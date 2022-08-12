ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM2

Neighbors, business owners push back against Catholic Charities' shelter plans for Quality Inn

SPOKANE, Wash. — The homeless camp near I-90 and Freya continues to grow, as do the concerns among people who live nearby. Frustrated by the hundreds of tents and RVs taking up an entire city block, those concerns are now spilling into Spokane's West Hills neighborhood. That's where Catholic Charities is moving forward with plans to buy the Quality Inn to house some of those campers.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Groundbreaking takes place for Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — At 11 a.m. on Saturday, a groundbreaking took place for the new Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center! Work on the building will begin this fall and is expected to be fully completed by June 2024. The managing director of the facility,  Marine Rorholm, says the performing arts center will give local jobs for people...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Miracle Monday: A new program at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital gets oncology patients up & moving

SPOKANE, Wash. — It might seem counterintuitive initially, but patient care providers are on a mission to get the oncology patients at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital up and moving around. The new program, the Red Tennis Shoe Program, is sparking some activity in the hospital halls. Mason Diamond enjoys a good challenge, but this athlete was thrown a different kind...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City council to vote on amendments to multi-family housing property tax exemption program

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council will be discussing the execution a of multi-family housing property tax exemption program in the city in Monday’s meeting. The council passed a resolution on July 25 stating its intention to hear public comment on the program. The ordinance would make changes to multiple sections Title 8 of Spokane Municipal Code, which discusses taxation...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Rally promotes unity in North Idaho

COEUR d’ALENE — About two dozen Kootenai County residents gathered on the steps of the courthouse Saturday to discuss political issues impacting Idahoans, as well as how to bring Idahoans together to find solutions. Among them was Cayden Stone, an 18-year-old Boise State University student from Coeur d’Alene....
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

STCU hits $5 billion, eyes more branches in the Tri-Cities

Five years after it expanded into the Tri-Cities, STCU reports it has hit important milestones on its way to becoming a $5 billion institution, making it Washington’s third largest credit union after Boeing Employees and Gesa. STCU, for Spokane Teachers Credit Union, has more than 250,000 members and 875...
KREM2

Spokane woman loses $345,000 from Texas-based art scam

SPOKANE, Wash. — David Joseph Osinski, 57, based in Arlington, Texas, has been indicted with six counts of conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering. His crimes cost the victim, an elderly woman from Spokane, $345,000 back in 2021. “Internet scams, often perpetrated outside of the state, are a recurring...
