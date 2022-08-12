ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

sandiegoville.com

The Remy To Replace Half-Century-Old Hunter Steakhouse In San Diego's Mission Valley

Hunter Steakhouse has shuttered in San Diego's Mission Valley after more than 50 years in business and will soon be replaced by a new concept dubbed The Remy. Founded in Mission Valley in 1970 and operating for years as a Hungry Hunter, Hunter Steakhouse's San Diego locations in Mission Valley and Oceanside were sold in October 2008 to Mike Schneider after Hunter's parent Steakhouse Partners Inc. went bankrupt. Although the Oceanside branch remains under Schneider's ownership, the Mission Valley restaurant was sold in 2022 and permanently shuttered as of last week.
thevistapress.com

What’s Happening At The Vista Elks Lodge! Corrections

We have a couple of last minute changes that you should be aware of. Jack Nielsen will be cooking breakfast this coming Sunday morning. I’m sure many of you are familiar with his Eggs Benedict! We will have the usual menu of favorite breakfast items available, as well. Friday...
sandiegoville.com

Sister Concepts Pop Pie Co. & Stella Jean's Ice Cream Opening New Location In San Diego's North County

The fourth area location of sister concepts Pop Pie Co. and Stella Jean's Ice Cream will open in San Diego's North County community of Carlsbad. Founded in San Diego's University Heights neighborhood in 2016 by co-owners Steven Torres and Executive Chef Gan Suebsarakham, Pop Pie Co. quickly became a popular dining destination due to its ever-changing assortment of globally-inspired savory and sweet single-serving pies made with a signature all-butter crust. In 2019, the second Pop Pie Co. opened in Costa Mesa in Orange County, CA.
coolsandiegosights.com

Free ice cream and concert in Balboa Park!

What’s better than free ice cream and a free concert?. Free ice cream and a fantastic free concert in beautiful Balboa Park!. A huge crowd came out to the Spreckels Organ Pavilion this evening to smile, laugh, sing, and dance to the music of San Diego’s own The Moonlight Serenade Orchestra. And, of course, to devour ice cream!
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diegans on getting revenge

I used to work on a morning show for Magic 102, a former classic rock station here in San Diego. I usually got to work before the other DJs, and I’d spend a few minutes talking to the overnight jock. One morning he was asking me questions about a DJ that worked with us. I thought it was a little unusual, because we never talked about this person before. We usually just talked about basketball or the weirdos that call in at 2:00 a.m.
pacificsandiego.com

San Diego Botanic Garden to host international Lightscape exhibition

ENCINITAS — For many years, the San Diego Botanic Garden has held a homegrown holiday lighting display during December. Now the Encinitas attraction is cranking up the dial to host the megawatt international attraction Lightscape. The large-scale lighting spectacle — which has been produced at public gardens around the world — will run Nov. 18 through Jan. 1 at the 37-acre property in Encinitas.
NBC San Diego

Hell's Kitchen Ready to Fire Up San Diego County

The mouth-watering wait is finally over. Esteemed culinary artist, Gordon Ramsay, well-known for his feisty reality TV show Hell’s Kitchen, is bringing the show-inspired restaurant to the Rincon Reservation, just outside of Escondido. The restaurant will mimic the reality show with a high-end menu and heavily sought-after meals. The...
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Longboard Surfing Club Contest & Beach Festival

The three-day family friendly event will be held once again at the Oceanside Pier and Amphitheater. Admission to the event is free. Beyond the world class surfing competition, there will be a variety of activities and entertainment for all ages including live music and dance performances. August 12-14, 2022.
mommypoppins.com

San Diego with Kids: 60 Family-Friendly Things To Do in San Diego, California

Whether you live in California and are in town for a weekend getaway or coming from far away for a sunny vacation, we know the perfect things to do in San Diego. San Diego is honestly overflowing with family fun. Some of the destinations are obvious: billboards all over the city remind you that the Safari Park, Legoland, the San Diego Zoo, Sesame Place, and SeaWorld are just a few miles away. However, there are also so many incredible "off the beaten path" places to take your family that before you get halfway through this list it'll be time to go home, and you'll have to plan a return visit.
San Diego Business Journal

Palomar Building $100M Facility in Escondido

Is planning to build a $100 million mental health hospital in Escondido. The 90,000-square-foot Palomar Behavioral Health Institute is a joint venture between Palomar Health and Kindred Behavioral Health, a unit of. . “We expect to break ground within 12 months and welcome our first behavioral health patients in 2024,”...
sandiegomagazine.com

8 Things to Do in San Diego This Weekend: August 11-14

August 12-14 Oceanside Longboard Surfing Club Contest and Beach Festival. Watch pro and amateur surfers from California and Hawaii compete at Oceanside Pier this weekend and walk around to see lots of other fun features right by the beach. As the surfers compete to win $5K and try to earn bragging rights in “The King and Queen of the Pier” competition, there will be music from local performers including Projekt X, School of Rock and Chris Moberg in the Band Shell area and food from local food vendors like Sabor Mexican Grill. If you’re inspired to take on the waves, check out the several surf vendors like Graybeard Waterman that will be represented at the festival. | North Pacific Street & Pier View Way, Oceanside.
abc10.com

Ricochet the Surf Dog takes final wave amid health challenges

SAN DIEGO — Paddling out to catch some waves at La Jolla Shores, "Ricochet the Surf Dog" is living up to her name. Riding the wave with her is U.S. Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient Jose Martinez, who lost both his legs and one arm after stepping on a bomb in Afghanistan in 2012.
SAN DIEGO, CA

