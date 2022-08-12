Read full article on original website
Sports Calendar for Monday, 8/15
Vincennes Lincoln plays at Terre Haute South. JV is at 6pm. South Knox will host Sullivan. JV also begins at six. Boys soccer action has Lincoln hosting Evansville Central at 6:30 while South Knox visits Evansville Christian at. 6:15. Girls action has Rivet hosting North Knox at five. Tennis action...
Three Killed in West Virginia Plane Crash; Plane Departed Daviess Co., IN Airport
Three people were killed Thursday when a small plane flying from Daviess County, Indiana to Myerstown, Pennsylvania crashed in northern West Virginia. The single-engine plane went down in a wooded area in the Marion County community of Metz, about 90 miles south of Pittsburgh. No word yet on the identities...
Sunday Sports Recap
The Cal Ripken 10-Year-Old World Series concluded Saturday at Joe Bilskie Sr. Field. In the World Series Bracket, Marlton, NJ held off Julington Creek, FL 4-3. Meanwhile, in the Iron Man Bracket, Milton, MA defeated Campbellville, KY 6-2. In High School Volleyball, Vincennes Rivet won in straight sets against Shakamak...
Talent’s Hometown Program Focuses on Housing Gap
Nearly 400 new homes are being planned across southwest Indiana, to address the gap in quality workforce housing. The Indiana First region will focus much of its READI grant award on the “Talent’s Hometown” program. This initiative will support multiple public infrastructure projects in each county, opening...
Names Released in Evansville Explosion
The coroner has released the names of the people killed in an explosion that rocked a neighborhood in Evansville Wednesday afternoon. 43 year-old Charles Hite, 37 year-old Martina Hite, and 29 year-old Jessica Teague were all killed. A fourth person was hurt and taken to a hospital. They are the extent of the victims.
INDOT to Close SR-356 Monday
The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 356 is scheduled to be closed east of Alford in Pike County Monday for a culvert replacement project. Work is expected to take a day to complete, depending on the weather. The official detour will be State Road 57 to State Road...
Daviess County Road Offers Limited Access This Week
The Daviess County Highway Department advises a contractor for the highway department will limit access to County Road 650 South. That will be from the Martin County line to the town of Alfordsville, then west to Highway 257. The road will be open, and workers will be directing traffic. The...
Building Collapse in Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville, Illinois officials say they are monitoring the collapse of a building on State Street. Although these buildings are privately owned and their future isn’t for the city to decide, city officials say they have a responsibility to provide safety in the area. They say they are working with...
Isaiah 1:17 House Hosting Open House and Grand Opening Sunday
After a couple of years of preparation, the Isaiah 1:17 House will officially open in Vincennes on Sunday. The open house is scheduled to happen at four Sunday afternoon at the house’s location on Hart Street Road.. The house is a stopover location for children removed from their homes for legal reasons.
Salute to World War II Set for Labor Day Weekend
The Indiana Military Museum’s Salute to Veterans of World War 2 event will take place this year on September 3rd and 4th in Vincennes. There will be outside food and military vendors but all other attractions such as battles, weapons demonstrations, speakers, and flyover are free. An admission fee...
KC Council Getting Ready for September Budget Hearings
The Knox County Council is preparing for next month’s four-day set of budget hearings for 2023. The hearings are set to happen from Monday, September 12th to Thursday, September 15th. This is the final set of budget hearings at this point for longtime Councilman Bob Lechner. He decided not...
