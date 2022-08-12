Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
White Sox's Matt Foster: Sent down Monday
Foster was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday. Foster made five relief appearances for the White Sox in August and posted a 1.80 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in five innings. The right-hander had been with the major-league club since the start of the regular season but will head to the minors after Vince Velasquez (finger) was reinstated from the injured list Monday.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Leaves with jaw injury
Varsho was removed from Sunday's win over the Rockies after a ball tossed to him unexpectedly hit him in the jaw. The ball was tossed to Varsho as outfielders ran to the dugout after the top of the fifth inning, but he was not expecting it and was struck in the jaw. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Varsho could have continued playing but was removed as a precaution. That likely means he was evaluated for a concussion. Jordan Luplow replaced him in right field to open the sixth.
CBS Sports
Braves' Danny Young: Called up Monday
Young was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. After being claimed off waivers by Atlanta on Aug. 6, Young will join their big-league roster ahead of their four-game series with the Mets. The left-hander has produced a 3.64 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 44 punchouts over 29.2 innings in Triple-A this season. Brice Elder was optioned to Gwinnett in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Angels' Max Stassi: Steps out of lineup
Stassi is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Twins, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports. Stassi has a .589 OPS through 11 games in August and will take a seat Sunday after starting the past seven contests. Kurt Suzuki will work behind the plate and bat seventh in the series finale against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Reinstated, sent down
Trammell (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Trammell was sidelined since late June due to a hamstring injury, but he's been on a rehab assignment for the last few weeks. He slashed .367/.424/.633 with two home runs, two doubles, six runs, two RBI and a stolen base over eight rehab games and will remain in the minors now that he's back to full health.
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines
English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
GOLF・
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Confirmed as Sunday's starter
Wacha (shoulder) will be activated and start Sunday's game against the Yankees, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. Wacha has been sidelined since June 28, but he may not be on a strict pitch count after working up to 79 pitches in his most recent rehab outing. For the season, Wacha has maintained a 2.69 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 50:22 K:BB across 70.1 frames.
CBS Sports
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Begins taking grounders
Rendon took grounders Friday for the first time since undergoing wrist surgery in June, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports. Rendon isn't going to return this season, but his ability to begin some baseball activity at this point in his recovery leaves little doubt that he'll be ready for spring training in 2023. In fact, the veteran third baseman is expected to have a normal offseason without rehab. Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad echoed that point Friday, saying that he doesn't anticipate anything delaying Rendon's offseason.
CBS Sports
Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Exits with side injury
Escobar left Friday's game against the Phillies with a side injury, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The specific nature and severity of Escobar's injury are not yet clear. He'd already seen a significant drop in playing time, as he slipped into a short-side platoon role behind Luis Guillorme at third base to begin August, so his short-term outlook won't change much if he's shut down for a few days.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Jose Urena: Serves up three homers in loss
Urena (1-4) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Diamondbacks. Urena allowed multiple home runs for the second straight start. Emmanuel Rivera tagged him for a pair of solo shots while Josh Rojas added a two-run blast to account for the four runs on his line. Urena hasn't shown much over his last five outings, yielding 25 runs (21 earned) across 24.1 innings. He has a 4.80 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 27:26 K:BB through 50.2 innings in 12 outings (eight starts) between the Rockies and the Brewers this year. Urena is tentatively projected for a home start versus the Giants next week.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Set to sit with hand issue
Mountcastle (hand) isn't expected to be in the lineup Sunday against the Rays due to a left hand injury, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. The 24-year-old was struck by a pitch on the left hand during the ninth inning of Saturday's victory and is dealing with some soreness and swelling. It doesn't sound as though the injury is a serious concern, so Mountcastle should be considered day-to-day for the time being.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Base knock Sunday
Andujar went 1-for-3 with one steal in Sunday's loss against the Red Sox. Since being called up from Triple-A on Aug. 9, Andujar has hit safely in all three games that he has started. Despite that, he sat out the last two contests, but manager Aaron Boone slotted him in the six hole Sunday night, a signal that he may be able to earn more playing time. Carrying a 119 wRC+ and going 5-for-5 in stolen base attempts over 64 games at Triple-A this season, Andujar has a shot to provide significant value for the Yankees as long as key contributors such as Giancarlo Stanton, Matt Carpenter and Harrison Bader remain sidelined.
CBS Sports
49ers surprisingly cut former first-round pick who played in just one game for San Francisco
Like all NFL teams, the 49ers have to have their roster down to 85 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and they started that process one day early by making a surprising cut. The team announced on Monday that it has released Darqueze Dennard, who was in a competition to be the team's starting nickel back. Dennard is a former first-round pick who was selected 24th overall by the Bengals in 2014. After six seasons in Cincinnati, Dennard moved on to Atlanta for the 2020 season before jumping ship to the Giants in 2021.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Phillies' Corey Knebel: Placed on 15-day IL
Knebel (lat) was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday. Knebel suffered a lat strain in Sunday's loss to the Mets and he will now be unavailable for at least 15 days while nursing the injury. Sam Coonrod (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday and will replace him in the Phillies' bullpen.
CBS Sports
Angels' Mickey Moniak: Has stitches removed
Moniak (finger) had the stitches removed from his left middle finger Friday and could start swinging a bat next week, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Moniak fractured the tip of his left middle finger during an attempted bunt Aug. 6, but he hasn't been ruled out for the season. If he's able to take swings next week, it stands to reason that Moniak could be back with the club in September.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Andrew Vasquez: Designated for assignment
Vasquez was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Monday. Vasquez was claimed off waivers by the Phillies on Aug. 2 after he was DFA'd by the Blue Jays, but he will now either remain with Lehigh Valley, get claimed by another team or get released outright. Although he's struggled in limited major-league action this year, the left-hander has produced a 2.40 ERA over 15 innings in 14 appearances at Triple-A this season.
CBS Sports
Royals' Nick Pratto: Out of Sunday's lineup
Pratto is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Pratto started the last nine games and will receive a day off after posting a .789 OPS with two home runs, four RBI and seven runs during that span. MJ Melendez will work in left field while Brent Rooker serves as the designated hitter in Sunday's series finale.
CBS Sports
Royals' Josh Staumont: Falls apart Friday
Staumont (3-2) allowed five runs on four hits and a walk without recording an out, taking the loss Friday versus the Dodgers. Staumont was responsible for the entirety of the Dodgers' five-run rally in the seventh inning, including the two runners he left on base that Luke Weaver couldn't prevent from scoring. Inconsistency has been a problem for Staumont for the better part of two months, which includes an absence due to a neck injury. The right-hander now has a 5.77 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 41:25 K:BB through 34.1 innings. He's added three saves and five holds, but it seems unlikely he'll get many high-leverage looks since he hasn't gone more than two outings in a row without allowing a run since early June.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Luis Robert: Suffers sprained wrist
Robert left Friday's game against the Tigers with a sprained left wrist, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. X-rays were negative, so Robert appears to have avoided the worst-case scenario, but it's still possible he misses time. That would be a big blow to the White Sox, who remain in the thick of a playoff race, as Robert increased his slash line to .301/.336/.454 with a pair of hits prior to the injury.
CBS Sports
Mets' Jeff McNeil: Exits with cut on hand
McNeil's early exit from Friday's game against the Phillies was due to a cut on his hand, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. McNeil left the game after colliding with Rhys Hoskins at first base while trying to run out a grounder, but he's seemingly avoided a serious injury. While he could still wind up sitting for at least a few days, the issue doesn't appear to be a long-term concern. The cut is on McNeil's right thumb, per Tim Healey of Newsday.
