Agriculture Online
Soy prices slide on U.S. crop forecast; corn also falls
LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans slid almost 3% on Monday, falling for the first time in three sessions after a U.S. government report raised the country's production forecast, with additional pressure from expectations of improved weather this week. Corn and wheat prices also fell sharply. "Traders were expecting...
Agriculture Online
French sorghum farmer defies drought with sustainable crop
SAINT-ESCOBILLE, France, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Corn plants near Paris are stunted and the soil of harvested wheat fields is bone dry, but on Eudes Coutte's sorghum plot the leaves are green and the plants carry a full ear of grains. Four years ago, Coutte and his brother started growing...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans drop 2% on U.S. crop forecast, weather; corn, wheat down
SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans slid more than 2% on Monday, falling for the first time in three sessions after a U.S. government report raised the country's production forecast, with additional pressure from expectations of improved weather this week. Corn and wheat lost more than 1% each. "Traders...
Agriculture Online
Corn dough surges to 62%, now within 3% of average
The USDA released its 20th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of August 14, 94% of corn is silking, slightly...
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat down as new crop arrives
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week after a larger new crop and the gradual recovery of exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, analysts said on Monday. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $5 to $350 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia exported 890,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 780,000 tonnes the previous week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. The wheat price for immediate supply was $349-353 per tonne vs $350-355 a week ago, it added. Prices in the domestic market also fell, Sovecon said because of weaker demand from exporters and concerns about the quality of the new crop. "There is a lot of chatter about poor quality. There are many offers of sprouted grain in Russia's central regions," Sovecon said. Hot and dry weather is expected in Russia's Volga regions this week, which could hit the spring wheat crop in this area, it added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,825 rbls/t -125 rbls wheat, European part ($208.2) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 25,700 rbls/t +500 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 73,675 rbls/t +600 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 34,250 rbls/t +150 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,430/t +$40 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,360/t +$30 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $1,047.5/t -$39.5 Russia's south (IKAR) The harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Aug 11*: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 75.5 62.8 8.9 Crop, as of same 74.9 56.3 13.1 date in 2021 Yield, 4.17 4.43 3.67 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 3.04 3.32 2.66 date in 2021 Harvested area, 18.1 14.2 2.4 mln hectares Harvested area, as 24.6 16.9 4.9 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ($1 = 61.6000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Barbara Lewis)
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat and corn down 15-20 cents, soybeans down 40-50 cents
CHICAGO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 15 to 20 cents per bushel. * Wheat retreats on a firmer U.S....
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soy dives on China's economic uncertainty
CHICAGO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans dropped more than 3.5% on Monday, their first decline in three sessions following unexpected data from China that suggested declining demand for U.S. agricultural commodities from the country. The People's Bank of China cut key interest rates on weaker-than-expected economic data from the...
Agriculture Online
Indonesia to set crude palm oil reference price at $900.52/T for Aug 16-31 -official
JAKARTA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia will set crude palm oil reference price at $900.52 per tonne for the period of Aug. 16-31, up from $872.27 per tonne set for the first half of the month, Musdhalifah Machmud, a senior official at economics ministry said on Monday. The reference price...
Agriculture Online
China says economic recovery momentum slows, faces difficulties
BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's economic recovery momentum slowed in July, but the economy remains resilient despite facing difficulties, Fu Linghui, a spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics, said at a news conference on Monday. Fu expects the economy to continue to recover and the employment situation to...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Lean hog, live cattle futures end lower on profit-taking
CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures closed lower on Friday on cooling wholesale pork prices and profit-taking at week's end, a day after the benchmark October contract set a life-of-contract high. Cattle futures also set back on profit-taking, but the most-active October live cattle contract...
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, August 15, 2022
1. Soybeans and Grains Plunge in Overnight Trading. Soybeans and grains plunged in overnight trading in the first session since Friday's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report was released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Soybean production is now forecast at 4.531 billion bushels in the 2022-0223 marketing...
Agriculture Online
Smallest U.S. cotton crop in 13 years due to drought
U.S. cotton growers will harvest a drought-shrunken crop of 12.57 million bales, their smallest since 2009, according to the USDA’s monthly Crop Production report. Texas, the No. 1 producer, would account for nearly all of the nearly 5-million-bale decline in production from last year. The USDA also forecast a...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Japan plans fresh package to cushion blow from rising living costs
TOKYO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday instructed his ministers to draw up additional steps to cushion the economic blow from rising living costs in a package due to be compiled next month. As part of the measures, Kishida said he has ordered the government...
Agriculture Online
Germany to give energy essentials priority by rail if Rhine disruption worsens
BERLIN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Germany plans to give the transportation of materials and equipment essential for energy production priority on the country's rail networks should water levels on the Rhine fall further and hamper shipping by river, a draft decree shows. DB Netz, the rail network arm of railway...
Agriculture Online
Prices end day down | Monday, August 15, 2022
Grain prices ended the day not far off their midday levels. Corn is down 13¢ and soybeans are down 41¢. CBOT wheat is down 7¢. KC wheat and Minneapolis wheat are down 9¢. Livestock ended the day mixed with live cattle and feeder cattle both down and lean hogs up 55¢.
Agriculture Online
Evening Edition | Friday, August 12, 2022
In tonight's Evening Edition, we’ll recap the latest USDA WASDE report, agriculture weather, and farmland values. USDA released the August World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) today. Projected 2022/23 corn ending stocks came in at 1.388 billion bushels, ahead of the trade estimate. Soybean ending stocks also exceeded the trade’s expectations when USDA pegged them at 245 million bushels.
Agriculture Online
Creative destruction
I have been engaging in some creative destruction lately. That’s not entirely true. It’s been mostly destructive; there hasn’t been much creation involved. My partners in crime – actually, the main actors – are my brother Les and his son Dustin. They own a construction business, and it turns out that the same powerful tools that are used to build things can also be used to destroy. It’s similar to social media.
