ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Brett Favre: how a scandal in Mississippi tarnished an NFL hero

By Tom Dart
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qBe5P_0hETa5jn00
Brett Favre played for the Packers from 1992 to 2007.

The Green Bay Packers open their preseason schedule against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday night. Matt LaFleur’s team are among the favourites for the Super Bowl and their veteran quarterback is also aiming for a rare individual triumph.

Aaron Rodgers was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2020 and 2021, and sealing the accolade again after a season during which he’ll turn 39 would be a stunning achievement for the Packers star. Only one player has won the award three times in succession: his predecessor at Lambeau Field, Brett Favre.

The 52-year-old retired in 2011, his status as one of the all-time great quarterbacks beyond dispute. Representing the Packers from 1992 to 2007, he is, like Rodgers, a Super Bowl champion.

Longevity also helps explain his celebrity: he made an NFL-record 297 consecutive starts over 19 seasons, during which his gunslinging style – his huge throws downfield often resulted in as many interceptions as touchdowns – endeared him to fans. The streak ended in 2010 aged 41 when he was with the Minnesota Vikings and suffered a shoulder injury.

The endurance feats came at a cost: for a time, Favre was addicted to painkillers. But, if anything, his struggles only made him more popular in the swathes of middle America that love a blue collar hero and constitute a large part of the NFL’s fanbase. They cheered after he led the Packers to a Monday Night Football victory over the Raiders the day after the death of his father; flooded him with support when his wife, Deanna, was diagnosed with breast cancer (she recovered and set up a foundation); and stood by him when he entered a rehab clinic.

Even an allegation that he sent explicit photos to a female sideline reporter - an NFL investigation said there was not enough evidence to establish Favre’s guilt - failed to seriously dent his popularity.

Now Favre is linked to a complex and wide-ranging welfare fraud scandal in his home state of Mississippi that has engulfed politicians, state officials and former wrestlers. And the fact that those who have suffered are the working-class people many saw him as representing could cause lasting damage to his status as an NFL folk hero.

It emerged in 2020 that up to $94m in federal funds earmarked to help some of the most vulnerable people in Mississippi, the nation’s most poverty-stricken state, was spent inappropriately, and in some cases, illegally. The state auditor, Shad White, has described the embezzlement, which prompted six people to be criminally charged, as the “largest public fraud in state history”. Last year White issued demands for the return of more than $77m in misspent taxpayer money handed out under the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) programme.

Among those named by the auditor were Favre and three members of the DiBiase wrestling family: Ted DiBiase Sr – who wrestled in the WWF as The Million Dollar Man, and then founded a Christian ministry which allegedly received $1.7m in TANF funds – and his son Brett, another one-time wrestler. Brett DiBiase allegedly was paid $48,000 to provide education sessions on drug abuse but did not teach the classes, instead heading for treatment at a luxury rehab centre in Malibu. In December 2020, Brett DiBiase pled guilty to making fraudulent statements.

The Mississippi Community Education Center, one of two non-profit organisations involved in the case, paid Favre $1.1m for speaking and promotional engagements and autograph signings in 2017 and 2018. White has said there was no indication that Favre knew the money came from the misspent federal grants and Favre has not faced criminal charges over any of the allegations.

Favre has said little in public but has denied the auditor’s claim that he did not show up to the events in question. He insisted in 2020 that he “has never received monies for obligations I didn’t meet” and asserted that his foundation has donated “nearly $10m to underserved and underprivileged children in Mississippi and Wisconsin”. In 2021 he said he “would never knowingly take funds meant to help our neighbors in need”.

Favre returned the $1.1m, although he denies failing to fulfill speaking obligations. The state is also demanding an additional $228,000 in interest. With the goal of recovering over $20m through a civil process, in May Mississippi sued more than three-dozen individuals and entities, including Favre, two lesser-known former football players and the DiBiases.

But Favre’s lucrative appearance fees are not the only reason he is under scrutiny. The former quarterback, who suffered a concussion on the last play of his career, told Sports Illustrated in 2017 that he invested in Prevacus, a Florida-based start-up company aiming to develop a counter-concussion neurosteroid that could be nasally administered after a jarring hit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08EnlN_0hETa5jn00
Brett Favre was a hero in Wisconsin during his Green Bay career. Photograph: Morry Gash/AP

Nancy and Zachary New, a mother and son who ran the Mississippi Community Education Center, pleaded guilty in April to charges of fraud against the government. This May’s lawsuit, which has a section titled “illegal diversions of TANF funds to enrich sports celebrities”, claims that the News, Favre and other figures connected with Prevacus conferred - even holding a meeting at Favre’s home - and the centre transferred $2.1m in state welfare grants to Prevacus. Favre has yet to respond to the allegations and a representative for him did not return a request for comment.

