Vincennes, IN

waovam.com

Sports Calendar for Monday, 8/15

Vincennes Lincoln plays at Terre Haute South. JV is at 6pm. South Knox will host Sullivan. JV also begins at six. Boys soccer action has Lincoln hosting Evansville Central at 6:30 while South Knox visits Evansville Christian at. 6:15. Girls action has Rivet hosting North Knox at five. Tennis action...
VINCENNES, IN
waovam.com

Sunday Sports Recap

The Cal Ripken 10-Year-Old World Series concluded Saturday at Joe Bilskie Sr. Field. In the World Series Bracket, Marlton, NJ held off Julington Creek, FL 4-3. Meanwhile, in the Iron Man Bracket, Milton, MA defeated Campbellville, KY 6-2. In High School Volleyball, Vincennes Rivet won in straight sets against Shakamak...
VINCENNES, IN
waovam.com

Talent’s Hometown Program Focuses on Housing Gap

Nearly 400 new homes are being planned across southwest Indiana, to address the gap in quality workforce housing. The Indiana First region will focus much of its READI grant award on the “Talent’s Hometown” program. This initiative will support multiple public infrastructure projects in each county, opening...
INDIANA STATE
waovam.com

Names Released in Evansville Explosion

The coroner has released the names of the people killed in an explosion that rocked a neighborhood in Evansville Wednesday afternoon. 43 year-old Charles Hite, 37 year-old Martina Hite, and 29 year-old Jessica Teague were all killed. A fourth person was hurt and taken to a hospital. They are the extent of the victims.
EVANSVILLE, IN
waovam.com

INDOT to Close SR-356 Monday

The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 356 is scheduled to be closed east of Alford in Pike County Monday for a culvert replacement project. Work is expected to take a day to complete, depending on the weather. The official detour will be State Road 57 to State Road...
PIKE COUNTY, IN
waovam.com

Daviess County Road Offers Limited Access This Week

The Daviess County Highway Department advises a contractor for the highway department will limit access to County Road 650 South. That will be from the Martin County line to the town of Alfordsville, then west to Highway 257. The road will be open, and workers will be directing traffic. The...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
waovam.com

Building Collapse in Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville, Illinois officials say they are monitoring the collapse of a building on State Street. Although these buildings are privately owned and their future isn’t for the city to decide, city officials say they have a responsibility to provide safety in the area. They say they are working with...
LAWRENCEVILLE, IL
waovam.com

Isaiah 1:17 House Hosting Open House and Grand Opening Sunday

After a couple of years of preparation, the Isaiah 1:17 House will officially open in Vincennes on Sunday. The open house is scheduled to happen at four Sunday afternoon at the house’s location on Hart Street Road.. The house is a stopover location for children removed from their homes for legal reasons.
VINCENNES, IN
waovam.com

Salute to World War II Set for Labor Day Weekend

The Indiana Military Museum’s Salute to Veterans of World War 2 event will take place this year on September 3rd and 4th in Vincennes. There will be outside food and military vendors but all other attractions such as battles, weapons demonstrations, speakers, and flyover are free. An admission fee...
VINCENNES, IN
waovam.com

KC Council Getting Ready for September Budget Hearings

The Knox County Council is preparing for next month’s four-day set of budget hearings for 2023. The hearings are set to happen from Monday, September 12th to Thursday, September 15th. This is the final set of budget hearings at this point for longtime Councilman Bob Lechner. He decided not...
KNOX COUNTY, IN

