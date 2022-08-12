Read full article on original website
35th Philippine Cultural Arts Festival returns to Balboa Park, FOX 5 anchor honored
he Philippine Cultural Arts Festival returned to Balboa Park Sunday after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The event brought hundreds of people to the park to enjoy traditional food, song, art, dance, and music.
sandiegoville.com
The Remy To Replace Half-Century-Old Hunter Steakhouse In San Diego's Mission Valley
Hunter Steakhouse has shuttered in San Diego's Mission Valley after more than 50 years in business and will soon be replaced by a new concept dubbed The Remy. Founded in Mission Valley in 1970 and operating for years as a Hungry Hunter, Hunter Steakhouse's San Diego locations in Mission Valley and Oceanside were sold in October 2008 to Mike Schneider after Hunter's parent Steakhouse Partners Inc. went bankrupt. Although the Oceanside branch remains under Schneider's ownership, the Mission Valley restaurant was sold in 2022 and permanently shuttered as of last week.
World famous Dr. Seuss mansion in La Jolla up for sale after 75 years
SAN DIEGO — A La Jolla mansion once owned by Dr. Seuss is for sale for the first time in 75 years. "The front door actually has etched glass from the hat from 'The Cat in the Hat," said Jason Barry, co-owner of Barry Estates, a real-estate firm hand picked by University of California San Diego to list the home.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
On the Menu: A hungry diner walked into a GoodBar — Point Loma’s neighborhood hot spot
Attention, gastropub fans and folks who love the hoopla of karaoke, live music, big-screen sporting events and stand-up comedy with a warm and welcoming Point Loma vibe. GoodBar’s sure to be your new stomping ground. And that’s no joke. Kenny Casciato, owner-operator of the hopping eatery, has been...
thevistapress.com
What’s Happening At The Vista Elks Lodge! Corrections
We have a couple of last minute changes that you should be aware of. Jack Nielsen will be cooking breakfast this coming Sunday morning. I’m sure many of you are familiar with his Eggs Benedict! We will have the usual menu of favorite breakfast items available, as well. Friday...
San Diego Weekend Guide: Aug. 12-14 – Lemons & Libations
Some like it hot, and heading into this San Diego weekend, those folks have it really good. Relief starts Saturday for the rest of us. Do your best to stay cool at festivals across the county – in the city, North County and South Bay. Vogue Tavern hosts one...
sandiegoville.com
Sister Concepts Pop Pie Co. & Stella Jean's Ice Cream Opening New Location In San Diego's North County
The fourth area location of sister concepts Pop Pie Co. and Stella Jean's Ice Cream will open in San Diego's North County community of Carlsbad. Founded in San Diego's University Heights neighborhood in 2016 by co-owners Steven Torres and Executive Chef Gan Suebsarakham, Pop Pie Co. quickly became a popular dining destination due to its ever-changing assortment of globally-inspired savory and sweet single-serving pies made with a signature all-butter crust. In 2019, the second Pop Pie Co. opened in Costa Mesa in Orange County, CA.
coolsandiegosights.com
Free ice cream and concert in Balboa Park!
What’s better than free ice cream and a free concert?. Free ice cream and a fantastic free concert in beautiful Balboa Park!. A huge crowd came out to the Spreckels Organ Pavilion this evening to smile, laugh, sing, and dance to the music of San Diego’s own The Moonlight Serenade Orchestra. And, of course, to devour ice cream!
sandiegoville.com
Sam The Cooking Guy Drops Out Of Former Buster Beach House Space In San Diego's Seaport Village
San Diego Internet celebrity Sam "The Cooking Guy" Zien is no longer moving forward with his full-service restaurant at the former Buster's Beach House space in Seaport Village. In January 2020, it was announced that the 30-year-old Buster's Beach House would soon close in Seaport Village to be replaced by...
