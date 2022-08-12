ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Why wine might taste better in the morning, according to an expert

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NnW5f_0hETRQgq00

It might seem a bit cheeky to think about cracking open a bottle of bubbly at elevenses – after all, dialling up coffee morning with something stronger is always going to raise a few eyebrows.

Pouring a glass of rosé pre-lunchtime is usually the reserve of an airport lounge where time has no meaning; it’s always happy hour somewhere in the world, right?

But one wine expert argues that there’s a very good reason to enjoy a glass of vino before midday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17kNxZ_0hETRQgq00
(Demetri Walters/PA)

“When I was studying for my Master of Wine exams, I could never get used to the morning blind wine tastings, sometimes as early as 8am,” recalls Demetri Walters MW (Master of Wine), independent wine consultant, educator and presenter.

“When most other people were just opening their eyes or buttering their toast, my fellow students and I were tucking into high acid white wines, tannic reds and high octane fortified wines.

“Was this just a cruel way of weeding out the least dedicated students, and packing as much into the day’s busy schedule as was humanly possible?” He reflects. “It seemed so at the time.”

Actually, Walters says encouraging them to taste in the morning was necessary.

“Whilst it’s important to separate taste from enjoyment, there’s no doubt one’s taste buds are at their peak before lunchtime.”

He continues: “Though, naturally, one has to be careful what one eats at a pre-tasting breakfast. I would advise against kippers, scrambled eggs and bacon and the like.”

It’s also important to remember that toothpaste is a friend to your mouth but not to your powers of detection, says Walters. “So best not brush your teeth after breakfast if you’re bent on tasting accurately.”

Walters says it’s now well-recognised the same wine (and he’s sure this goes for beer and spirits too) will taste slightly different on successive days.

“One might attribute this to the effect of the lunar cycle, to air pressure, and a raft of other seemingly esoteric influences. Actually, our all too human palate is the main culprit,” he notes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pmvKJ_0hETRQgq00
(Alamy/PA)

First thing in the morning (post toothbrush and brekkie), our powers of smell and taste (united in our olfactory bulb, where smells are processed) are at their very best, says Walters – finely tuned and able to discern microscopic variations and nuances.

“MW practical exams, the blind wine tastings, take place before lunch, with the theory exams following in the afternoon.

“Many wine adjudications are also held in the morning,” adds Walters. “The reason is somewhat prosaic. Our powers of taste weary as the day progresses.”

So, is it best to taste wine in the morning? Yes. But does wine taste better in the morning?

“Not necessarily,” says Walters. “But you can taste it more accurately in the morning. I think sparkling wines with markedly high acidity are rather hard work in the morning, as the acidity seems acute.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bMmc4_0hETRQgq00
(Alamy/PA)

“The same can be said of really grippy, red wines, with their tannins seemingly more chewy and astringent than they might taste in the evening,” observes Walters.

But alcoholic drinks aren’t just about flavour. He says texture, tannin, extract, oak, acidity, and alcohol itself, are all part of the way they feel and taste on the palate.

“Furthermore wine, beer or spirits tasting ‘better’ is a concept closely associated with enjoyment,” says Walters, who’s a firm believer in “imbibing after midday and again after 6pm”.

However, if you do fancy putting your taste-buds to the tipple test and have the occasional 11am glass of bubbles, you might just find it tastes better then.

But remember to always drink responsibly and know your limits.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Russia fires rockets after Ukrainian forces vow to retake Kherson

Russian forces have fired rockets on the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, killing at least one person. The area is just to the north of the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, which Ukrainian forces have vowed to retake. The Ukrainian emergency service said one person was killed in shelling early on...
MILITARY
newschain

Myanmar court convicts Suu Kyi on more corruption charges

A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, on more corruption charges on Monday and sentenced her to an additional six years in prison, a legal official said. The trial was held behind closed doors, with no access for media or the public,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Wines#Sparkling Wines#Alcohol#Food Drink#Beverages
architecturaldigest.com

How to Clean Your Coffee Maker in Just 30 Minutes

The average person has three cups of coffee a day, reports the National Coffee Association. That means you better know how to clean a coffee maker. Americans may like smudge-free, stainless steel appliances, but they don’t particularly like to clean the one that wakes them up in the morning. Think about it: You likely wash dishes, shower, and brush teeth either right before or after you use your coffee machine to make a cup of joe, so it makes sense that you don’t want to be bothered with even more soapy water. Before you dismiss regularly cleaning a coffee maker as unnecessary, know that your unwashed brew buddy can get pretty disgusting. An often cited study by NSF International found that half of these caffeine incubators contain yeast and mold because of its “warm and moist environment,” which can heighten the bitter taste of your brew at best and spur allergic reactions at worst. Alongside sponges, the study found that coffee makers are among the top 10 germiest places in a home.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
newschain

Former footballer Len Johnrose dies aged 52 after MND battle

Former footballer Len Johnrose, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2017, has died at the age of 52, his charity has said. Johnrose, who had a six-year spell with Bury between 1993 and 1999 and also played for Blackburn, Hartlepool, Burnley and Swansea, helped raise funds for the MND Association following his diagnosis and campaigned for greater player safety.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Thunderstorms cause floods across Ireland

Heavy downpours and flooding have hit parts of the island of Ireland as thunderstorms marked the end of the heatwave. Met Eireann extended a status orange thunderstorm weather warning to 10pm on Monday night for Munster as well as counties Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Kildare, Wicklow and Dublin. “Heavy...
ENVIRONMENT
thefreshtoast.com

Why People Put Ice Cubes In Their Bong

Newbies or cannabis connoisseurs alike can benefit from adding ice to a bong. It’s a simple and literally free way that you can elevate your bong experience. Here’s how. Bongs are a legendary way to get high. In fact, bongs are an iconic marijuana paraphernalia that has been around for decades. They come in a huge array of shapes and sizes, made out of simple plastic tubes to more elaborate glass bongs. However, in essence, they all feature a cylindrical structure with a wider base which is designed to hold water.
LIFESTYLE
newschain

Great Britain unable to add to cycling medal haul in Munich

Great Britain were unable to add to their track cycling medal haul at the European Championships on Monday as Pfeiffer Georgi and Oliver Wood missed out on omnium podium places. The penultimate day of velodrome action in Munich saw Georgi end up seventh in the women’s event while Wood came...
CYCLING
newschain

Justice officials seek to improve safeguards for women in refuges

Ministry of Justice officials are working with judges in an attempt to build on safeguards for women in refuges and “overhauling” how family courts protect domestic abuse victims, a spokeswoman says. The ministry issued a statement after a High Court judge was told that abuse victims living in...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
149K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy