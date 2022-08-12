Read full article on original website
Website Claims To Have Found The ‘Ugliest’ Town in Illinois
We know that there are beautiful cities and towns in Illinois, but there are also some that need renovation. Chicago was named the Most Beautiful City in the USA, and there have been several cities in Illinois that have many on the Most Beautiful Towns in America, but there is also a list that I think towns don't want to be on The Guliets Cities in Each State. Every state has one and for Illinois that town is Riverdale. Travel website travel.alot.com quoted a Riverdale native saying,
9 Homes For Sale In Missouri Over $10 Million
Buying any of these homes would have been a lot easier if I would have won the Mega Lottery. It's always nice to window shop every now and then, well I feel the same way when it comes to looking at homes that I will never be able to afford. Missouri has some of the most biggest and beautiful homes for families, hunters, and people who just want to buy land and start fresh. There are not a lot of homes for sale over $10 million in Missouri, but for those that make the list, you can see why they are listed over that price.
Make Sure NOT To Visit These Illinois and Missouri Attractions
There are just some places you just don't want to visit this summer. Now that we are smack dab in the middle of winter, I am sure we are all dreaming of spring and summer and vacations and warmer weather. Well, there are a few places that you will want to avoid visiting because they are considered the worst attractions to visit.
This Ark Airbnb is an Easy Day Trip from Missouri & Illinois
Ever wanted to sleep in a building that resembles Noah's Ark? You can and it's an easy day trip from pretty much anywhere in Missouri or Illinois. Of the thousands of Airbnb's I've seen, this might be the most unique of them all. It's an ark that's really a home and it's located in the northern part of Tennessee in Springfield which is basically just to the east of Clarksville. This place has become so famous, it was even featured in an article in Southern Living.
Is It Illegal in Illinois To Drive Barefoot?
We know that you can eat and drive in Illinois, but what about driving without wearing shoes?. Whether it's just to drive down the street to take the kids to the bus stop, or pick them up from school, sometimes trying to find shoes when leaving the house in a hurry takes a bit too much time. So, you may walk out to the car without shoes or flip-flops on and drive barefoot, but is it illegal in Illinois?
Dare to Explore the “Devil’s Well” in the Missouri Ozarks
Despite the name, this isn't scary at all. Many have dared to explore "The Devil's Well" in the Missouri Ozarks. It's a unique window into what has been described as "the Earth's plumbing" underground. What is The Devil's Well?. As the National Park Service describes it, the Devil's Well "was...
Off The Beaten Path: Site Names Illinois’ Most Beautiful Backroads
This is something that my late father-in-law Marty knew a lot about. According to my wife and her brothers, their dad knew every single worthwhile backroad in the entire state. He knew them all because it was his life-long habit to avoid paying tolls using whatever legal means necessary. Drive...
This Missouri Calf Named Loona Refuses to Share the Cow Sprinkler
Some calves are hogs. Seriously. I can prove it with video showing a Missouri calf who hogs the cow sprinkler all to herself. Her name is Loona and Loona doesn't share. At all. This fun livestock moment happened in Ludlow, Missouri. It's necessary to share the backstory from the owner...
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/15/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) last Friday reported 26,462 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, that’s a 16 percent drop in new cases from the previous week and the second decrease in numbers in as many weeks. There were also 123 deaths over the past week, since the Friday before. The CDC reports 42 counties are now rated at the High Community Level, that’s down 59 counties a week ago. There were an additional 48 counties now rated at the Medium Community Level, which is up from 34 the week before. The remaining 12 counties are at the Low Community Level, 3 more than the previous week. The regional counties on the High Level list include Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Fayette, Lawrence, and Marion. The remaining counties, including Richland, Jasper, Effingham, Clay, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, and White are on the Medium Level list.
Fairgoers try out bites of copi
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Brian Schoenung, Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Aquatic Nuisance Species Program Manager, greeted fairgoers Friday with a goal – to sell the public that one of Illinois’s notorious invasive species is actually quite delicious. Copi, a group of fish formerly known as Asian carp, is an invasive species harming Illinois’s waterways. […]
Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!
Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
Fun Fact: The Oldest Highway In America Runs Through Illinois
Looking at the current condition of many Illinois roads and highways, it might seem like any of them could qualify as being the oldest highway in America, but giant potholes and cracks don't always mean the road is old, as all Illinois residents know. When I asked around here if...
Illinois To Make Millions Available To Residents
Illinois had a $1.83 billion relief package go into effect on July 1. The money includes income and property tax rebates. Plus, a temporary cut in several sales taxes. (source)
Illinois’ Most Famous Musical Artist Will Seriously Surprise You
I know what you're thinking, so let me stop you before we go any further. If you're reading this, there's a very good chance you have some ties to Rockford. After all, this is coming from me, a radio DJ at a radio station in Rockford, Illinois. You know, Rockford....
Hyde Park native to open Illinois' first Black-owned cannabis company
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historic moment for the recreational marijuana industry here in Illinois: This weekend, the state's first Black-owned cannabis company officially launches.Morning Insider Lauren Victory introduces us to the famous musician behind the brand and shares how he's giving back.Vic Mensa grew up on Hyde Park. Chicago is in his blood, in his music and now in his business affairs. The artist is launching "93 Boyz" this weekend. It's a cannabis company that produces pre-rolls using flower grown here in Illinois.CBS 2 asked Mensa what's he's most excited for. "Being able to represent my people in this space,"...
What Happens To The Butter Cow After The Illinois State Fair?
The iconic butter cow has been a part of the Illinois State Fair since 1929. The tradition continues in 2022 with a 500-pound sculpture of a cow made out of butter. This is the usual weight although in 2017 it weighed an astounding 800 pounds. What kind of butter is it, you may be wondering? It's unsalted.
foxillinois.com
Temporary Illinois Link card outage
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Link card users temporarily won't be able to make purchases or ATM withdrawals. Scheduled maintenance is set to take place from August 20 to August 21. Officials say this is because the state is transitioning to a new link card system. Link cards will...
Missouri Plans to Spend $100 Million Dollars on Charging Stations
If you have an electric car in Missouri, good news for you. If you don't have an electric car, perhaps this will inspire you to consider one. There are multiple reports that Missouri plans to invest $100 million dollars on charging stations. Government Technology shared the news that the state...
advantagenews.com
July was too dry for Illinois corn & soybean farmers
Some Illinois corn and soybean farmers experienced drought conditions this July with farms in Champaign, Iroquois and Vermillion counties enduring “severe drought” conditions. “They have been dry when the corn crop is trying to pollinate and make grain. And that’s probably had an impact on the yield there,”...
wmay.com
Illinois Modifies COVID Guidelines For Schools
Illinois is modifying its COVID guidelines for schools after the CDC revised its own recommendations for dealing with the virus. Quarantine is no longer advised for students or staff who have been exposed to COVID, as long as they remain asymptomatic. Instead, people in the school setting who’ve been exposed to COVID should wear a high-quality mask for ten days, and get tested for the virus on Day Five. State education officials say the new guidance acknowledges the importance of in-person learning.
