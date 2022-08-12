Read full article on original website
Southern Idaho evening weather forecast: hot and sunny, with more triple-digit days in the forecast
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are once again firing up along the Idaho-Nevada border, south of Twin Falls. This storm activity will diminish later this evening, with drier and calmer conditions expected Monday. Most of the region will be under clear skies overnight and throughout tomorrow. Valley highs will be around 5 degrees above seasonal averages; in the mid to upper 90's.
City of Spokane approves agreement to move Spokane Fire dispatching from department to SREC
The City says the contract is retroactive to January 1, 2020 and runs through the end of 2024.
Near-record highs possible for Spokane this Thursday
KREM 2 Meteorologist Michelle Boss has the 7-day forecast on Aug. 15, 2022.
Gas prices are falling, but is it enough?
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Gas prices are starting to decline nationwide, and in Idaho, the state average is coming down to $4.67 per gallon which is a drop of nearly 50 cents since last month. According to AAA spokesperson Matthew Conde, we're still 75 cents higher than the national...
Idaho gas prices fall nearly 10 cents
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 9.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.67/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. Prices in Idaho are 46.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 92.0 cents...
'It's devastating': Rockford farmer sees severe crop damage due to hail storm
ROCKFORD, Wash. - Last week, the city of Liberty Lake saw golf ball-sized hail through the region. This unusual hail storm left severe damage to homes and properties. Located around 15 miles outside of Spokane Valley, the hail storm caused significant crop damage for wheat farmers. It's causing a delay to their normal harvesting schedule. "10 days to two weeks behind, normally
Fire prevention top priority for IDL and DEQ
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - As the temperatures have risen over the past couple of weeks, so has the fire danger, with all of Idaho currently under a High or Very High fire danger. The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are reminding...
Moose Fire, Idaho's largest of 2022, grows to 120 square miles
SALMON, Idaho - The Moose Fire northwest of Salmon, currently Idaho's largest wildfire, has grown to an estimated 77,298 acres - more than 120 square miles, an area nearly one-and-a-half times the area of the Boise city limits. However, containment...
Local teens missing since Tuesday found in Nevada
Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, have been missing since Tuesday but were found in Nevada Saturday afternoon. | Madison County Sheriff's Office REXBURG - Two teens from Madison County reported missing on Tuesday have been found. Isaac Payne with the Madison County Sheriff's...
Suspicious note found in Post Falls Cabela's leads to evacuation
POST FALLS, Id. - A suspicious note was found inside the Post Falls Cabela's Sunday evening, according Sargeant Frank Bowne with Post Falls Police Department. The General Manager decided to evacuate everyone and close the store for the remainder of the day, Sargeant Bowne tells us. They...
Mead School Board director proposes banning critical race theory from district
MEAD, Wash. - A member of the Mead School Board is introducing a proposal to ban Critical Race Theory from the district curriculum, even though it is not currently taught. CRT is an academic theory that does not limit racism to just individual acts of prejudice and bigotry. Typically, it is taught at the collegiate level. School Board Director Michael
Public hearing set to allow independents to vote in PA primaries
Opening up Pennsylvania's primary elections to voters who aren't registered either as Democrats or Republicans is the topic of a State House of Representatives hearing tomorrow.
Spokane Public Schools finalizes three-year agreement for 2022-2023 calendar
In the current calendar, there will be weekly late start teacher collaboration days on Monday mornings.
Freeman Shooter Sentencing Day 2: Doctor says Sharpe has low risk of recommitting violent crime
SPOKANE, Wash - A doctor believes the Freeman school shooter has a low risk of recommitting another violent crime in the future. The second day of Caleb Sharpe's sentencing hearing got underway with the defense calling Dr. Craig Beaver to the stand. Beaver is a licensed psychologist from Boise who has been involved in the case for four years. In that
Texas GOP declares invasion at southern border
(The Center Square) - The Republican Party of Texas has declared an invasion at the southern border. Its chair, Matt Rinaldi, is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, and on all Texas counties to do the same.
Former Spokane officer's rape trial now underway
SPOKANE, Wash. - Jury selection is underway for the trial of a former Spokane Police officer accused of rape. Nathan Nash, 39, is charged with multiple counts of rape, misconduct and unlawful imprisonment. He was first charged in 2019 when a woman came forward alleging he raped her while investigating her case. She reported being assaulted by her boyfriend and Nash was
Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle
Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in...
Jury selection begins in former Spokane police officer Nathan Nash's trial on rape cases
In 2019 Nathan Nash was charged with second and third-degree rape and official misconduct. In 2021 he was charged with rape and unlawful imprisonment.
Class warfare is no way to raise money for Idaho's schools
"Legislature to establish system of free schools. The stability of a republican form of government depending mainly upon the intelligence of the people, it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho to establish and maintain a general, uniform...
Facing a shortage of mental health professionals, school districts get creative to meet student needs
As school districts prepare for the first day of classes, they are working to solve two conflicting problems: A rising need for mental health services and a troubling shortage of mental health professionals, writes Carly Flandro of Idaho Education News.
