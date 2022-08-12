ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Arrested by Oxford Police

OXFORD, PA — In the early hours of August 5, 2022, the Oxford Police observed a known criminal in their jurisdiction. 27-year-old Mujahid Khabir-Ibn Abdus Shakoor of Philadelphia was seen in the area of South Fifth Street and Hodgson Street. A warrant check reportedly revealed that Shakoor had an active Chester County Bench Warrant. The police conducted a pedestrian stop and placed Shakoor into custody.
OXFORD, PA
MyChesCo

Police Seek Suspects in Walmart Shoplifting Incident

WYOMISSING, PA — The Wyomissing Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying these men who were allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at the Walmart located at 1135 Berkshire Blvd. in Wyomissing, PA. The incident occurred on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 1:30 am. If...
WYOMISSING, PA
phl17.com

Teen fatally shot in the rib cage in Cecil B. Moore

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in the city’s Cecil B. Moore section. The incident happened on the 2000 block of North 22nd Street around 3:49 am Saturday. According to police, an 18-year-old young man was shot on the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

At Least 24 Evidence Markers Show Where Man Was Shot in Face

At least two dozen evidence markers were scattered across a West Philadelphia street after a man was shot in the face Sunday night. The 25-year-old man was shot around 7:45 p.m. along the 5000 block of Aspen Street, Philadelphia police said. Bullets struck the man in his face, jaw and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

19-year old dead in Wilmington Sunday shooting

Wilmington Police said a 19-year old was shot and killed Sunday night, August 14, 2022, in the city's Southeast 9th Ward. Officers responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street around 9:45 p.m. for the reported shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not...
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Arrest in Connection with July 31 Wilmington Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with a July 31 shooting incident. Authorities state that on July 31 at approximately 3:23 a.m., police located a 26-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in critical condition. A subsequent investigation determined that the injury was the result of a shooting incident that took place in the area of 10th and Kirkwood Streets.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Copper Thief Caught in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man in connection to multiple copper theft incidents following an investigation. Wilmington Police detectives began an investigation into copper thefts regarding several copper theft incidents, including those which took place in the 900 block of South Heald Street on June 18; in the 400 block of Buttonwood Street on June 21; and in the 3000 block of Lancaster Avenue on July 22. Through investigative measures, detectives were able to identify 51-year-old Kenjuan Congo as a suspect. Warrants were secured for the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident on August 9 at approximately 1:26 p.m. in the unit block of North Union Street.
WILMINGTON, DE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Wyomissing PD Investigating Credit Card Fraud: Suspects Pictured

WYOMISSING, PA — The Wyomissing Police Department is investigating an incident of credit card fraud that occurred on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Several businesses in the area were targeted by suspects who used stolen credit cards to make fraudulent purchases. If you can identify the pictured suspects, please call...
WYOMISSING, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in Shooting

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in a shooting that took place last month. On August 9, 2022, at 8:36 PM, officers reportedly responded to the 400 block of E Ontario Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a male victim, a 23-year-old-male, lying on the basketball court, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition. Surveillance video recovered from the area depicts the suspect shooting the victim as he walked away after what appears to be a possible dispute between both parties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Woman, Man shot in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager and a pregnant woman were shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Friday night, police say. Both were transported to Temple University Hospital where the teenager was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m. and the woman was placed in critical condition.The shooting happened on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street around 10 p.m. At this point, no arrests were made but the weapon was recovered. The investigation is active.This shooting adds to an already violent night in Philadelphia.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
