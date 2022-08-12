Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Wilco share archival take of ‘Ashes Of American Flags’, announce Icelandic residency
Wilco have shared a fourth preview for the forthcoming reissue of their seminal 2001 album ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ – a “live in the studio” take of the song ‘Ashes Of American Flags’ – alongside the news of their first-ever shows in Iceland.
NME
NIKI’s short film ‘But I’m Letting Go’ to stream on Amazon Prime
NIKI’s recently-premiered short film, ‘But I’m Letting Go’, will soon be streaming on Amazon Prime. The Indonesian singer-songwriter recently took to Instagram to announce that the short film, which coincides with the release of her newly released sophomore album ‘Nicole’, will be shortly released on the e-commerce giant’s streaming platform this Thursday (18 August).
NME
Reading & Leeds “saddened” that Måneskin and Jack Harlow pulled out to play MTV VMAs
Reading & Leeds Festival organisers have said that Måneskin and Jack Harlow pulled out of this year’s festival to play an awards ceremony. This year’s R+L falls on the same weekend that both acts will be performing at the MTV Video Music Awards. Harlow had been due...
NME
Beyoncé hints at ‘Renaissance’ visuals in new “teaser” video for ‘I’m That Girl’
Beyoncé has shared a second preview for the visual element to her latest album, ‘Renaissance’, dropping a teaser for its opening track, ‘I’m That Girl’. Much like last week’s “cliquebait” video for ‘Break My Soul’, the new clip features shots of Bey in highly stylised and visually compelling outfits, surrounded by fittingly lavish set pieces. This one offers a little more content, though – while the ‘Break My Soul’ clip ran for less than 40 seconds before cutting to a black screen, the visual part of the clip for ‘I’m That Girl’ runs for just under two minutes.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
The Lounge Society: “Being pinned down is the most dangerous thing as a band”
When you’re a teenager stuck in the same park every weekend, just about anywhere can feel suffocating – those long dull days staring at the clouds, drinking tinnies, dreaming of a better world. Though their sound was born out of the frustrations of growing up in the Pennine towns of the Calder Valley, The Lounge Society now freely admit their rural roots helped them stab through the wave of angsty guitar music that bubbled to the surface in the pandemic.
NME
Watch Rage Against The Machine perform ‘Fistful Of Steel’ live for the first time since 1997
Rage Against The Machine performed their 1992 track ‘Fistful Of Steel’ live for the first time since 1997 in New York City over the weekend – you can watch fan-shot footage of the performance below. The four-piece played the final show of their five-night residency at New...
NME
Kendrick Lamar declares Baby Keem to be a “musical genius”
Kendrick Lamar has declared fellow Californian rapper, songwriter and record producer Baby Keem – who is also Lamar’s cousin – to be a “musical genius”. Being relatives, Lamar and Keem have worked closely together since the latter started his career in the mid-2010s. One of Keem’s earliest credits was a nod for production on ‘Redemption Interlude’, a track on Lamar’s 2018 soundtrack for Black Panther. March 2020 then saw Keem sign to Lamar’s company/label, pgLang, and the following August, their first collaborative single came in the form of ‘Family Ties’.
What Are The Biggest Red Flags For Women In The Dating World?
From petty pet peeves to safety-conscious red flags, we want to know what you look out for.
IN THIS ARTICLE
People Are Sharing Their "F This Job, I Quit" Moments, And WOW, WOW, WOW
I'm fuming for these people.
NME
Pale Waves put their spin on Wheatus’ ‘Teenage Dirtbag’
Pale Waves have shared a cover of Wheatus’ ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ as part of a new live session recorded for Apple Music – scroll down the page to listen to it now. The Dirty Hit-signed band were the second act to take part in the platform’s new Antidote Editions series, which gives fans the opportunity to listen to alternate versions of artists’ tracks.
NME
First Aid Kit announce new album ‘Palomino’ and 2022 UK tour
First Aid Kit have announced details of their fifth album, titled ‘Palomino’, and a new UK tour – find all the details below. The Swedish sisters – Klara and Johanna Söderberg – returned last month with the single ‘Angel’, their first new music in three years.
A Guy On Her Flight Followed Her Around The Airport After Landing, So She Turned To A Group Of Women For Help — Plus 18 Similar Stories About Helpful Strangers
"God only knows where I could have ended up if I hadn’t found them!"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Central Cee announces first-ever Australian headline shows
Central Cee has announced two headline shows along the Australian east coast, tying in with his debut appearance in the country for this year’s Listen Out festival. The London-native rapper will perform at Melbourne’s Forum Theatre on Thursday September 22, a day before he plays that city’s edition of Listen Out alongside Trippie Redd, Roddy Rich, Disclosure, Tove Lo, bbno$ and more. Similarly preluding the Sydney edition of Listen Out (slated for Saturday October 1), Cee will play his own show at the Enmore Theatre on Wednesday September 28.
NME
George Ezra says he may step away from the limelight at the end of his current tour
George Ezra has said in a new interview that he is considering stepping away from the limelight following the conclusion of his current tour. The singer/songwriter is touring in support of his third studio album ‘Gold Rush Kid’, having already played a huge headline show in London’s Finsbury Park this summer as well as a surprise set at this year’s Glastonbury.
NME
One dead, dozens injured after stage collapses at Spanish EDM festival
Catastrophic weather conditions have put an early end to the Medusa Festival in Spain, after a collapsing stage – reportedly caused by winds exceeding 80 kilometres per hour – caused one death and at least 40 injuries. The dance music festival, which was being held in east coast...
NME
Megan Thee Stallion drops raunchy video for ‘Her’ from new album ‘Traumazine’
Megan Thee Stallion has shared a black and white video for ‘Her’ from her new album ‘Traumazine’. The Houston rapper, who surprise announced her new record just a day before it was released last week, recently performed the track in New York’s Central Park. Now,...
NME
Faze streamer Nickmercs promoted maskless event after TwitchCon reversal
Faze Clan’s Nicholas “Nickmercs” Kolcheff has directly responded to TwitchCon’s recent mask and COVID vaccine mandate by saying a Faze event will be doing the opposite. Kolcheff’s statement comes as both Faze Clan and Twitch are holding events in San Diego, California this month, with TwitchCon...
NME
‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Bower shares brooding new single ‘I Am’
Stranger Things star Jamie Bower has shared a brooding new track titled ‘I Am’, marking his fourth stand-alone single for 2022. Released last Friday (August 12) after being announced the week prior, ‘I Am’ is a dark and twangy country-rock song, with its lyrics and accompanying music video making several references to death and religion. Bower first made mention of the song during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he also comedically recited the lyrics to Lizzo‘s ‘About Damn Time’ using the voice of his Stranger Things character, Vecna.
NME
Adele says her postponed Vegas show had “no soul” and “lacked intimacy”
Adele has discussed the problems with her initial Las Vegas residency show, saying she postponed it because it had “no soul”. The singer was due to start the residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on January 21 this year, with the run of shows extending through to April. However, Adele postponed the gigs the day before the opening night, telling her fans in a video that her show wasn’t ready.
NME
Sziget Festival 2022: the weirdest and most wonderful moments on the festival’s fringes
To all outward appearances, Nicolas Cage appears to have taken on his strangest role yet. Having grown an impressive handlebar moustache and donned tight blue swimming trunks (the wrong way round; cue much immodest trunk wrestling), he’s silently miming a synchronised swimming routine in a tiny child’s paddling pool in the corner of the Sziget theatre field, alongside what looks like his dad. And the shortage of actual water available to synchronise-swim in doesn’t seem to be putting them off.
Comments / 0