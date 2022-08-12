Read full article on original website
Trial starts in challenge to new Montana voting laws
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A trial began Monday in Billings in a challenge to three state laws that the Montana Democratic Party, tribal organizations and youth advocacy groups argue were aimed at making voting more difficult for Native Americans, young voters, the elderly and people with disabilities. District Court...
Mobile FEMA centers open in Kentucky for flood victims
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — New FEMA mobile disaster recovery centers opened on Sunday to assist Kentucky flood survivors. The new centers are at the Magoffin County Health Department in Salyersville and the Owsley Recreation Center in Booneville. The centers will be open on Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will reopen on Aug. 21 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Aug. 22-23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Detroit News. August 8, 2022. Matt DePerno was never the best choice for Republicans to unseat Attorney General Dana Nessel in the November election. He was awarded the state party’s endorsement in April at a convention dominated by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Trump endorsed DePerno, who carried...
North Dakota recreational pot measure approved for ballot
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota have succeeded in bringing the matter to a public vote in November. The group, New Approach North Dakota, submitted more than the required 15,582 valid petition signatures to get a measure on the November general election ballot, Secretary of State Al Jaeger announced Monday. Supporters submitted 26,048 signatures, and 23,368 were deemed valid, he said.
Mormon lawmaker pushes abuse reporting reform in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker in Utah said Friday he plans to introduce legislation that would require clergy to report child abuse to authorities, eliminating the clergy-penitent privilege in a state where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the predominant religion. Rep....
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Columbus Dispatch. August 14, 2022. Editorial: Unwelcomed in Ohio. Leaders working to make state less attractive, not more. “Ohio. Find it Here” road signs welcome visitors at most of our state’s borders. The slogan developed by Columbus-based Cult Marketing was meant to “show how activities and attractions in...
New Mexico updates public health order following CDC changes
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's emergency public health order was streamlined Friday, with state health officials saying the changes were in order given the evolution of the virus, the changing nature of the pandemic and new recommendations adopted by the federal government. The move comes after the...
Whitmer declares emergency for 4 counties after main break
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for four southeastern Michigan counties following a water main break that led to a boil-water advisory for several communities. Whitmer issued the emergency declaration Sunday for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties. Her order...
Widow of man who died at WI vet's home sues state, others
UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) — The widow if a man who died at a Wisconsin veterans nursing home is suing the state as well as some of the facility's employees who she said failed to properly care for her husband. Luane Krall, in her lawsuit, said staff failed to...
West Virginia offering online service to speed REAL ID
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is making it easier for residents to get a REAL ID ahead of the May 3 federal deadline. The department recently announced a new online service that offers a guided path through pre-enrollment and cuts the time spent at the DMV, according to a news release.
Brothers serve on same state police road patrol shift
NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — Law enforcement officers are part of a brotherhood. The bond that Maryland State Police troopers Matthew and David Hughes have with each other, however, is much deeper than that because they are, in fact, brothers — the kind linked by the same parents and the same blood.
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from...
Tennessee deputy frees bear trapped inside car
COSBY, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee deputy responded to reports for a bear in a car last week. A Cocke County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the call on Wednesday. After failed attempts to reach wildlife officials, the deputy shot out a rear passenger window with two 12-gauge bean bag rounds, breaking the glass. The bear climbed out and away without any apparent injuries, WATE-TV reported.
Flash flooding, water rescues reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Heavy rain caused high water across multiple roadways in West Virginia on Monday morning and led to several water rescues, officials said. Flash flooding was reported in areas of central and southeastern West Virginia, the National Weather Service reported. A flood warning was in effect for portions of Kanawha, Fayette and Greerbrier counties while a flood watch was issued for several other counties.
Florida woman's dog lost in SC crash found weeks later
RICHBURG, S.C. (AP) — On July 17, a tiny dog from Florida named “Goofuss” ran from a car that had been involved in a crash on Interstate 77 in rural Chester County in South Carolina. There were tears. There were searches. There were Facebook posts. And there...
Woman killed in crash with Florida officer
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities are investigating an officer-involved crash that killed a civilian driver early Sunday. Coconut Creek police arrived at the 4 a.m. crash to find one of its officers was involved. The department then turned the investigation over to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.
Md. man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river, authorities said. Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, was arrested Friday by Maryland...
Evacuation ends near chemical-laden rail car in California
PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — Remaining evacuations orders for a Southern California neighborhood were lifted Saturday after authorities cooled down a railroad tank car filled with an overheated chemical they had feared could explode. No injuries were reported in the situation that began Thursday night in Riverside County, east of...
Police: Suspect held, officers hurt in car chase, shootings
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a car chase and gun battle ended with two officers injured in crashes and the arrest of an armed man who officers reported seeing steal one vehicle at gunpoint and try to carjack another. The two officers hurt in the...
Coast Guard responds to small oil spill near San Juan Island
SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to a diesel spill off the west coast of Washington state's San Juan Island after a 49-foot (15-meter) fishing vessel sank with an estimated 2,600 gallons (9,854 liters) of fuel on board. A Good Samaritan rescued all five crew members...
