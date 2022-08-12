ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
bitcoinist.com

Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), And Ethereum (ETH) Could Turn Out To Be The Best Crypto Projects Of All Time

There’s nothing new about the crypto market going through a boom and bust cycle. The same token that rises exponentially may bite the dust within a matter of a few months. However, regardless of market conditions, fundamentals do not change. Nothing is set in stone, but a strong community with talented developers is a testament to how good the project is. In this post, we will go through some top-rated projects like Uniglo, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.
dailycoin.com

Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why

The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
blockworks.co

EQONEX Latest To Leave ‘Crowded’ Crypto Exchange Space

Company seeks to focus on asset management, custody businesses and plans to launch structured products unit. EQONEX is the latest crypto exchange to close its doors during tough market conditions. The digital asset-focused financial services company said Monday it’s shifting its focus to its asset management and cryptocurrency custody business...
dailyhodl.com

Solana (SOL) Way Ahead of Ethereum (ETH) in One On-Chain Metric, Says Popular Crypto Analyst

A popular crypto analyst says Solana (SOL) is showing promise as it leads Ethereum (ETH) in one critical on-chain metric. In a new strategy session, the host of InvestAnswers tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers that he’s got his eye on data from blockchain analytics firm Nansen showing Solana with exponentially more transactions per day than Ethereum.
Mother Jones

“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum ICO-era whale address transfers 145,000 ETH weeks before the Merge

An Ethereum whale wallet that participated in the genesis initial coin offering (ICO) and obtained about 150,000 Ether (ETH) in 2014 was activated again on Aug. 14 after three years of dormancy. The whale address transferred 145,000 ETH to multiple wallets as the price of Ether surged to a new...
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Mark Cuban On Purchasing Crypto, Its Regulation, Ethereum Merge And Why You Shouldn't Buy Metaverse Property

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban has got opinions, with one purchasing digital currencies with genuine utility value, claiming that the price of tokens is the least significant and the least interesting component of cryptocurrencies. He also stated in an interview with Benzinga that regulation of cryptocurrencies should be "optional," with the...
cryptobriefing.com

Ethereum Merge Scheduled to Launch in September

Ethereum developers have slated a September 15 to 16 target date for the network to complete "the Merge" to Proof-of-Stake. The number one smart contract network completed its final test run for the update on the Goerli testnet today. The landmark event has become a leading narrative in the crypto...
CoinTelegraph

Price analysis 8/15: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, SHIB, AVAX

Bitcoin (BTC) has been witnessing a tough battle between the bulls and the bears near the $25,000 level. A clear winner may not emerge in the short term due to a lack of a catalyst and because there is no major macroeconomic data scheduled for this week in the United States. Data points from Asia or Europe may increase volatility, but they are unlikely to start a new directional move.
cryptopotato.com

Nomiswap: A DEX with Team Farming and Zero Swap Fees

Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have become quite popular over the past few years. These platforms allow users to swap cryptocurrencies and make other transactions quickly without giving up control of their funds. These transactions are processed through self-executing codes known as smart contracts, eliminating the need for an intermediary or custodian.
Markets Insider

BlackRock says it will offer clients spot bitcoin exposure a week after partnering with Coinbase for institutional trading push

BlackRock said Thursday it's launching a private trust to provide spot bitcoin exposure to its US institutional clients. The move comes after BlackRock teamed up with crypto trading platform Coinbase. Bitcoin on Thursday moved higher to trade above $24,000. BlackRock is extending its reach into the crypto world by launching...
