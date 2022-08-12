Read full article on original website
Birth announcements, Aug. 13
Aaliyah Martinez and Colby Dewey of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Arayna Rose, born Aug. 9, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Casey Dewey of North Platte and Alisha Rodriguez of Jacksonville, Florida. LAYLA JAY CHRISTENSEN. Skyelin Seward and Cole Christensen of North Platte are...
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for August 15
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (1) update to this series since Updated 13 min ago. Rodney Scott Rodney Scott, 84, of North Platte, died Aug. 11, 2022. Graveside service is at 11 a.m. MT Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Benkelman Ceme…
Rec Center to close for maintenance Aug. 14-20
The North Platte Recreation Center will be closed Sunday to Aug. 20 for annual maintenance. During that time, Rec Center passes will be honored at the Cody Park Swimming Pool, the city said in a press release. The Cody Park swimming pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 1...
Hershey welcomes inaugural FFA year
HERSHEY — Students, parents and school officials gathered Friday night at Hershey Public Schools for a kickoff to the academic year for the district’s FFA program. Those in attendance dined on Birdwood Beef burgers — grilled by the Lincoln County Cattlemen’s Association members — and also participated in six FFA competitions, which ranged from meat evaluation to horticulture and veterinary science.
North Platte Police Department take part in 'Drive Sober' enforcement program
The North Platte Police Department will take advantage of a federal grant to increase its efforts over the next few weeks in taking impaired drivers off local roads. The department will participate in the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" national campaign, which runs from Aug. 19 through the Labor Day weekend that ends on Sept. 5.
North Platte host site for two car shows over this weekend
Two car shows will be in North Platte this weekend. The Flatlander's Car Club's classic car show is Saturday at the Westfield Shopping Center, 1845 West A. Street. The event is scheduled to run from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and free root beer floats will be served. Then on...
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte.
NCTA offering online dual credit courses to high schoolers
CURTIS — High school juniors and seniors can get a jump start on college academics with online dual credit courses. The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture offers six classes this fall, with the semester starting Aug. 22 said Jennifer McConville, associate dean. “The NCTA program allows students to earn...
