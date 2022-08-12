ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

China's consumer and factory data miss expectations in July

BEIJING — China reported data for July that came in well below expectations as the real estate slump and Covid controls dragged down growth. Retail sales grew by 2.7% in July from a year ago, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. That's well below the 5% growth forecast by a Reuters poll, and down from growth of 3.1% in June. Within retail sales, catering, furniture and construction-related categories saw declines.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Automobile#Electric Cars#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Vehicles#Cnbc#Chinese
Motley Fool

4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Consumers and businesses will always need electricity. Generac makes it even more reliable and efficient. South America and Latin America are in the midst of a digital revolution, playing right into MercadoLibre's hand. Low-coding and no-coding automation software is changing how office employees operate, opening the doors of opportunity for...
BUSINESS
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
China
CNBC

Oil drops as China data weighs

Oil prices fell by more than $4 a barrel on Monday on demand fears as disappointing Chinese economic data renewed global recession concerns. Brent crude futures ended the day 3.1% lower at $95.10 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled 2.9% lower at $89.41 per barrel. Brent crude open...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Benzinga Before The Bell: Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Talc-Based Powder, Google Fined $43M In Australia For Misleading Users Over Data Tracking, S&P Global Drops Coinbase Debt Rating And Other Top Financial Stories Friday, August 12

SK Hynix Inc HXSCL targeted a U.S. site for its advanced chip packaging plant and plans to break ground there around the first quarter of 2023. The plant, worth “several billion,” would ramp up to mass production by 2025-2026 and employ 1,000 workers. SK Group, South Korea’s second-biggest...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now.

Palantir is growing revenue from U.S. commercial customers by 120% year over year. Floor & Decor is shrugging off macro challenges and just keeps posting great revenue growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
CNBC

Wall Street’s top analysts say these are their top picks right now

This past week revealed several key economic updates for July, including a strong labor market, cooler-than-expected inflation, and a lower budget deficit, all of which have kept market spirits high. As cheerful as investors might be thanks to all the good news, a looming uncertainty still calls for making careful...
STOCKS
Carscoops

Mazda Plans To Raise Prices In North America By As Much As $350 As Profits Sink

A confluence of factors including parts shortages and inflation are driving prices up across the automotive market. Now, after a very rough first quarter for Mazda in terms of operating profits, the Japanese brand is recognizing the opportunity to raise prices as demand for its products swells. Led by the all-new CX-50 here in America and the new CX-60 overseas, Mazda believes volume will increase for the full fiscal year.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Best Buy cuts jobs across the country, after warning of slower sales

Best Buy is cutting jobs across the country after warnings of slower sales and cutting its forecast. The layoffs come even as the U.S. job market remains strong. Other pandemic beneficiaries, including Walmart and Shopify, have also laid off some workers as they adjust to changes in consumer spending. Best...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy