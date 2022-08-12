Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Len Johnrose: Ex-Bury & Burnley midfielder dies aged 52, five years after motor neurone disease diagnosis
Former Bury and Burnley midfielder Len Johnrose has died aged 52. Johnrose was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017, a disease that affects the brain and nerves for which there is no cure. He played 502 career games including spells at Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Hartlepool and...
'I'd Stick With Firmino' - Pundit Tips Brazilian To Get Nod Over Darwin Nunez For Liverpool Clash With Crystal Palace
A former player has tipped Roberto Firmino to start Liverpool's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday ahead of new signing Darwin Nunez.
SB Nation
DONE DEAL: Giovani Lo Celso returns to Villarreal on season-long loan
Giovani Lo Celso had a very good loan at Villarreal in the latter half of last season. Now, he’s returning to the same club for another loan for the duration of the 2022-23 campaign. Both Villarreal and Tottenham Hotspur announced the full season loan of Lo Celso via social media.
BBC
'I don’t see Brighton letting Caicedo go'
Journalist Luke Edwards doesn't believe Brighton will be interested in selling Moises Caicedo this summer. Manchester United have reportedly joined a list of clubs interested in signing the defensive midfielder, who joined the Seagulls for £4m in February 2021. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Caicedo was one...
RELATED PEOPLE
Report: Michael Edwards turns down Chelsea Director of Football Opportunity
Chelsea have been actively searching for a new name to take the title of Sporting Director following Marina Granovskaia's departure from the club in July.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Pep Meets the Press, Sergio Stays, Derby Day Schedule Set, and More...
Man City are set for their home opener as the sun rises on Matchday 2. The Manchester Blues welcome AFC Bournemouth to the Etihad and we’ve got the latest headlines to get you ready. Pep Talk: “...the first few games they are so dangerous,” - Saul Garcia - Bitter...
West Ham target deals for PSG’s Thilo Kehrer and Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri
West Ham are confident of bolstering their defensive options by completing a deal for the Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Thilo Kehrer
‘The Way We Play Should Help Strikers’ - Jurgen Klopp on Making Consistent Goalscorers
Jurgen Klopp has evolved many forwards into consistent goalscorers during his time as manager of Liverpool. The German and his coaching team have evolved the likes of Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, the manager has revealed the secrets behind his success.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Tom Dumoulin announces 'immediate' retirement from cycling
Former Giro d'Italia winner and double Olympic silver medallist Tom Dumoulin has announced his retirement from cycling with "with immediate effect". The Dutch cyclist posted his decision on Twitter, two months after saying he would retire following September's Road World Championship in Australia. The 31-year-old won the Giro in 2017...
BBC
One-Day Cup: Hampshire beat Lancs to maintain winning Group B start, while Middx top Group A
Hampshire won a 13th successive game in all competitions as the T20 Blast winners repeated last month's Edgbaston triumph against Lancashire to maintain their 100 per cent One-Day Cup start. On a day of nine centurions, six 300-plus scores and three double-century stands, the Hants-Lancs Group B table-topper served up...
Comments / 0