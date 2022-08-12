Read full article on original website
New Bentley Mulliner Batur Proves the W12 Isn’t Extinct Yet
This coachbuilt coupe will debut at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.
2023 Honda Pilot Renderings Imagine A Stylish, Sporty-Looking SUV
The Honda Pilot is getting a significant makeover for the 2023 model year. It’ll debut sometime this year, but Honda has just kicked off the SUV’s teaser campaign. And the first teaser image didn’t reveal anything. Thankfully, Kolesa.ru has shared a pair of unofficial renderings that preview the redesigned model, showing off the potential styling changes.
Mercedes-AMG One Production Starts, Assembly Is Done By Hand
Five years have passed since Mercedes-AMG unveiled the Project One concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show and now production of the F1-engined hypercar has started. The fastest road car ever to carry the three-pointed star was delayed due to development hurdles with making the turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 gasoline engine meet emissions and noise regulations. It's all in the past now as the first of 275 cars is currently being assembled.
motor1.com
Dodge Viper with Hellcat Redeye swap sounds evil at the drag strip
Within two generations and three decades, the Dodge Viper has always been powered by a V10 engine. That has always been a part of the nameplate's appeal. But the folks from YouTube's Throtl beg to differ with their latest build. In a project that started three weeks ago, the guys shoehorned a Hellcat Redeye V8 Hellcrate engine under the bonnet of a 2021 Viper. The supercharged 6.2-litre V8 is, of course, good for 807 bhp (602 kilowatts) and 717 pound-feet (972 Newton-metres) of torque. Meanwhile, the transmission was also updated from a T56 to a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission.
Next-Gen BMW 5 Series Spied Lapping Nurburgring Ahead Of 2023 Debut
The next-generation BMW 5 Series likely won’t debut until early next year. The automaker isn’t teasing the model yet as it continues developing the car. A new video from the CarSpyMedia YouTube channel captures the four-door sedan testing on and around the Nurburgring race track. Unlike the prototype...
MotorAuthority
Aston Martin DBR22, Porsche 911 GT3, Infiniti Q60: Today's Car News
Aston Martin revealed a sultry speedster inspired by 1950s race cars, the DBR22, ahead of its formal debut at Monterey Car Week. Though the two-seat roadster is a concept car, we suspect the Q by Aston Martin creation will spur a limited run for lucky enthusiasts, each motivated by a 705-hp V-12.
Ars Technica
Better than a GLB: Driving the Mercedes-Benz EQB electric SUV
IMMENDINGEN, GERMANY—You have to be very observant to spot the difference between Mercedes-Benz's new EQB electric crossover and its GLB crossover that has been around for a couple of years now. Most obviously, there's that big glossy black panel in place of the traditional grille, now a common feature on all Mercedes EVs, but you'll also note slightly more aerodynamic wheels and the lack of any exhaust pipes, plus the EQ badges on the back, of course. And a look underneath the car reveals a flat underfloor that helps the flow of air around the vehicle in motion.
motor1.com
Maserati Ghibli to be discontinued in 2024, V8 also going away
When Maserati announced its Folgore electrification plan earlier this year, it didn't mention the Ghibli at all. It led to speculations about Modena's smaller saloon getting the axe sooner or later, and now we know its cut-off date. The company's Australia general manager Grant Barling told Drive the luxury sports saloon "will move into run-out phase into 2024." Interestingly, he also detailed what the future has in tow for the Quattroporte.
Suzuki Jimny Makes Its Best Brabus G63 Impression For The Camera
The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want a more aggressive look in place of the original cute appearance, the answer is in the video above. It takes the form of a mini Brabus G-Class replica retaining the size of the original crossover.
gmauthority.com
Valarra C6 Corvette In Custom Wrap Looks Otherworldly
The eighth-generation Corvette C8 may be grabbing the lion’s share of headlines these days, but that isn’t stopping some dedicated customizers from developing older generations. The so-called Valarravette is one good example, as seen in this new custom wrap that transforms the bespoke sports car into something truly otherworldly.
2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA Facelift Spied On Video With Little Camo
Mercedes-Benz introduced the current-generation CLA-Class in 2019, so it's high time that we see a refreshed version being tested. Thankfully, YouTuber walkoARTvideos caught one in Germany trying to hide the changes under camouflage. Just like the Mercedes A-Class it is based on, the CLA facelift prototype that was caught only...
hypebeast.com
Mercedes-Benz AMG Is Releasing Two Special-Edition G63 SUVs in Japan
Mercedes-Benz is bringing two new special editions of the G-Class to the Japanese market. Continuing to push the G-Class as the most capable luxury off-roaders, Mercedes-Benz is offering up a Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 and Mercedes-AMG G63 Magno Hero Edition. The Edition 55 will see two colors (Obsidian Black and...
Own a Porsche? Class Action Settlement Means You Could Get Up to $1,100
It's another emissions issue for Volkswagen and Porsche but the settlement is much smaller this time.
Watch the Moment Bad Bunny’s Bugatti Is Hit by an Impatient Lambo Driver
I'm really glad I'm not the driver of that Lamborghini.
Jay Leno Drives Cadillac's V16-Powered Bugatti Chiron
Once a top-end luxury marque, Cadillac's fall from grace has seen it slip into the premium category in the last few decades. That's all set to change with the introduction of the Celestiq, an all-electric luxury sedan that will take the fight to Rolls-Royce and Bentley. Many are doubtful as to whether Cadillac can pull it off but, remember, this is a brand that was once referred to as "the standard of the world."
Ferrari SF90 Interior Upgraded With Bugatti Luxury
As a piece of design, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale approaches perfection. It's immediately identifiable as a Ferrari, but has just enough futuristic touches to distinguish it as an Italian hybrid for a new, electrified era. So as an aftermarket tuner, how do you possibly improve on the SF90 Stradale's beauty? You don't. Instead, if you're Carlex Design, you make more meaningful changes to the interior. Carlex has pulled off some unbelievable customized interiors through the years, and it has now revealed pictures of the finished result when the company had its way with Ferrari's hybrid supercar.
motor1.com
Strange BMW 3 Series E30 Touring caught with adorable matching trailer
It's no secret that we love estates here in Motor1. And if you ask us, one of the most endearing estates ever made was the BMW 3 Series E30 – the first 3er to get the body type. But what's better than an E30 Touring? An E30 Touring with a matching trailer, of course.
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Spied For The Last Time Ahead Of Debut
The Great Wall of China, the cooling pond of Chernobyl, Bingham Canyon Mine, and the Greenhouses of Almería are some of the few things on Earth you can see from space. Well, prepare to add the Porsche 911 GT3 RS' rear wing to the list as the track-focused machine has been spotted at the Nürburgring with a hardcore aerodynamic package. It looks as though the prototype had little to no camouflage on its aggressive coupe body.
Top Speed
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SX-Prestige AWD: Not A Throwaway Car Anymore
When I was but 25 years old, moonlighting as a car critic while playing a TV weatherman by day, it was all too easy to be seduced by every new tester that was dropped off at my door. After all; there’s no substitute for experience when judging subject matter based largely on comparison. The Daewoo Leganza, I authoritatively declared, would take the U.S. sedan market by storm – it didn’t. But on occasion, even a wet-behind-the-ears journalist like myself could snuff out a complete dud. To this day, when asked about the worst vehicle I’ve ever tested I cite the original Kia Sportage circa 2000 – the epitome of a throwaway car. Flash ahead 23 years and Kia now leads the industry in dependability, they’re the most awarded brand in J.D. Power’s APEAL study, and they’re at the forefront of electrification. This Titanic-sized turnaround is the stuff of auto industry dreams and to complete it less than 2 decades later is hall of fame worthy.
motor1.com
Mercedes Vito transformed into adventure 4x4 van by German tuners
There are many tuning companies focused on modifying performance and luxury vehicles, but there aren’t that many working on buses and vans. Vansports is one of those firms that are almost entirely focused on vans, offering styling, off-road, and other special enhancements. One of Vansports’ latest projects showcases visual and hardware upgrades for the Mercedes-Benz Vito.
