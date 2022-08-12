Read full article on original website
CNBC
China's consumer and factory data miss expectations in July
BEIJING — China reported data for July that came in well below expectations as the real estate slump and Covid controls dragged down growth. Retail sales grew by 2.7% in July from a year ago, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. That's well below the 5% growth forecast by a Reuters poll, and down from growth of 3.1% in June. Within retail sales, catering, furniture and construction-related categories saw declines.
The dollar jumps against the yuan by the most in 3 months after data shows China's economy is sputtering
The dollar was on track for its biggest one-day rise against China's yuan for three months on Monday. The offshore yuan tumbled after data showed China's economy sputtered in July and the central bank cut interest rates. Chinese growth is slowing as the economy grapples with a property crisis and...
China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years
In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
Demand for chips is collapsing just as Joe Biden signs bill to jump-start more U.S. chipmaking
Chip stocks fell on Tuesday—despite Biden signing the CHIPS and Science Act—as chipmakers warn of slowing demand for the rest of the year. U.S. President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act on Tuesday, ending an almost yearlong saga to spend $52 billion to attract chip manufacturing back to the U.S.
Motley Fool
4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Consumers and businesses will always need electricity. Generac makes it even more reliable and efficient. South America and Latin America are in the midst of a digital revolution, playing right into MercadoLibre's hand. Low-coding and no-coding automation software is changing how office employees operate, opening the doors of opportunity for...
The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble
One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Indian Billionaire Outperforming Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos This Year Takes Zero Salary Home
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed peers like Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos this year, took 'nil' salary home for a second consecutive year in the financial year 2021-22. What Happened: According to the latest annual report of Reliance...
CNBC
Malaysia’s fourth quarter will be 'the challenge' for its economy, says finance minister
The fourth quarter will be "the challenge" for Malaysia's economy if global headwinds such as Russia's war on Ukraine and China's zero-Covid policy persist, said Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz. Growth momentum for July to September should be strong, but this could be the result of a negative base effect from...
CNBC
Oil drops as China data weighs
Oil prices fell by more than $4 a barrel on Monday on demand fears as disappointing Chinese economic data renewed global recession concerns. Brent crude futures ended the day 3.1% lower at $95.10 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled 2.9% lower at $89.41 per barrel. Brent crude open...
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
It's rarely a bad idea to emulate Warren Buffett's investment strategy, especially in a bear market environment.
Benzinga Before The Bell: Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Talc-Based Powder, Google Fined $43M In Australia For Misleading Users Over Data Tracking, S&P Global Drops Coinbase Debt Rating And Other Top Financial Stories Friday, August 12
SK Hynix Inc HXSCL targeted a U.S. site for its advanced chip packaging plant and plans to break ground there around the first quarter of 2023. The plant, worth “several billion,” would ramp up to mass production by 2025-2026 and employ 1,000 workers. SK Group, South Korea’s second-biggest...
2 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
Technology stocks will be the driver of the next stock market bull run.
CNBC
China's domestic tourism is on track to bounce back from pandemic lows, says Fitch Ratings
China's domestic tourism — a key indicator of retail spending — is on track to make a comeback after dipping to an all-time low during the nation's worst lockdowns, according to official data and analysts. But since the mainland's biggest lockdown in Shanghai ended in late May, the...
Prada seeks $1 billion valuation in Milan listing - Bloomberg News
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Prada SpA is considering seeking at least $1 billion from a second listing in Milan and is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) on early preparations, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
Motley Fool
Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now.
Palantir is growing revenue from U.S. commercial customers by 120% year over year. Floor & Decor is shrugging off macro challenges and just keeps posting great revenue growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC
Wall Street’s top analysts say these are their top picks right now
This past week revealed several key economic updates for July, including a strong labor market, cooler-than-expected inflation, and a lower budget deficit, all of which have kept market spirits high. As cheerful as investors might be thanks to all the good news, a looming uncertainty still calls for making careful...
Carscoops
Mazda Plans To Raise Prices In North America By As Much As $350 As Profits Sink
A confluence of factors including parts shortages and inflation are driving prices up across the automotive market. Now, after a very rough first quarter for Mazda in terms of operating profits, the Japanese brand is recognizing the opportunity to raise prices as demand for its products swells. Led by the all-new CX-50 here in America and the new CX-60 overseas, Mazda believes volume will increase for the full fiscal year.
CNBC
Best Buy cuts jobs across the country, after warning of slower sales
Best Buy is cutting jobs across the country after warnings of slower sales and cutting its forecast. The layoffs come even as the U.S. job market remains strong. Other pandemic beneficiaries, including Walmart and Shopify, have also laid off some workers as they adjust to changes in consumer spending. Best...
