Crypto Hedge Fund Veteran Predicts Explosive Parabolic Move for Bitcoin – Here’s His Timeline

Morgan Creek Digital managing partner Mark Yusko thinks the bottom is already in for Bitcoin (BTC) and it’s due for a massive rally in less than a year. In a new interview with Stansberry Research, Yusko tells host Matt McCall that after nearly ten months of frustration and financial loss, the crypto winter is finally over with Bitcoin ready to move in about half a year.
CoinDesk

Crypto Custody Firm BitGo to Sue Galaxy Digital for Abandoning $1.2B Merger Agreement

Cryptocurrency custody company BitGo said Monday it plans to sue Galaxy Digital for backing out of the firms' $1.2 billion merger agreement. BitGo, which is one of the biggest custodians in the crypto industry, said it will seek $100 million in damages from Galaxy. In a press release, it said Galaxy is refusing to pay this previously promised breakup fee.
Mother Jones

“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
coingeek.com

TipStampers: The BSV powered interactive platform allowing content creators to earn

I interviewed the creator of TipStampers.com, an earning platform for content creators built atop Bitcoin SV. Creators earn 100% of revenue from their following (tips, comments, likes, etc.). The platform earns via posting and membership fees. What was the motivation for creating the TipStampers platform?. “There’s quite a few motivations...
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
bitcoinist.com

Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), And Ethereum (ETH) Could Turn Out To Be The Best Crypto Projects Of All Time

There’s nothing new about the crypto market going through a boom and bust cycle. The same token that rises exponentially may bite the dust within a matter of a few months. However, regardless of market conditions, fundamentals do not change. Nothing is set in stone, but a strong community with talented developers is a testament to how good the project is. In this post, we will go through some top-rated projects like Uniglo, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.
dailycoin.com

Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why

The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
bitcoinmagazine.com

LATAM’s Largest Investment Bank BTG Pactual Launches Bitcoin, Crypto Exchange

The largest investment bank in Latin America just launched a cryptocurrency exchange in Brazil. The exchange will only support bitcoin and one other cryptocurrency at launch. BTG Pactual holds about $200 billion in assets under custody. BTG Pactual, the largest investment bank in Latin America, just launched a bitcoin and...
CoinTelegraph

Exit stage left: Eqonex to close crypto exchange after two years

Nasdaq-listed digital asset investment firm Eqonex has announced it will be exiting the “crowded crypto exchange space” by shuttering part of its operations. In a Monday announcement, Eqonex said it will close trading on its crypto exchange on Aug. 22, with users allowed to withdraw funds until Sept. 14. The firm said the closure was part of an effort to streamline operations that focused on offering “the most potential for revenue growth and long-term financial sustainability,” which included its asset management and custody services at Digivault.
cryptopotato.com

BlackRock’s Bitcoin Trust Will Create a Demand Shock: Anthony Scaramucci

Scaramucci believes BlackRock’s involvement can only mean that there is noticeable institutional interest in Bitcoin. Anthony Scaramucci – founder and managing partner of Skybridge Capital – believes BlackRock’s Bitcoin trust, among other developments, will contribute to a demand shock for Bitcoin that will send its price soaring.
coingeek.com

SEC and CFTC vote to require hedge funds to report exposure on digital assets

Hedge funds in the United States might soon be required to report their exposure to digital assets after two of the country’s top financial regulators voted in favor of amending financial disclosure requirements. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) voted to amend...
kitco.com

Ethereum price up 70% in 30 days, Vitalik Buterin says 'the Merge is coming,' talks post-upgrade benefits

(Kitco News) Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin praised the benefits the Merge would bring, including significantly lower transaction fees and a number of key upgrades. "The Merge is coming. This effort we have been working on for the last eight years," Buterin told the crowd of avid crypto investors and developers at the Blockchain Futurist Conference held in Toronto this week.
coingeek.com

SBI Group to offer OTC derivatives trading in US after CFTC approval

Japanese financial giant SBI Group has announced plans to expand its trading partners and services in the U.S. digital assets market. The megabank is eyeing an entry into digital assets derivatives trading in the U.S. The bank stated this in a notice revealing that Clear Markets North America Inc., the...
cryptoglobe.com

SkyBridge Capital Founder Is Very Bullish on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Algorand

On Friday (August 12), former White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci, who is the founder and managing partner of global alternative investment firm SkyBridge Capital, shared his thoughts on the crypto market. SkyBridge Capital is “an SEC-registered investment adviser and global alternative investment manager that invests in hedge funds,...
