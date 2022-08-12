ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

1 brother dead, sibling still missing during high surf

By Julissa Briseno
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department is currently investigating a possible drowning of a 16-year-old boy and his missing 14-year-old brother.

On Thursday, Aug. 11 around 3:20 p.m. Puna Patrol Officers and the Hawaii Fire Department responded to a report of swimmers in distress at Haena Beach.

The Hawaii Police Department said two adults and two boys were swimming when they were swept out to sea from the strong current and high surf.

The Hawaii Fire Department rescued the two adults and the 16-year-old boy but the younger brother has not been found yet.

Medics started cardio-pulmonary resuscitation on the 16-year-old boy immediately and transferred him to the Hilo Medical Center. Life-saving measures at the hospital continued but were unsuccessful.

The boy was pronounced dead at 4:51 p.m.

Area I Criminal Investigation Section personnel are helping with the investigation and police requested a coroners inquest investigation for the 16-year-old boy.

An autopsy has also been ordered to determine the cause of death.

A missing person case has been started for the younger brother.

The Hawaii Fire Department and the United States Coast Guard are searching the area.