Then there is the volleyball facility. Mississippi Today, the non-profit news outlet that has led the way in covering the scandal, reported that Nancy and Zachary New directed $5m in welfare funds towards the construction of a volleyball arena at the University of Southern Mississippi. Favre was an enthusiastic booster of the project. The university is his alma mater and one of his daughters played volleyball there. Mississippi Today revealed last month that Brad Pigott, an attorney closely investigating the volleyball payment for the state welfare agency, was fired in contentious circumstances, resulting in the postponement of planned depositions, including Favre’s.

Pigott told the Guardian he would have had “many questions” for Favre, including probing the extent of his knowledge regarding the source of the money and his understanding of what constitutes a valid use of TANF funds.

“The whole pattern of casual expenditures of millions of dollars for people who are not themselves needy,” Pigott said, is “as morally wrong as it is legally wrong. Because of the obvious effects of our racist past as a state we have immense needs.”

Bennie Thompson represents a Jackson-area district where 38% of children are below the poverty line. “TANF funds should not be going to build volleyball stadiums,” the Democratic congressman told the Guardian. “It’s Robin Hood in reverse. Taking from the poor and giving to the rich.”

Thompson added that he is “absolutely incensed” at the misuse, which he termed “as egregious as it gets”, and wants a thorough federal inquiry. “There’s no question that the money’s misspent, there’s no question that the people who benefited from the money were ineligible, and so, for whatever reason, because some of them are rich, famous, politically connected, they have not been indicted, or any indication that they will be,” he said.

Favre endorsed the current governor, Tate Reeves, in 2019, describing him as “a friend”. Text messages seen by Mississippi Today show Favre’s close relationships with senior state officials, including the former governor, Phil Bryant (who has denied any wrongdoing). The report includes messages in which Favre and his business partner discuss giving Bryant shares so that the governor would lend his support to Prevacus (Bryant denies he ever considered taking stock in the company).

Favre, who earned $141m in salary during his career, charges $400 to record short personalised video messages on Cameo and was the site’s most popular athlete in 2020. He makes occasional media appearances, exuding an elder-statesman appeal as a silver-haired former ironman with a smooth Southern accent and a laidback charm.

“One of the things I am most proud of about all the things I have been able to achieve is being able to give away so much money and help so many people,” Favre told a reporter in early 2020 as he discussed his charitable efforts. “By no means are we perfect, but we do try to give back.”

Now, as investigations continue, the focus is on what was taken during an ugly episode that spotlights the power of wealth and celebrity as well as an ideological opposition among conservatives to handing out benefits to the poor.

Around the time that public dollars flowed with scant oversight to Favre, the DiBiases and other well-connected and wealthy individuals and companies, thousands of struggling families in Mississippi were rejected when they applied for aid worth up to $170 a month for a family of three. In 2016, according to ThinkProgress, 11,717 low-income Mississippi residents applied for TANF benefits. The Republican-led state approved and enrolled only 167 people.

“Our state has created a whole lot of barriers to even getting onto TANF in the first place,” Carol Burnett told the Guardian. She is executive director of the Mississippi Low Income Child Care Initiative, a non-profit advocacy organisation that aims to help strengthen women’s economic security.

“The number of people on welfare has shrunk so low that our state now has just a little over 200 adults in the whole state that are still on TANF,” Burnett added. “Mississippi has a long history of hostility to federally funded public benefits that support the poor.” Asked how she felt about the welfare scandal, she replied: “outraged would be a word.”

Comments / 2

Clementine Coney
18h ago

Let's be very clear, The scandal was a product of Brett's creation by excepting the money that came from Taking Funds that came from DHS. Which is for poor people !

Reply
9
Related
The Guardian

I am sleeping with my housemate. This was a bad idea, but I am very attracted to him

Due to a combination of shyness, insecurity and finding intimacy painful, I am far less experienced when it comes to relationships than my age (early 30s) would suggest. I have only had one serious, long-term relationship. A few months after it ended, I started a casual relationship with one of my housemates. I knew from the start that this was a bad idea, but I was (still am) very attracted to him.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
State
Mississippi State
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Star, MS
Local
Mississippi Football
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos

Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Antonio Brown has message for Jerry Jones

Antonio Brown is offering more sunshine and rainbows this week. The notorious former NFL star spoke recently with TMZ Sports and shared a message for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, whose team has recently run into some trouble at the wide receiver position. “Tell Jerry Jones to call me,” said...
DALLAS, TX
The Guardian

Paul Ryan obituary

My friend Paul Ryan, who has died aged 69 of cancer, was a writer and author who spent the last decade or so of his life as a jazz crooner, plying his trade in the clubs around Soho in London. Switching to professional singing from journalistic work, he loved being...
OBITUARIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Brett Dibiase
Person
Ted Dibiase
Person
Carol Burnett
Person
Phil Bryant
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Abuse#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Minnesota Vikings
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Brett Favre News

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre took a lot of big hits over the course of his lengthy professional career. While the Hall of Fame quarterback sustained only a couple of official concussions, he believes the true number is significantly higher. Favre revealed that he believes he suffered thousands of concussions...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

402K+
Followers
93K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy