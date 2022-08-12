Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Man Arrested by Oxford Police
OXFORD, PA — In the early hours of August 5, 2022, the Oxford Police observed a known criminal in their jurisdiction. 27-year-old Mujahid Khabir-Ibn Abdus Shakoor of Philadelphia was seen in the area of South Fifth Street and Hodgson Street. A warrant check reportedly revealed that Shakoor had an active Chester County Bench Warrant. The police conducted a pedestrian stop and placed Shakoor into custody.
Upper Darby Man Convicted of Straw Purchase of Six Guns in Bucks County
DOYLESTOWN, PA — A 25-year-old man was convicted on Thursday, August 11, 2022, for the straw purchase of six guns he purchased at Chalfont gun store in November 2020, announced the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office. Bashir T. Shakir, of Upper Darby, was found guilty of 12 felony...
Police Seek Suspects in Walmart Shoplifting Incident
WYOMISSING, PA — The Wyomissing Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying these men who were allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at the Walmart located at 1135 Berkshire Blvd. in Wyomissing, PA. The incident occurred on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 1:30 am. If...
phl17.com
Teen fatally shot in the rib cage in Cecil B. Moore
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in the city’s Cecil B. Moore section. The incident happened on the 2000 block of North 22nd Street around 3:49 am Saturday. According to police, an 18-year-old young man was shot on the...
2 filmmakers die in interstate crash while returning from Philadelphia
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box...
NBC Philadelphia
At Least 24 Evidence Markers Show Where Man Was Shot in Face
At least two dozen evidence markers were scattered across a West Philadelphia street after a man was shot in the face Sunday night. The 25-year-old man was shot around 7:45 p.m. along the 5000 block of Aspen Street, Philadelphia police said. Bullets struck the man in his face, jaw and...
Woman Wanted for Retail Theft at Old Navy in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, PA — Do you know this woman? The Wyomissing Police Department is attempting to identify her in connection with a retail theft at the Old Navy located at 1055 Woodland Road. She allegedly stole several items from the store on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 2:00 pm. If...
phl17.com
North Philadelphia shooting leaves a teen boy dead, pregnant woman critically injured
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Homicide Detectives are searching for the person responsible for shooting a teen boy and a woman in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street around 10:18 pm Friday. According to police, a 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the body....
WDEL 1150AM
19-year old dead in Wilmington Sunday shooting
Wilmington Police said a 19-year old was shot and killed Sunday night, August 14, 2022, in the city's Southeast 9th Ward. Officers responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street around 9:45 p.m. for the reported shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not...
Arrest in Connection with July 31 Wilmington Shooting
WILMINGTON, DE — A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with a July 31 shooting incident. Authorities state that on July 31 at approximately 3:23 a.m., police located a 26-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in critical condition. A subsequent investigation determined that the injury was the result of a shooting incident that took place in the area of 10th and Kirkwood Streets.
Copper Thief Caught in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man in connection to multiple copper theft incidents following an investigation. Wilmington Police detectives began an investigation into copper thefts regarding several copper theft incidents, including those which took place in the 900 block of South Heald Street on June 18; in the 400 block of Buttonwood Street on June 21; and in the 3000 block of Lancaster Avenue on July 22. Through investigative measures, detectives were able to identify 51-year-old Kenjuan Congo as a suspect. Warrants were secured for the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident on August 9 at approximately 1:26 p.m. in the unit block of North Union Street.
fox29.com
Man killed in North Philadelphia crash, police say
A man has died after being in a crash in North Philadelphia. FOX 29's Thomas Drayton has the details.
Wyomissing PD Investigating Credit Card Fraud: Suspects Pictured
WYOMISSING, PA — The Wyomissing Police Department is investigating an incident of credit card fraud that occurred on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Several businesses in the area were targeted by suspects who used stolen credit cards to make fraudulent purchases. If you can identify the pictured suspects, please call...
billypenn.com
5 zip codes pay more cash bail; The Philadelphia County Fair; Auction threatens another garden | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Dispelling criminal justice narratives with cold hard data. The Philadelphia Bail Fund is making an interactive data portal that displays bail information for every...
phl17.com
Man gets dragged by a car after he tried breaking into it in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being dragged and run over by a West Philadelphia car. The incident happened on 50th and Haverford Avenue at approximately 9:37 am. According to police, a man in his 30’s tried to gain entry into a car. As he grabbed...
More than a dozen shot, 3 dead, in rash of violent incidents in Philadelphia
A 15-year-old was among those killed and a pregnant woman was among those injured.
Police investigating apparent hit-and-run crash that killed man in North Philly
Police say the 64-year-old victim, identified as Dondra Wade, "sustained injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle."
Philadelphia Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in Shooting
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in a shooting that took place last month. On August 9, 2022, at 8:36 PM, officers reportedly responded to the 400 block of E Ontario Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a male victim, a 23-year-old-male, lying on the basketball court, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition. Surveillance video recovered from the area depicts the suspect shooting the victim as he walked away after what appears to be a possible dispute between both parties.
2 men shot after confrontation turns violent in Kensington
Philadelphia police say two men were shot when a man pulled out a gun in the middle of an argument in Kensington.
Police: Woman, Man shot in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager and a pregnant woman were shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Friday night, police say. Both were transported to Temple University Hospital where the teenager was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m. and the woman was placed in critical condition.The shooting happened on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street around 10 p.m. At this point, no arrests were made but the weapon was recovered. The investigation is active.This shooting adds to an already violent night in Philadelphia.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
