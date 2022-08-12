ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banner mocking Donald Trump's FBI raid flown over his Mar-a-Lago home

By Ellie Abraham
 3 days ago

A plane flying a banner trolling Donald Trump flew over his Mar-a-Lago home after the former president’s FBI raid.

Earlier this week, Trump revealed that his Florida home had been raided by FBI agents, believed to be part of an investigation into his handling of official documents.

Just days later, cameras spotted a small yellow plane flying over the Palm Beach property towing behind it a banner that read: “HA HA HA HA HA HA.”

The hilarious stunt was organised by Miami resident Thomas Kennedy who told USA Today that he and a group of friends raised around $1,800 (£1048) to pay for the plane to fly the banner around the estate area for four hours on 10 August.

Kennedy explained: “We thought it would be funny. From our perspective, Trump is a bully and we wanted to give him a taste of his own medicine.”

He posted a clip of the sign on Twitter, along with the caption: “Here is video of our banner saying HAHAHA flying over Mar-a-Lago today.

“This is how you treat wannabe authoritarians like Trump. You ridicule and mock them.”

The clip has been viewed more than half a million times with many praising him for the comical stunt.

“You are my new hero,” one person replied.

Someone else commented: “That is hilarious.”

Kennedy, a Democratic activist told USA Today he commissioned the sign not only to mock Trump but to send a message to his supporters who had gathered outside the property to protest the raid when the news broke.

He said: “My message to them would be do something better with your time. I would do it again. One hundred per cent.”

#Mar A Lago#Fbi Agents#Trump Revealed#Fbi#Usa Today#Hahaha
Indy100

