FOX Sports

Mets visit the Braves to begin 4-game series

New York Mets (75-40, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (70-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (13-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (6-4, 3.11 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -147, Mets +125; over/under is 8...
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Giancarlo Stanton gets crucial injury update amid return to Yankees

The struggling New York Yankees are in dire need of a boost ahead of the final months of the regular season, and they may be in line to receive exactly that. According to manager Aaron Boone, via Bryan Hoch, Giancarlo Stanton is nearing his return from the Achilles injury that has sidelined him since the […] The post Giancarlo Stanton gets crucial injury update amid return to Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Astros star Framber Valdez’s hilarious response to claim he’s worth $200 million

Houston Astros star pitcher Framber Valdez has emphatically established himself as one of the more dominating hurlers in the American League. And his run of form is being noticed by those around him. Astros catcher Martin Maldonado spoke with reporters following Valdez’s start on Thursday. During his media availability, he dropped a bombshell assessment on […] The post Astros star Framber Valdez’s hilarious response to claim he’s worth $200 million appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy took step back to move past struggles

Sometimes, it takes a step back to see a path forward. An already encouraging road trip in an otherwise exasperating season for Max Muncy started to get interesting in the second inning Aug. 1 in San Francisco. A changeup from ground-ball extraordinaire Logan Webb caught too much of the plate. Before Muncy lifted his front leg in the air to prepare for the pitch, he stepped his back foot slightly toward the back of the box. Then he demolished a 399-foot home run — his first of four over the next seven games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban

Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Cubs bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Reds

Chicago Cubs (47-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-68, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson (9-5, 3.36 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Reds: Justin Dunn (0-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, two strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -148, Reds +125; over/under is 9 runs.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Marlins to break losing streak in game against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (69-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-64, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Marlins +118; over/under is 8 runs.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets meet in game 2 of series

Philadelphia Phillies (63-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-40, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-8, 3.17 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.53 ERA, .47 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -197, Phillies +164; over/under is 6...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Angels bring home losing streak into matchup against the Twins

Minnesota Twins (58-53, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (49-64, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (6-5, 5.01 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (4-3, 3.44 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -115, Angels -105; over/under is 8...
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Red Sox and Yankees meet, winner claims 3-game series

New York Yankees (72-42, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (56-59, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (11-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -131, Red Sox +112; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Mets' ace Jacob deGrom, three relievers shut out Phils

Jacob deGrom outdueled Aaron Nola in an old-fashioned pitcher's duel Saturday night, striking out 10 over six scoreless innings to earn the win in his third start of the season as the Mets edged the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 1-0. Pete Alonso's first-inning RBI single brought home the game's only run...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Montgomery comes up big again as Cardinals beat Brewers 3-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Montgomery pitched six strong innings for second straight scoreless outing for his new team, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado both homered, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 Friday night. St. Louis, which has won 11 of 14, pushed its lead...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Reds host the Phillies to open 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (63-51, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (45-68, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (6-8, 3.96 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (1-9, 6.24 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -184, Reds +153; over/under is 9 runs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Blue Jays activate Springer off injured list to face Orioles

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was activated off the injured list and will bat first Monday night as the designated hitter against the Baltimore Orioles. Springer went on the injured list on Aug. 5 because of a sore right elbow, the same injury that caused...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward short of his 500th game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward on Monday, with the team on pace for its sixth consecutive losing season, and fourth since he took over the team. The move came two days before Woodward would have managed his 500th game with the Rangers. He...
ARLINGTON, TX