San Diego weekly Reader
San Diegans on getting revenge
I used to work on a morning show for Magic 102, a former classic rock station here in San Diego. I usually got to work before the other DJs, and I’d spend a few minutes talking to the overnight jock. One morning he was asking me questions about a DJ that worked with us. I thought it was a little unusual, because we never talked about this person before. We usually just talked about basketball or the weirdos that call in at 2:00 a.m.
pacificsandiego.com
San Diego Botanic Garden to host international Lightscape exhibition
ENCINITAS — For many years, the San Diego Botanic Garden has held a homegrown holiday lighting display during December. Now the Encinitas attraction is cranking up the dial to host the megawatt international attraction Lightscape. The large-scale lighting spectacle — which has been produced at public gardens around the world — will run Nov. 18 through Jan. 1 at the 37-acre property in Encinitas.
NBC San Diego
Hell's Kitchen Ready to Fire Up San Diego County
The mouth-watering wait is finally over. Esteemed culinary artist, Gordon Ramsay, well-known for his feisty reality TV show Hell’s Kitchen, is bringing the show-inspired restaurant to the Rincon Reservation, just outside of Escondido. The restaurant will mimic the reality show with a high-end menu and heavily sought-after meals. The...
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Longboard Surfing Club Contest & Beach Festival
The three-day family friendly event will be held once again at the Oceanside Pier and Amphitheater. Admission to the event is free. Beyond the world class surfing competition, there will be a variety of activities and entertainment for all ages including live music and dance performances. August 12-14, 2022.
mommypoppins.com
San Diego with Kids: 60 Family-Friendly Things To Do in San Diego, California
Whether you live in California and are in town for a weekend getaway or coming from far away for a sunny vacation, we know the perfect things to do in San Diego. San Diego is honestly overflowing with family fun. Some of the destinations are obvious: billboards all over the city remind you that the Safari Park, Legoland, the San Diego Zoo, Sesame Place, and SeaWorld are just a few miles away. However, there are also so many incredible "off the beaten path" places to take your family that before you get halfway through this list it'll be time to go home, and you'll have to plan a return visit.
NBC San Diego
Local Makes Journey From Chick-Fil-A Worker to San Diego's First Black Franchise Owner
Amber Thomas is blazing a unique, very San Diego path in San Diego County. Thomas, who calls Spring Valley home, is the county's first Black owner and operator of a Chick-Fil-A franchise, which opened on opened July 7 on state Route 125 and Jamacha Road. “The journey began at a...
San Diego Business Journal
Palomar Building $100M Facility in Escondido
Is planning to build a $100 million mental health hospital in Escondido. The 90,000-square-foot Palomar Behavioral Health Institute is a joint venture between Palomar Health and Kindred Behavioral Health, a unit of. . “We expect to break ground within 12 months and welcome our first behavioral health patients in 2024,”...
FOXBusiness
California retirement community hikes elderly couple's rent by $1,000/month: 'That has to be a mistake'
Residents at a retirement home in California are now facing a surge in their cost of living by more than $1,000 per month for rent and other fees, sparking outrage in the community, according to a report. Murrieta resident Yvonne Collins, whose mother and stepfather live at Paradise Village in...
sandiegomagazine.com
8 Things to Do in San Diego This Weekend: August 11-14
August 12-14 Oceanside Longboard Surfing Club Contest and Beach Festival. Watch pro and amateur surfers from California and Hawaii compete at Oceanside Pier this weekend and walk around to see lots of other fun features right by the beach. As the surfers compete to win $5K and try to earn bragging rights in “The King and Queen of the Pier” competition, there will be music from local performers including Projekt X, School of Rock and Chris Moberg in the Band Shell area and food from local food vendors like Sabor Mexican Grill. If you’re inspired to take on the waves, check out the several surf vendors like Graybeard Waterman that will be represented at the festival. | North Pacific Street & Pier View Way, Oceanside.
abc10.com
Ricochet the Surf Dog takes final wave amid health challenges
SAN DIEGO — Paddling out to catch some waves at La Jolla Shores, "Ricochet the Surf Dog" is living up to her name. Riding the wave with her is U.S. Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient Jose Martinez, who lost both his legs and one arm after stepping on a bomb in Afghanistan in 2012.
Fire breaks out at El Cajon home while owners are out of town
A fire erupted at an El Cajon home while the house's owners were out of town, authorities told ABC 10News.
