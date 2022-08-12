Read full article on original website
InvestorPlace
3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover
With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
bitcoinist.com
Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), And Ethereum (ETH) Could Turn Out To Be The Best Crypto Projects Of All Time
There’s nothing new about the crypto market going through a boom and bust cycle. The same token that rises exponentially may bite the dust within a matter of a few months. However, regardless of market conditions, fundamentals do not change. Nothing is set in stone, but a strong community with talented developers is a testament to how good the project is. In this post, we will go through some top-rated projects like Uniglo, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.
Cryptocurrency is set for a ‘$10 trillion earthquake’ after major development
It's no secret that cryptocurrencies have been on struggle street in recent months. In June, a three day bloodbath saw Bitcoin investors bleed funds to the tune of about $7.3 billion ($AUD 10.5m, £4.1m), according to blockchain analytics provider Glassnode. And it wasn't the only currency suffering. The prices...
bitcoinist.com
Cardano, Litecoin and Adirize DAO: 3 Cryptocurrencies That Are Set to Explode in 2022
Today, there are more than 19,000 tokens available on CoinMarketCap. A lot of these tokens were performing well and were aiming for new heights, but the recent crypto crash caused drastic performance shifts. Almost every crypto coin is trading in red and has faced losses since the start of 2022....
dailycoin.com
Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why
The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
PETS・
blockworks.co
EQONEX Latest To Leave ‘Crowded’ Crypto Exchange Space
Company seeks to focus on asset management, custody businesses and plans to launch structured products unit. EQONEX is the latest crypto exchange to close its doors during tough market conditions. The digital asset-focused financial services company said Monday it’s shifting its focus to its asset management and cryptocurrency custody business...
This 2016 Ethereum App Is Quietly Powering Coinbase's NFT Platform - Interview with Amir Bandeali
Founded in 2016, 0x is one of the first-ever smart contract-based applications launched on Ethereum. The protocol saves users money by automatically routing on-chain trades through the cheapest available exchange. We spoke with Founder Amir Bandeali at the Permissionless Conference in West Palm Beach to learn more about the $70...
dailyhodl.com
Solana (SOL) Way Ahead of Ethereum (ETH) in One On-Chain Metric, Says Popular Crypto Analyst
A popular crypto analyst says Solana (SOL) is showing promise as it leads Ethereum (ETH) in one critical on-chain metric. In a new strategy session, the host of InvestAnswers tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers that he’s got his eye on data from blockchain analytics firm Nansen showing Solana with exponentially more transactions per day than Ethereum.
“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
bitcoinist.com
3 Cryptocurrencies That Will Rule The Industry In The Next 5 Years: Klangaverse, The Sandbox and Decentraland
One big knock in the digital space is that investors can put everything on the blockchain and gain massive profits. Due to its high volatility and sudden price hikes, many rags to riches stories are attached to cryptocurrency. The high volatility can turn the market upside down, and there are...
CNBC
Ethereum just pulled off its final test run ahead of one of the most important events in crypto
Ethereum is moving closer to adopting a proof-of-stake model for its network, which is less energy intensive than the existing proof-of-work method. The network ran its last dress rehearsal before the major upgrade, which is expected to take place next month. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, just ran...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum ICO-era whale address transfers 145,000 ETH weeks before the Merge
An Ethereum whale wallet that participated in the genesis initial coin offering (ICO) and obtained about 150,000 Ether (ETH) in 2014 was activated again on Aug. 14 after three years of dormancy. The whale address transferred 145,000 ETH to multiple wallets as the price of Ether surged to a new...
Benzinga
EXCLUSIVE: Mark Cuban On Purchasing Crypto, Its Regulation, Ethereum Merge And Why You Shouldn't Buy Metaverse Property
Billionaire investor Mark Cuban has got opinions, with one purchasing digital currencies with genuine utility value, claiming that the price of tokens is the least significant and the least interesting component of cryptocurrencies. He also stated in an interview with Benzinga that regulation of cryptocurrencies should be "optional," with the...
cryptobriefing.com
Ethereum Merge Scheduled to Launch in September
Ethereum developers have slated a September 15 to 16 target date for the network to complete "the Merge" to Proof-of-Stake. The number one smart contract network completed its final test run for the update on the Goerli testnet today. The landmark event has become a leading narrative in the crypto...
NEWSBTC
GNOX (GNOX): Likely Top 50 Crypto Similar To EOS (EOS) And Sandbox (SAND) After Presale Sold-Out Quickly
EOS (EOS) EOS is currently ranked 48th on CoinMarketCap’s list of the top cryptocurrencies by market cap, far below its former top ten position. EOS is currently trading at 91 cents, a drop of nearly 95% from its all-time high of $22 in late 2018. Block.one’s lack of progress...
CoinTelegraph
Price analysis 8/15: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, SHIB, AVAX
Bitcoin (BTC) has been witnessing a tough battle between the bulls and the bears near the $25,000 level. A clear winner may not emerge in the short term due to a lack of a catalyst and because there is no major macroeconomic data scheduled for this week in the United States. Data points from Asia or Europe may increase volatility, but they are unlikely to start a new directional move.
cryptopotato.com
Nomiswap: A DEX with Team Farming and Zero Swap Fees
Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have become quite popular over the past few years. These platforms allow users to swap cryptocurrencies and make other transactions quickly without giving up control of their funds. These transactions are processed through self-executing codes known as smart contracts, eliminating the need for an intermediary or custodian.
BlackRock says it will offer clients spot bitcoin exposure a week after partnering with Coinbase for institutional trading push
BlackRock said Thursday it's launching a private trust to provide spot bitcoin exposure to its US institutional clients. The move comes after BlackRock teamed up with crypto trading platform Coinbase. Bitcoin on Thursday moved higher to trade above $24,000. BlackRock is extending its reach into the crypto world by launching...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Hits $25K But Fails to Hold, Galaxy Digital Scraps Plan to Buy BitGo
Price Point: Bitcoin briefly touched the important $25,000 mark earlier Monday but has dipped around $900 since. Galaxy Digital has abandoned its plan to buy BitGo, saying the crypto custody specialist had failed to provide financial statements by a deadline of July 31. Market Moves: Options trading volume has risen...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Flying off Exchanges While Bitcoin Moves in the Opposite Direction: Crypto Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock
Ethereum (ETH) is leaving crypto exchanges at a rapid rate this week, while Bitcoin (BTC) is moving in the opposition direction, according to Lucas Outumuro, the head of research at analytics firm IntoTheBlock. In a new analysis, Outumuro notes Ethereum recorded nearly $1 billion in net outflows over the past...
