FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — There are moments — and they seem to be increasing by the year — when Joe Flacco knows his teammates are laughing at him. Not for anything he’s doing on the field. But the New York Jets quarterback is 37 years old, and that’s practically ancient when you consider he’s on a roster filled with guys who were still learning how to add, subtract and read when he was starting his NFL career. “I don’t view myself as an old person,” Flacco said with a smile. “But every now and then, when these guys come up to you and say something to you, I’m like, ‘Oh, OK, you think I’m like 50 years old. I got it.’” Still a kid at heart with the arm of a youngster, Flacco is the Jets’ QB1 while New York awaits the results of Zach Wilson’s arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday in Los Angeles. Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks with a torn meniscus and bone bruise in his right knee, but it could be more if doctors discover additional damage.

NFL ・ 11 MINUTES AGO