation is underway in Oshkosh after police say they found a person dead in a downtown building. Police say the death occurred at about 10:45 Saturday morning in the 100 block of High Avenue. Police haven’t been able to identify the person yet, but...
Judge sends Wisconsin man to institution in hate crime crash
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A jury in Wisconsin has convicted a man accused of intentionally targeting a motorcyclist in a fatal crash because of the victim’s race, in a two-phase trial that will eventually determine the defendant’s mental state at the time. Daniel Navarro, a 27-year-old Mexican American from Fond du Lac, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree intentional homicide as a hate crime in the July 3, 2020 crash that killed Phillip Thiessen, who was white, in Fond du Lac County. He was also convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a hate crime. Thiessen, 55, was a retired special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and a former police officer.
wtaq.com
Appleton Woman Among Injured in Six Flags Parking Lot Shooting
GURNEE, IL (WTAQ) – A 19-year-old Appleton woman is among the three people injured after a shooting in a parking lot at Six Flags Great America on Sunday night. Officers responded to the amusement park around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday for reports of shots fired. “The shooting … was...
wearegreenbay.com
WATCH: Suspect uses sledgehammer, steals embroidery machine in Calumet County burglary
HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an unknown suspect that entered a business in the Village of Harrison, caused damage, and stole an embroidery machine. Deputies say that the burglary took place on July 30 around 10 p.m., and are seeking the...
wearegreenbay.com
Investigation determines Two Rivers HS student’s death was ‘accident’
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Two Rivers Police Department has concluded its investigation into the death of the student who was found unresponsive in a local high school’s pool earlier this year. On February 8, 2022, officers responded to an incident at Two Rivers High School. Upon...
wtaq.com
Winnebago County Reports Increase in Overdose Deaths for Second Consecutive Year
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Winnebago County is reporting an increase in overdose deaths for the second year in a row. According to the county’s annual overdose fatality review, 41 people died in the county due to drug overdose in 2021. This is an 11% increase compared to 2020.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man accused of plotting to kill his girlfriend after she didn’t post his bond
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is accused of trying to hire someone to kill his girlfriend while he was in jail. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 35-year-old Luis Dejesus-Gonzalez is charged with conspiracy to kill his girlfriend while he was in jail.
WBAY Green Bay
Six people shot in separate incidents overnight in Milwaukee
MPD said it's investigating several shootings that happened overnight. A total of six people were shot in five separate incidents, spanning from 10:50 p.m. until 3:10 a.m. Saturday.
wtaq.com
WBAY Green Bay
