Nightclub shooting leaves one dead

COLUMBUS – Columbus police have not named any suspects in the shooting of a man outside a downtown nightclub in the early hours of Saturday morning. Sylvester Watkins died at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center at 7:20 p.m. Saturday, approximately 18 hours after he was gunned down outside XO Nightclub in the 100 block of E. Long Street, according to Sgt. Edward Powell III of the Columbus Homicide Unit.
Move-in begins for OSU students

COLUMBUS – The first of some 14,000 Ohio State students began moving into the dorms on the Columbus campus Monday morning as the weeklong staggered move-in process for autumn semester got started. Faced with increasing concerns about student safety on campus and in nearby neighborhoods, the university’s Office of...
Buckeyes name 6 captains for ’22 season

COLUMBUS – Three weeks ahead of the kickoff of the 2022 Ohio State football season, six players were elected to serve as team captains. The captains were named Saturday following a team vote during the ninth preseason practice session. Led by repeat captain wide receiver Kam Babb, the group...
