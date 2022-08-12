Read full article on original website
WLUC
MSP investigating drive-by shootings in Wallace area
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police and the Menominee County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in an investigation they are conducting surrounding drive-by shootings in the Wallace area. The drive-by shootings of two residences along County Rd. G08 in Wallace took place on...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Murder Suspect’s U.P. Assault Victim Speaks Out
IRON COUNTY, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The only surviving victim of a man’s crime spree that spanned three states, including Wisconsin, says she’s lucky to be alive. Caleb Anderson, 23, is accused of murdering a person in Green Bay and then driving to Alabama and killing another person.
UPMATTERS
Marinette County man found hiding in abandoned cabin, taken into custody
NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Niagara Police Department has provided an update on the man that barricaded himself in his residence and refused to surrender, causing US 141 to shut down for hours on August 8. According to a release, officers took 43-year-old Joshua Otto into custody without incident...
94.3 Jack FM
Judge Increases Woman’s Bond After Child Died of Fentanyl Poisoning
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tyana Putzlocker asked a judge Friday to reduce her $10,000 cash bond on charges filed after her toddler apparently died after finding illicit drugs while the parents were napping – but instead the bond was increased to $25,000. Putzlocker and Derrick Young are...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - August 11 & 12, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, August 11 & Friday, August 12, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WLUC
Update: Police looking for Marinette County man with multiple felonies
NIAGARA, Wisc. (WLUC) - UPDATE: On August 8 at approximately 5:00 p.m, law enforcement officers went to a home on the 1800 block of River Street in Niagara to arrest a man wanted on multiple felonies. According to the Niagara City Police Department, the suspect fled after seeing the officer...
U.P. man found guilty of poaching multiple 8-point deer ordered to pay $18K in restitution
An Upper Peninsula suspect was recently found guilty of poaching three eight-point bucks and ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution, officials said. Conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently testified at a jury trial related to the 2020 case, according to a news release from the DNR.
wisfarmer.com
Man, 37, dies in crash with farm implement
RED RIVER TOWNSHIP – A 37-year-old Algoma man died on Aug. 6 after the pickup truck he was driving collided with the back of a farm implement on Kewaunee County AB. The crash was reported shortly before 4:40 p.m. A haybine was traveling north on AB when it was struck in the rear by the Algoma man's pickup just south of Kewaunee County S, fatally injuring the pickup driver. He died at the scene.
wearegreenbay.com
Menominee, look up: You might see cops on the roof
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – The Menominee City Police Department is helping the Special Olympics in a unique way at a coffee chain in Michigan. According to a post on the department’s Facebook, it has partnered with Dunkin Donuts for the annual Cops on the Roof event. Officers said...
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
wearegreenbay.com
Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Wisconsin joins Midwest states in plan to build a Lake Michigan road trip route for electric vehicles
Governor Tony Evers, together with three Midwest governors, today announced a collaboration to build America’s next iconic road trip route, specifically for electric vehicles (EV) on August 2. The Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour will consist of a network of EV chargers spanning over 1,100 miles of drivable shoreline...
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Menominee, Mich., parents honor son’s legacy by granting wishes
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - Twenty-eight years ago, the people of Menominee, Michigan, came together to ensure a dying boy’s wish came true. Since then, that boy’s parents have been giving back in an unbelievable way thanks to a sailboat race in his honor. This week in Small Towns,...
bridgemi.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Big Changes Coming For Air Service Into, Out Of Escanaba
There’s changes coming for people who fly out of the Delta County Airport to Detroit and Minneapolis. Starting in September, you won’t be able to fly directly to either city anymore. Instead, you’ll have to stop first in Pellston (with a 30-minute layover on Detroit flights) and that means more competition for the seats on those planes.
Peshtigo company permanently shuts down; over 100 people left without jobs
As of July 31, Aacer Flooring in Peshtigo officially shut down operations. Dozens of people were left without jobs.
94.3 Jack FM
Northeast Wisconsin Teachers Hoping to “Clear the List” Ahead of New School Year
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — As the new school year approaches, many teachers are busy getting their classrooms ready. School funding typically doesn’t fund the extras needed to personalize a classroom. So teachers have long spent their own money on extra supplies, but a social media trend is offering help to the educators.
WBAY Green Bay
Brand-new Great Lakes freighter coming into Port of Green Bay Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The shiniest new freighter on the Great Lakes is coming in to the Port of Green Bay this weekend. The Mark W. Barker just made its maiden voyage on the Great Lakes two weeks ago. The port says the freighter is delivering a load of...
wearegreenbay.com
The impacts of grilling with charcoal vs. propane
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s summer, so it’s the perfect time to be out there on the patio with your family cooking up a nice barbeque. However, grills can be fueled by different gases, but the main two are charcoal and propane. These both emit greenhouse...
