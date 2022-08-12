Read full article on original website
Spokane Public Schools finalizes three-year agreement for 2022-2023 calendar (Video)
In the current calendar, there will be weekly late start teacher collaboration days on Monday mornings. Read more local news here: KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA...
SPS announces late start on Mondays, finalizes agreement with Spokane Education Association
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools finalized a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Spokane Education Association, which will create a later start time on Mondays. The contract ensures a balanced budget for SPS while allowing the district to continue recruiting and retaining teachers and staff, sustain low class...
Mead School Board, parents discuss banning critical race theory from district
MEAD, Wash. — Members of the Mead School Board and parents spoke on a proposal to ban Critical Race Theory from the district curriculum, even though it is not currently taught. CRT is an academic theory that does not limit racism to just individual acts of prejudice and bigotry. Typically, it is taught at the collegiate level. School Board Director...
KHQ Right Now
Mead School Board meeting agenda introduces proposals regarding CRT and gender identities in schools
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Mead School District Board of Directors has included the introduction of two new policies in their meeting agenda for Monday, Aug. 15 regarding civics education and revision to library policies. Presented by District 4 director, Michael Cannon, the policies aim to address two contentious issues many...
Idaho School Districts Struggling to Fill Hundreds of Positions Statewide
Idaho school districts are hustling to fill vacancies for teachers, bus drivers, custodians – and especially paraprofessionals – before students arrive in a matter of days. Most districts have the staff they need to welcome students, but they’ll take more. As nearly every district would tell the public: We’re hiring.
Sharp rent increases across WA state have college students scrambling for more options
A recent study showed rent in Washington has risen nearly 20% in two years.
spotonidaho.com
City of Spokane approves agreement to move Spokane Fire dispatching from department to SREC (Video)
The City says the contract is retroactive to January 1, 2020 and runs through the end of 2024. Read more local news here: KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA...
Neighbors, business owners push back against Catholic Charities' shelter plans for Quality Inn
SPOKANE, Wash. — The homeless camp near I-90 and Freya continues to grow, as do the concerns among people who live nearby. Frustrated by the hundreds of tents and RVs taking up an entire city block, those concerns are now spilling into Spokane's West Hills neighborhood. That's where Catholic Charities is moving forward with plans to buy the Quality Inn to house some of those campers.
Groundbreaking takes place for Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — At 11 a.m. on Saturday, a groundbreaking took place for the new Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center! Work on the building will begin this fall and is expected to be fully completed by June 2024. The managing director of the facility, Marine Rorholm, says the performing arts center will give local jobs for people...
Miracle Monday: A new program at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital gets oncology patients up & moving
SPOKANE, Wash. — It might seem counterintuitive initially, but patient care providers are on a mission to get the oncology patients at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital up and moving around. The new program, the Red Tennis Shoe Program, is sparking some activity in the hospital halls. Mason Diamond enjoys a good challenge, but this athlete was thrown a different kind...
City council to vote on amendments to multi-family housing property tax exemption program
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council will be discussing the execution a of multi-family housing property tax exemption program in the city in Monday’s meeting. The council passed a resolution on July 25 stating its intention to hear public comment on the program. The ordinance would make changes to multiple sections Title 8 of Spokane Municipal Code, which discusses taxation...
Construction begins on new US 395 roundabout near Loon Lake
LOON LAKE, Wash. – Construction on a new roundabout is underway on US 395 in Loon Lake. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will also pave 12 miles of the highway between Loon Lake and Hafer Road. This section of US 395 was last paved in 2009 and is part of an international shipping route between the US and Canada. ...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Rally promotes unity in North Idaho
COEUR d’ALENE — About two dozen Kootenai County residents gathered on the steps of the courthouse Saturday to discuss political issues impacting Idahoans, as well as how to bring Idahoans together to find solutions. Among them was Cayden Stone, an 18-year-old Boise State University student from Coeur d’Alene....
Chronicle
Hailstorm Causes Significant Crop Damage in Some Parts of Eastern Washington
A Thursday evening storm that brought golf-ball-sized hail, heavy rains and whipping winds to parts of Eastern Washington caused significant crop damage. “We had some fields that look like they’re probably a complete loss,” Fairfield farmer Marci Green said. Green said she knows the hail storm struck wheat,...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
STCU hits $5 billion, eyes more branches in the Tri-Cities
Five years after it expanded into the Tri-Cities, STCU reports it has hit important milestones on its way to becoming a $5 billion institution, making it Washington’s third largest credit union after Boeing Employees and Gesa. STCU, for Spokane Teachers Credit Union, has more than 250,000 members and 875...
spotonidaho.com
Near-record highs possible for Spokane this Thursday (Video)
KREM 2 Meteorologist Michelle Boss has the 7-day forecast on Aug. 15, 2022. Read more here: KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA...
Spokane woman loses $345,000 from Texas-based art scam
SPOKANE, Wash. — David Joseph Osinski, 57, based in Arlington, Texas, has been indicted with six counts of conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering. His crimes cost the victim, an elderly woman from Spokane, $345,000 back in 2021. “Internet scams, often perpetrated outside of the state, are a recurring...
State fire assistance mobilized for Miller Road Fire in Whitman County
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Fire Marshal has announced that state fire assistance has been mobilized for the Miller Road Fire in Whitman County near the town of Ewan. According to a press release from the fire marshal, the fire started on Aug. 12 at approximately 1:00...
Slowdowns coming to I-90 between Spokane Valley, Stateline
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – If you commute on I-90 between Spokane Valley and Stateline, you’ll need to leave a bit earlier this week. The Washington State Department of Transportation will continue construction of the new Kramer Parkway undercrossing on Tuesday. The I-90 eastbound Greenacres on-ramp will be closed...
Crash cleared from State Route 2 near Fairchild AFB
SPOKANE, Wash. — Both lanes of State Route 2 near Fairchild Air Force Base are back open after a crash. A trailer holding an excavator overturned in a crash on Monday. The roadway is now clear and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
