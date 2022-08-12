ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
spotonidaho.com

Southern Idaho evening weather forecast: hot and sunny, with more triple-digit days in the forecast (Video)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are once again firing up along the Idaho-Nevada border, south of Twin Falls. This storm activity will diminish later this evening, with drier and calmer conditions expected Monday. Most of the region will be under clear skies overnight and throughout tomorrow. Valley highs will be around 5 degrees above seasonal averages; in the mid to upper 90's. ...
TWIN FALLS, ID
spotonidaho.com

Gas prices are falling, but is it enough?

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Gas prices are starting to decline nationwide, and in Idaho, the state average is coming down to $4.67 per gallon which is a drop of nearly 50 cents since last month. According to AAA spokesperson Matthew Conde, we're still 75 cents higher than the national...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
spotonidaho.com

Idaho gas prices fall nearly 10 cents

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 9.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.67/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. Prices in Idaho are 46.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 92.0 cents...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

'It's devastating': Rockford farmer sees severe crop damage due to hail storm (Video)

ROCKFORD, Wash. - Last week, the city of Liberty Lake saw golf ball-sized hail through the region. This unusual hail storm left severe damage to homes and properties. Located around 15 miles outside of Spokane Valley, the hail storm caused significant crop damage for wheat farmers. It's causing a delay to their normal harvesting schedule. "10 days to two weeks behind, normally ...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
spotonidaho.com

Fire prevention top priority for IDL and DEQ

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - As the temperatures have risen over the past couple of weeks, so has the fire danger, with all of Idaho currently under a High or Very High fire danger. The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are reminding... Posted...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Moose Fire, Idaho's largest of 2022, grows to 120 square miles

SALMON, Idaho - The Moose Fire northwest of Salmon, currently Idaho's largest wildfire, has grown to an estimated 77,298 acres - more than 120 square miles, an area nearly one-and-a-half times the area of the Boise city limits. However, containment...
SALMON, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdt#Northern Idaho#Flood Advisory#Spokane Public School
spotonidaho.com

Local teens missing since Tuesday found in Nevada

Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, have been missing since Tuesday but were found in Nevada Saturday afternoon. | Madison County Sheriff's Office REXBURG - Two teens from Madison County reported missing on Tuesday have been found. Isaac Payne with the Madison County Sheriff's...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
spotonidaho.com

Suspicious note found in Post Falls Cabela's leads to evacuation

POST FALLS, Id. - A suspicious note was found inside the Post Falls Cabela's Sunday evening, according Sargeant Frank Bowne with Post Falls Police Department. The General Manager decided to evacuate everyone and close the store for the remainder of the day, Sargeant Bowne tells us. They...
POST FALLS, ID
spotonidaho.com

Mead School Board director proposes banning critical race theory from district (Video)

MEAD, Wash. - A member of the Mead School Board is introducing a proposal to ban Critical Race Theory from the district curriculum, even though it is not currently taught. CRT is an academic theory that does not limit racism to just individual acts of prejudice and bigotry. Typically, it is taught at the collegiate level. School Board Director Michael ...
MEAD, WA
spotonidaho.com

Public hearing set to allow independents to vote in PA primaries

Opening up Pennsylvania's primary elections to voters who aren't registered either as Democrats or Republicans is the topic of a State House of Representatives hearing tomorrow. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 16:27. 15:45. 15:30. ABC NEWS exposed lying to the public about sexually explicit books in North Idaho...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
spotonidaho.com

Freeman Shooter Sentencing Day 2: Doctor says Sharpe has low risk of recommitting violent crime (Video)

SPOKANE, Wash - A doctor believes the Freeman school shooter has a low risk of recommitting another violent crime in the future. The second day of Caleb Sharpe's sentencing hearing got underway with the defense calling Dr. Craig Beaver to the stand. Beaver is a licensed psychologist from Boise who has been involved in the case for four years. In that ...
SPOKANE, WA
spotonidaho.com

Texas GOP declares invasion at southern border

(The Center Square) - The Republican Party of Texas has declared an invasion at the southern border. Its chair, Matt Rinaldi, is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, and on all Texas counties to do the same. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Tags:. 18:07. 18:07. 18:07. 17:27. Joe...
TEXAS STATE
spotonidaho.com

Former Spokane officer's rape trial now underway (Video)

SPOKANE, Wash. - Jury selection is underway for the trial of a former Spokane Police officer accused of rape. Nathan Nash, 39, is charged with multiple counts of rape, misconduct and unlawful imprisonment. He was first charged in 2019 when a woman came forward alleging he raped her while investigating her case. She reported being assaulted by her boyfriend and Nash was ...
SPOKANE, WA
spotonidaho.com

Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle

Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Class warfare is no way to raise money for Idaho's schools

"Legislature to establish system of free schools. The stability of a republican form of government depending mainly upon the intelligence of the people, it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho to establish and maintain a general, uniform...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy