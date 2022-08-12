Read full article on original website
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler Texas
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler Texas
Winnsboro Takes the Little Free Library to Another LevelTiffany TillemaWinnsboro, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tyler, TX Man Discovers His Fast Food Burger was Raw, Reportedly Gets Sick After
A Tyler, Texas woman recently shared a photo of a raw burger her husband received at a local fast food restaurant. And honestly, this is not the first time something like this has occurred as of late. We shared a similar tale back in February of this year. We've recently heard at least three similar stories. In fact, some of the comments on her post revealed that others had allegedly had similar experiences at the same location. One shared an experience that happened at a McDonald's in Whitehouse, TX.
Monster Truck Nitro Tour Coming to Kilgore, Texas
Get Ready East Texas! The Monster Truck Nitro Tour is coming to Lonestar Raceway in Kilgore, Texas!. There will be two nights of high flyin' freestyle motorcross and some of the biggest and baddest Monster Trucks you've ever seen!. Tickets are on sale now, click here to purchase tickets. You...
Don’t Miss the Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair in Tyler, Texas
Everyone knows that Tyler, Texas is the Rose Capital of America. We carry that title with pride as almost 20 percent of roses found in the country are grown here. We also have the stunning Municipal Rose Garden in Tyler, home to more than 400 varieties of roses and of course the tradition of the Texas Rose Festival which has been taking place since 1933.
One Swift Wind Would Demolish This Home For Sale in Marshall, Texas
We love to highlight beautiful homes across the great state of Texas. Some of them are owned by celebrities like Selena Gomez, Tony Stewart, or Dak Prescott. But other homes we stumble across when searching these real estate sites are so bad it’s obvious that no one would want to purchase the home or ask their family to move in. Which is exactly how this home in Marshall, Texas looks currently, I don’t think anyone is going to purchase this home.
Police Seek This Duo Who Allegedly Stole from a Tyler, TX Walmart SIX Times
Police are currently looking for two people who are suspected of having committed a theft at a business in Tyler, Texas. But it didn't happen just once, but allegedly SIX times. Do you recognize either of these two people?. Back in June of this year, this duo is suspected of...
Smith County, TX Sheriff’s Looking For Missing Man: Jose Cansino Ybarra
UPDATE 1:20 PM: Jose Ybarra has been located alive at a residence on Hwy 110 extremely hot and thirsty. He is receiving medical attention and will recover. We received a press release from the Smith County Sheriff's Office sharing details on an investigation into a missing man who was last seen near Lindale.
Something New is Coming to the Old Jake’s Building in Downtown Tyler, TX
One of our favorite historic buildings currently sitting in downtown Tyler, Texas is what was once one of the hottest spots in East Texas--Jake's on the Square. However, the iconic Jake's on the Square has been empty for quite a long time now. It's still such a beautiful building, even empty. However, whenever I would walk by I was always amazed at how it had remained dormant for so long. But perhaps it's because the 1800s-era building was being reserved for something extra special--an event venue.
2 Dallas steakhouses ranked among report’s top 10 in Lone Star State
There's nothing more Texan than loading up the family and heading out to your favorite steakhouse to get a slab of meat tossed on your plate with some delicious sides.
They Say These are the Five Most ‘Haunted’ Places Near Tyler, Texas
So tell me, do you believe ghosts and/or spirits roam the places they once inhabited--particularly in places where unfortunate and/or frightening events took place?. For some people, discovering and maybe even exploring 'haunted' places is one of the most fascinating things a person can do. Although I have some interest...
Lake Cherokee enters first stage of drought contingency plan
LAKE CHEROKEE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on July 2022 and is not related to the story. The city of Longview does not plan to ask its water customers to begin conserving water after Lake Cherokee implemented the first stage of its drought contingency plan. "We have...
Texas Parks and Wildlife warns of invasive crayfish from down under
The department said Thursday researchers at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley recently found the first known introduction of the invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Texas.
25th Annual Texas Country Music Hall of Fame celebrates Texas artists
HCSO looking for three suspects that broke into school, stole items. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying suspects who broke into the old Carver Elementary school and stole multiple items. Chimp Haven finishes $20M project for new habitats. Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 at...
See the Hatchlings Helping Revive the Texas Horned Lizard From Caldwell Zoo in Tyler
A species that has been on the decline in recent years across our great state of Texas is the Texas Horned Lizard. You may know them better as the Horny Toad or Horned Toad. Well thanks to some great work being done at Texas zoos, including our own Caldwell Zoo, a revival of the species in the wild has been kick started.
Portion of W Marshall Ave. in Longview closed due to structure fire
LONGVIEW, Texas — According to the Longview Fire Department, a structure is on fire at 109 W. Marshall Ave. Officials say the roadway is blocked off and to use alternate route. CBS19 will update this article with more information.
5 things to know about Tyler's proposed $228.1 million budget
The City of Tyler is proposing a $228.1 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year. What does that mean for you?. Below, we broke down some of the biggest highlights of this year's budget. You'll see that the city wants to lower its tax rate, understand why your utility bill will be more expensive, and what the city plans to focus its dollars on.
TISD introducing armed staff on campuses “not a done deal”
When he looks inside his “policy toolbox,” Superintendent Marty Crawford says he wants exactly what he needs to implement new initiatives within Tyler Independent School District without delay. That’s the premise, he said, behind a proposed policy change authorizing trained employees to carry firearms on school property. Trustees...
The City Of Tyler, TX Wants To Raise Your Water Bill, Here’s Why
Before you get upset based off the headline, let me start this by saying that this is just a PROPOSAL for right now so don't go storming into the utilities office just yet. Take a moment to read what the city is proposing. Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) wants to change...
Officials seeking whereabouts of East Texas woman missing since July
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. According to the GCSO, Britney Nichole Sharrer, 28, was last seen in July at a residence on Private Road 3707 (Fox Creek RV Park) in Kilgore/Gladewater area. Officials say Sharrer stands approximately 5’4” and...
Some East Texas Applebee’s locations participating in ‘Stuff the Bus’ school supply drive
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Applebee’s is asking customers to “stuff the bus” with school supplies at locations across the nation, including some in East Texas. Applebee’s warned the public “do not be alarmed by the school bus parked inside your favorite neighborhood bar + grill.” They’ll raise school supplies to help students as they head […]
With so much growth in Tyler, big changes are happening in the Rose City!
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A lot has changed since Tyler was founded in 1846. The city of Tyler is growing and expanding, with more activities, businesses and places to stay. “Tyler is booming and it’s a blessing, especially after the last couple of years, two and a half years that we’ve gone through,” said Susan Travis, […]
