Hurlock, MD

Wreaths Across America presents Learn Award to Trevor Geer

By Angela Price
Dorchester Star
 3 days ago
HURLOCK — On Saturday, Aug. 6, as part of its annual Stem to Stone event, Wreaths Across America recognized Trevor Geer of Hurlock as the fifth recipient of the organization’s semi-annual Learn Award. This award is given to a young individual who has learned, and understands, the Wreaths Across America mission and incorporates it into their life and demonstrates that learning through action.

Trevor Geer was presented the Learn award by Lorna Harris, Wreaths Across America board member and president of the Maine Chapter of the American Gold Star Mothers Inc., and Wayne Hanson, chairman of the WAA Board of Directors, at this year’s annual awards weekend event held in the Downeast region of Maine, where the national nonprofit is headquartered.

Dorchester Star

Dorchester Star

Dorchester County, MD
