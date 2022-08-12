ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KFOR

It’s another hot one and a Heat Advisory has been posted for portions of Oklahoma Monday!

Good morning! The heat is back with a brand new Heat Advisory for eastern Oklahoma today Monday from Noon to 8 PM. It’s going to be very hot across the entire state but the humidity is higher to the east with actual temps near 100 and feels like temps 105-110! The good news is that we are tracking a cold front that arrives Tuesday evening with a chance for scattered t’storms and cooler weather behind the front Wednesday and Thursday! It gets hot again by this next weekend but the there’s a significant change in the pattern showing for next week. Cooler temps and possibly some widespread rainfall is possible depending on how this pattern plays out. Watching!
B106

25 Texas And Oklahoma Ghost Towns And The Legends They Left

Our slice of Earth is home to incredible legends. Stories of buried outlaw treasure, frontiersmen carving a life from the dirt, holy men and massacres all give our history on the high plains its unique flavor. Here are twenty-five ghost towns that helped shape the identity of the Texas panhandle,...
KOCO

Multiple shootings reported during recent road-rage incidents in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma seems to have a road-rage problem, with multiple shootings in the last few days. In the last week, KOCO 5 has reported several road-road shootings around central Oklahoma. And new data shows it's a rising trend across the country. "Right when we were passing the...
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

New Attractions At The Oklahoma State Fair

We're just over a month away from the start of the State Fair and there will be some new activities to enjoy, on top of the old staples. This year you can run against another person in the Ninja Nation Obstacle Course, as well as test your knowledge at the Pirate Game Show.
Power 95.9

Arkansas New Madrid Fault Line Could Cause Catastrophe Any Time

When you hear the word earthquake, you think of California for sure and even some of those crazy videos of earthquakes in Japan, but could an earthquake happen in Arkansas?. Earthquakes are not something you hear of much in our area. There have been a few in Oklahoma making it one of the most active areas in the country. Now if you haven't seen the effects of an earthquake check out this video of the last earthquake in California in December of 2021.
ARKANSAS STATE
KLAW 101

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
visitokc.com

ZOOBREW, OKLAHOMA’S LARGEST ANNUAL BEER TASTING EVENT, RETURNS TO THE OKC ZOO

Enjoy an evening of craft beers and good cheers for a great cause – supporting the OKC Zoo. Tickets are now on sale for the 14th annual ZOObrew, Oklahoma’s largest outdoor beer tasting festival, presented by Byron’s Liquor Warehouse. Lagers, stouts and porters, oh my! Tap into...
News On 6

Missouri Couple Missing, Truck Found In Edmond Covered In Blood & Bleach

Relatives of a missing Missouri couple fear the worst after the couple's vehicle was found in Edmond with traces of blood and bullet holes. The woman's sister said her brother-in-law was involved with some dangerous people. Audrey Slack Walker, 22, is married to Stephen Walker, 50. Audrey's sister told News...
EDMOND, OK
KXII.com

Oklahoma governor signs new bill

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol joined Governor Kevin Stitt as he signed Senate Bill (SB) 338 Tuesday. The bill sets forth new educational requirements to become a trooper. State statute says applicants must have 64 college credit hours. This new bill supposedly allows them to get the majority of those credit hours during the academy through a partnership with OSU-OKC. Applicants now only have to have 24 college credit hours to apply to become a trooper and if they have at least 3 years of law enforcement experience, they can apply with no college hours.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kqennewsradio.com

ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND

The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
ROSEBURG, OR
Tom Handy

City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox

In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

